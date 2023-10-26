IMAGINE AI, INC. ANNOUNCES INITIAL CAPITALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH BLU CANARY CAPITAL

Equity Swap Arrangement Provides Infrastructure Support to Revolutionize IP Protection

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine AI, Inc., a new startup innovating in the realm of artificial intelligence for the purpose of content protection and authentication in Hollywood, announced today an equity swap arrangement with Blu Canary Capital, LLC that supports Imagine AI's mission to drive unprecedented advancements in the world of IP Content Protection. The newly formed partnership will focus on accelerated integration of the company's technology and expansion.

"In a rapidly evolving world, AI stands at the forefront of technological innovation," said Douglas Borthwick, (formerly CBO of The INX Digital Company, Inc.) Blu Canary Capital's CEO. "We are convinced that Imagine AI, Inc. has a strong vision with a team of seasoned studio executives and C-suite level entertainment veterans that will redefine the boundaries of what's possible in protecting, securing and monetizing Intellectual Property for content creators across the globe."

"We are incredibly honored to be invited into the universe of elite companies that Blu Canary has chosen to join forces with and build the future of entertainment. This support affirms the entertainment industry's true commitment to advancing AI technologies that serve our industry and protect and honor the creators," said Nancy Tate, (former Head of Global Content, Sony Pictures) Imagine AI's CEO.

"In support of our initial funding round, this equity swap agreement validates the dedication of our team and with the infrastructure resources and Blu Canary's ecosystem, we are poised to introduce groundbreaking AI solutions that will shape the future of IP protection in our industry and beyond," Brian Altounian, Chief Strategy Officer for Imagine AI added.

Rory Rawlings, Blu Canary Capital's Chairman (Co-Founder of Avalara) explained the direction of his company's expansion plans. "When we architect our expansion, we focus on building infrastructure that will support the ecosystem of growth between our partnerships on a high level strategically well into the future." He continued, "Imagine AI is at the intersection of the top three growth sectors in technology: AI, InfoSec and Content and we believe they will be integral to the future of entertainment."

Today's announcement sets the stage for Imagine AI to pursue its $5MM round of Seed funding in order to round out its technology development team, beta test, and develop future iterations of the platform in this rapidly evolving space.

About Imagine AI, Inc.

A start-up founded in 2023, Imagine AI, Inc. is a trailblazer of artificial intelligence technologies focused on the protection of intellectual property within the entertainment industry and beyond. With SecuraTech, a proprietary platform with live data analytics aggregation capabilities, Imagine AI, Inc. is poised to be the ultimate vanguard of protection solutions for IP holders and creators around the world.

About Blu Canary:

Blu Canary is a Venture Studio in the sports and entertainment industry, committed to redefining fan engagement and immersive content creation. Through its dynamic ecosystem of five verticals, Blu Canary is poised to lead the way in creating immersive, digital, and connected experiences that captivate audiences worldwide.

Contact: Brian Altounian

(310) 916-7056

[email protected]

