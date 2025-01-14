Imagine Believe Realize, LLC Collaborates with D.C.-Area Design Firm Building Momentum in their Alexandria, VA Design Space

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine Believe Realize (IBR) is excited to announce its new partnership with Building Momentum. IBR will share design space in Alexandria, VA to be closer to DOD and Federal clients and unite the two organizations with a commitment to innovation, creativity, and impact-driven solutions. The companies aim to redefine the boundaries of design and development, focusing on rapid prototyping, design thinking, and warfighter-centered design.

"By leveraging the expertise of Imagine Believe Realize in delivering transformative solutions and Building Momentum's cutting-edge approach to problem-solving and hands-on training, this partnership will foster a dynamic exchange of ideas and techniques," said Brad Halsey, CEO of Building Momentum. "The combined strengths of each company will empower teams to tackle complex challenges, create sustainable solutions, and drive mission success."

David Chafin, CEO of Imagine Believe Realize said, "At the core of this partnership is a dedication to collaboration. Through workshops, immersive training sessions, and co-creating prototypes, our efforts will focus on enabling innovative outcomes for those who need them most. Together, we will cultivate an environment where human-centered design meets rapid execution, ensuring that the solutions we create are effective and aligned with the needs of our clients."

About IBR

IBR, an emerging small business, was formed in 2007 to help government agencies and industry leaders modernize infrastructure, systems, and applications. Since then, IBR has delivered transformative software and systems engineering solutions across the federal sector, leveraging advanced technologies (cloud, artificial intelligence, automation, machine learning) to eliminate inefficient stovepipes, decrease costly physical footprints, and standardize best practices. Of note, IBR is part of the Salesforce Partner Network, brings extensive contract experience supporting transformative enterprise Salesforce implementation initiatives, and has a successful performance track record backed by "Exceptional" Contractor Performance Assessment Reporting System (CPARS) evaluations.

About Building Momentum

Building Momentum is a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business founded in 2015 by Brad Halsey and Albert Vega, PH.D. After spending years working in think tanks, rapid prototyping in war zones, and providing humanitarian assistance in disaster areas, Brad and Albert decided to teach people problem-solving with state-of-the-art technologies to solve critical and urgent problems. Building Momentum began with delivering Innovation Boot Camp directly to the warfighters who needed it most anywhere in the world. Over the last ten years, Building Momentum has trained more than 10,000 active-duty service members and government officials to dynamically solve problems in the field or at the office. The Building Momentum team still deploys to war zones and disaster areas to assist those in the field, experience the unique problems of these environments, and incorporate new technologies into client training.

Media Contacts

Kevin Burnett

Chief Information/Innovation Officer

[email protected]

Lori L'Heureux

Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Imagine Believe Realize LLC