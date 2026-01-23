Imagine Devices and Neotech Products Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Next-Generation Neonatal Care

VALENCIA, Calif. and AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine Devices Inc., a medical device company focused on advancing neonatal and pediatric critical care, today announced a strategic partnership with Neotech Products, a global leader in neonatal and pediatric medical devices. As part of this collaboration, Neotech will serve as a strategic investor and go-to-market partner as Imagine Devices advances development of its Trinity Tube technology.

The partnership is intended to support the development, clinical validation, and future commercialization planning of the Trinity Tube, a multifunctional neonatal nasogastric feeding tube concept designed to integrate feeding, vital sign monitoring, and internal respiratory pressure monitoring into a single device. Together, Imagine Devices and Neotech aim to accelerate progress toward a solution that could help address critical unmet needs in Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs) worldwide.

Premature and medically fragile newborns in the NICU often require multiple tubes, sensors, and monitoring devices that, while essential, can contribute to skin injury, workflow complexity, and barriers to family-centered practices such as parent-infant skin-to-skin care.

The Trinity Tube is being developed with the goal of integrating feeding and multiple monitoring functions into a single device placed through a standard feeding tube, potentially reducing reliance on skin-mounted sensors and external tubing while enabling internal monitoring from within the esophagus and upper airway.

The Trinity Tube is intended to support internal respiratory pressure monitoring to help clinicians better understand and manage non-invasive respiratory support, continuous core body temperature monitoring, esophageal ECG and heart rate monitoring, and standard enteral feeding through familiar clinical workflows. The device is designed to use standard connectors and integrate with existing bedside monitoring infrastructure, with the aim of minimizing the need for additional capital equipment in hospitals.

"Neotech is genuinely excited to collaborate with the team from Imagine Devices," said Craig McCrary, President of Neotech Products. "We see that their passion aligns perfectly with our goal to make a difference by developing innovative products for babies."

"Neotech has turned a corner in our product development trajectory. This collaboration is another example of our willingness to help fellow inventors advance their technology. We think this relationship will lead to several new products in the years ahead."

"This partnership with Neotech is a meaningful step forward for Imagine Devices," said Iman Salafian, President and CEO of Imagine Devices. "Neotech brings deep expertise in neonatal care, global commercialization in more than 125 countries, and clinical adoption. Their decision to invest and collaborate reflects shared belief in the potential of the Trinity Tube to shape the future of neonatal feeding and monitoring. Together, we aim to advance a solution that could improve outcomes for infants, support clinicians, and strengthen family-centered care in the NICU."

The Trinity Tube is currently under development and is progressing toward future regulatory review. It has not yet received clearance or approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or any other regulatory authority and is not currently available for commercial sale.

About Imagine Devices Inc.: Imagine Devices Inc. is a mission-driven medical device company based in Austin, Texas, focused on developing innovative technologies to advance neonatal and pediatric critical care. The company is led by a multidisciplinary team of experienced clinicians, engineers, and medical device experts with deep backgrounds in neonatal care, biomedical engineering, and product development. Imagine Devices is dedicated to reducing complexity in the NICU through thoughtfully designed solutions that support clinical teams, enhance patient safety, and improve outcomes for premature and medically fragile infants and their families.

About Neotech Products: Neotech Products is a global provider of neonatal and pediatric medical devices dedicated to supporting the care of premature and medically fragile infants and children. With a long-standing focus on innovation in respiratory care and patient safety, Neotech partners closely with clinicians and healthcare systems worldwide to deliver thoughtfully designed solutions that address critical challenges in the NICU and beyond. The company is recognized for its commitment to improving clinical outcomes, advancing standards of care, and supporting families and care teams during some of the most vulnerable moments in a child's life.

