Imagine Dragons Reveal "Demons (Telykast Remix)" On October 22 In Time For A Season Of Masquerading

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TELYKast brings a celebratory beat to their new remix of "Demons," the second single from Imagine Dragons' 7x Platinum, 2012 debut album, Night Visions. Today, IGA/UMe releases "Demons (TELYKast Remix)," available on all digital services.

Listen to / purchase "Demons (TELYKast Remix)" here.

Check out "Demons (TELYKast Remix)" on the Halloween & Chill playlist here.