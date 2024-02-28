Imagine Exhibitions Celebrates 15 Years of Bringing Innovation and Inspiration to the World of Immersive Experiences, Focuses on Exponential Growth and New Business

ATLANTA, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine Exhibitions, the Atlanta-based global leader in creating and producing museum-quality traveling exhibitions, celebrates 15 years of being at the forefront of delivering awe-inspiring and educational experiences to audiences around the world.

Producing more than 56 unique exhibitions in the last 15 years, Imagine Exhibitions has toured shows to over 354 venues across 193 cities and over 55 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. Exhibitions presented by Imagine have reached over 26 million visitors worldwide making Imagine Exhibitions the largest global touring exhibition company with venue and consulting services.

"Our motivation stems from wanting to tell great stories and creating unforgettable experiences for our visitors," said Tom Zaller, President and CEO of Imagine Exhibitions. "Our journey so far has been extraordinary, and our upcoming projects are positioned to elevate Imagine to new heights for visitors worldwide."

Over the past 15 years, Imagine has had the opportunity to produce and operate exhibitions with a number of internationally recognized brands such as Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment (Harry Potter™: The Exhibition); NBCU International (Downton Abbey: The Exhibition); Rovio (Angry Birds Universe: The Art & Science Behind a Global Phenomenon); Lionsgate (Hunger Games: The Exhibition), and Universal Brand Development (Jurassic World: The Exhibition).

Also during this time, Imagine secured long term contracts with Universcience, a French institution and one of the largest science centers in Europe; Scitech, a leading science center in Australia; the renowned artist Sean Kenney, who creates incredible sculptures using LEGO© bricks; and the Danish artist, Thomas Dambo, who builds large folk-inspired sculptures from recycled materials.

Deep storytelling, a high level of craftsmanship, attention to detail, sophisticated design and interactive technology that enhances the visitor experience is what sets Imagine Exhibitions apart from its peers. Specializing in Exhibition Design, Production, Marketing, Sales, and Operations for a variety of clients including non-traditional entertainment venues, Imagine's commitment to excellence and innovation continues to attract the best and the brightest leaders in the business.

Committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the world of immersive experiences, Imagine Exhibitions will be announcing new and groundbreaking projects in the coming months. Join in celebrating 15 years of innovation, exploration, and inspiration #Imagine15.

