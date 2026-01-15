Imagine Learning and Eedi Launch the First Curriculum-Embedded AI Assessments for U.S. Math Classrooms

Real-time instructional intelligence built into the lesson drives sharper decisions and stronger instruction — without added tests or tools.

TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine Learning today announced a strategic partnership with Eedi Labs, the UK-based pioneer in AI-powered learning infrastructure. The collaboration brings real-time, curriculum-aligned assessments directly into daily math instruction, bridging the gap between data and action for teachers.

The new assessment system will launch in Imagine Learning's core math curriculum, Imagine IM, for back to school 2026, giving teachers immediate insight into student thinking and the misconceptions that get in the way of grade-level learning. It's designed to work inside instruction, not around it.

While benchmarks and standardized tests take time and lack adaptability, Eedi has been tailored to fit naturally into Imagine IM's instruction, helping teachers respond with precision in as few as 10 questions.

"Too many platforms ask teachers to test in one place and teach in another," said Kinsey Rawe, Chief Product Officer at Imagine Learning. "With Eedi, we've built a breakthrough that closes that gap. These assessments live inside instruction, where they can actually drive impact." Eedi's engine draws on over a decade of student learning data and advanced machine learning to quickly identify where students need support in math. Combined with Imagine Learning's own generative AI capabilities, the system turns data into direction — giving teachers what they need to teach smarter and respond faster.

"This partnership shows what's possible when you pair research expertise with innovation in the service of better teaching and learning," said Ben Caulfield , CEO of Eedi. "It's a major step toward our vision of reaching a billion learners with personalized, evidence-based learning."

Rewriting the Rules of Classroom Assessment

Imagine Learning is integrating Eedi's proven diagnostic engine directly into core curriculum to combine high-quality instructional content with real-time insight into misconceptions. Teachers can immediately adjust pacing, grouping, and support in response to the needs of the students in their classrooms.

This work marks a step toward bridging core and supplemental instruction, giving districts a more connected view of student learning and growth. And with Imagine Learning's portfolio of award-winning solutions in ELA and science, this partnership sets the stage to turn an innovation in mathematics into a model for extending real-time assessment across subjects.

To connect with an Imagine Learning partner and learn more, visit imaginelearning.com .

About Imagine Learning

Imagine Learning creates K–12 learning solutions that support the boundless potential of students in more than half the districts nationwide. Empowered with data and insights from educators, we innovate to shape the future of education with a robust, digital-first portfolio of school services and core, courseware, and supplemental solutions. Imagine Learning. Empower potential.® Learn more: imaginelearning.com .

About Eedi

Eedi is a UK-based applied research organization that develops, tests, and deploys innovations to power next generation learning experiences. The Eedi diagnostic engine is built on a decade of classroom data and powers precise, formative assessments that deliver true personalization at scale. Eedi is the only education-focused AI infrastructure validated by gold-standard science and billions of data points. Learn more at www.eedi.com

