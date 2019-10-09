Imagine Nation ELC 2019 Focuses On Driving Impact In Government Through Technology

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Council for Technology and Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC), the premier public-private partnership in the government IT community, today officially confirmed the agenda for the Imagine Nation ELC 2019 conference on October 20-23, 2019 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, PA.

Featured speakers include Amazon Web Services Vice President, Worldwide Public Sector, Teresa Carlson; Google Vice President and Chief Internet Evangelist Vint Cerf; General Services Administration Administrator Emily Murphy; U.S., Department of Commerce Deputy Secretary Karen Dunn Kelley; and Federal Chief Information Officer Suzette Kent.

"At Imagine Nation ELC 2019, we will focus on sharing how government and industry can innovate faster to drive results and more rapidly achieve their missions," stated Teresa Carlson, who will also be this year's co-chair at Imagine Nation ELC 2019.

The theme for this year's annual conference is 'Driving Impact! Innovation through Government and Industry Collaboration.' Topics are aligned to the President's Management Agenda (PMA) and the four major themes – Cybersecurity, Health Innovation, Emerging Technology, and Mission Modernization – will provide the greatest opportunities to address the most pressing challenges faced in government today. In addition, the 'threads of content' will weave through these themes and include workforce, acquisition, data, CX, blockchain, privacy, RPA/AI and shared services.

"Attendees of Imagine Nation ELC 2019 will take part in a Collaborative Journey of Innovation - from Imagination to Impact. Just as an agency's mission cannot be confined to a one size fits all approach, this year's conference is designed to bring together, inspire and equip participants from multiple disciplines and career levels with tools, best practices and solutions to achieve meaningful outcomes," stated Bill Zielinski, government vice co-chair at Imagine Nation ELC 2019 and Assistant Commissioner, Office of Information Technology Category (ITC), General Services Administration (GSA).

To maximize the attendee experience, Imagine Nation ELC 2019 provides multiple training zones including the Center Stage for compelling TED Talk®-like presentations from industry and government thought-leaders; the TechKnow Showcase to inspire innovative thinking, revealing how tomorrow's technologies are taking shape today to advance government's mission; and the Partner Pavilion to showcase the exciting ways that solutions, services and technology are being used by government clients.

"I'm excited by the caliber of speakers and the creative development of conference sessions. The agenda reflects a diversity of leaders in industry and government to educate, lead and collaborate. I'm confident that attendees will gain tremendous value and capture ideas for driving impact when they return to work. This will be the best Imagine Nation ELC conference in its history," stated Paul Strasser, IAC Chair and President, Brillient Corporation.

Since 1990, the ELC conference has been the annual destination for leaders in the government tech community to foster and promote education, leadership, and collaboration on new solutions and strategies to achieve the mission. Learn more about Imagine Nation ELC 2019 by visiting www.actiac.org/ELC.

American Council for Technology-Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC)

The American Council for Technology and Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC) is a non-profit educational organization created to provide a safe haven for collaboration and the only place where government and industry can work together as true partners towards a shared vision of a more effective, efficient and innovative government. For more information: www.actiac.org.

SOURCE The American Council for Technology - Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC)

Related Links

http://www.actiac.org

