Imagine Pediatrics Reaches More Than 100,000 Children with Expansion to Tennessee and New Jersey

Strong demand from partners is expanding the company's 24/7 virtual and in-home care model for children with special health care needs

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine Pediatrics, one of the largest pediatric medical groups delivering 24/7 virtual and in-home care for children with special health care needs, today announced its expansion into three new states, adding Tennessee and New Jersey.

Driven by strong demand from existing partners and new health plans, Imagine Pediatrics continues to expand access to its integrated model of medical, behavioral, and social care designed specifically for children with special health care needs and their families. Its multidisciplinary care teams work alongside children's existing medical home providers to close care gaps, reduce fragmentation, and help children have more Safe Days at Home and fewer days in preventable hospital stays.

Today, Imagine Pediatrics serves more than 100,000 children with special health care needs across nine states and Washington D.C., an increase of 28,000 with this latest expansion. These risk-based partnerships have demonstrated measurable improvements in outcomes and total cost of care, alongside a stronger experience for members and providers.

The company's move into new markets reflects growing recognition of the urgent need to redefine pediatric health care for the 20% of U.S. children who have a special health care need, a population that accounts for nearly half of pediatric healthcare spending across Medicaid and commercial insurance.

"Every state we enter is a chance to reach children who've had to go without care designed for their unique needs," said George Boghos, CEO of Imagine Pediatrics. "For too many families and caregivers, stability has felt out of reach. Expanding into Tennessee and New Jersey brings our model to thousands more families, and it's our partnership with health plans and collaboration with providers and community organizations that make personalized, proactive care possible for the families we serve."

The company's impact to date includes:

8,350+ Safe Days at Home delivered over an 18-month period

24% decrease in admissions per thousand (APK) within 12 months following enrollment

5,000+ avoided emergency and urgent care visits (80% requiring no additional acute care within 30 days)

300,000+ virtual, digital, and in-home encounters

$65 million in annual health plan savings for two partners over a 12-month period

Net Promoter Score (NPS) above 86 from patients and caregivers

This expansion reflects a powerful truth: when health plans, providers, community resources, and caregivers work together with a shared purpose, transformational change becomes possible. Imagine Pediatrics serves as the bridge connecting these partners to create a world where every child with special health care needs gets the care and support they deserve.

About Imagine Pediatrics

Imagine Pediatrics is a tech-enabled pediatric medical group that delivers 24/7 virtual and in-home care to children with special health care needs through value-based care arrangements. Its multidisciplinary care teams provide integrated medical, behavioral, and social care designed to expand access to personalized pediatric care for children with special health care needs. The result is fewer hospital stays, more safe days at home, and better outcomes and experience for families. Learn more at www.imaginepediatrics.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Supreme Communications on behalf of Imagine Pediatrics

[email protected]

SOURCE Imagine Pediatrics