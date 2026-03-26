Imagine Pediatrics Releases First Annual Impact Report Demonstrating Proven Outcomes in Pediatric Value-Based Care

Report reveals how 24/7 integrated virtual and in-home care helps children with special health care needs have more safe days at home

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New data from Imagine Pediatrics shows that a 24/7 integrated virtual and in-home care model can reduce preventable emergency department and urgent care visits, improve outcomes, and lower costs for children with special health care needs at a time when inpatient pediatric care units are closing at a rate that's catching many communities off guard.

In its first annual Impact Report , Imagine Pediatrics details how its pediatrician-led, multidisciplinary care teams have supported more than 70,000 children with special health care needs with 300,000+ virtual and in-home encounters helping them avoid more than 5,000 preventable hospital visits, decrease Admissions Per Thousand (APK) by 24%, and achieve more than 8,350 safe days at home. The model has also generated more than $65 million in health plan savings for two health plan partners. Delivered via value-based care arrangements with Medicaid and commercial health plans and other risk-based organizations, and in partnership with risk-based providers, specialists, and community resources, the model integrates medical, behavioral, and social care to keep children stable and safe at home.

"Behind every data point in this report is a child who spent more safe days at home, a caregiver who felt less alone, and a care team that strives to create a world where every child with special health care needs gets the care and support they deserve," said George Boghos, CEO of Imagine Pediatrics. "As pediatric systems face growing access and capacity challenges, these results demonstrate that personalized care that integrates medical, behavioral and social care into a 24/7 virtual and in-home care model increases access, improves outcomes and lowers cost."

Highlights from the 2025 Impact Report include:

70,000+ children with special health care needs served

Serving patients in 7 states and growing

8,350 additional Safe Days at Home delivered over an 18-month period

24% decrease in APK in 12 months following enrollment with Imagine Pediatrics

$65M in annual health plan savings for two partners over a 12-month period

+86 Net Promoter Score from patients and caregivers reflecting family trust and satisfaction

5,000+ avoided emergency or urgent care visits (80% with no acute care within 30 days) in just over two years

300,000 virtual, digital, and in-home encounters in just over two years

Imagine Pediatrics currently serves children across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Missouri, New York, Texas, and Washington, D.C. The company works to increase access to integrated medical, behavioral, and social care, while improving outcomes and experiences for patients, caregivers, and providers and reducing total cost of care.

Nationally Recognized and Sustainably Scalable

The 2025 Impact Report reflects an award-winning approach, with Imagine Pediatrics receiving the 2025 HLTH Kid's Health Best In Class Award , and accelerated momentum through sustainable and scalable growth backed by a $67 million Series B funding round. As Imagine Pediatrics continues expanding its partnerships and geographic reach, the company remains focused on delivering measurable outcomes, like more safe days at home, for children with special health care needs.

To download the 2025 Impact Report, click here .

About Imagine Pediatrics

Imagine Pediatrics is a tech-enabled pediatric medical group that delivers 24/7 virtual and in-home care to children and youth with special health care needs through value-based care arrangements. Its multidisciplinary care teams provide integrated medical, behavioral, and social care designed to expand access to personalized pediatric care for children with special health care needs. The result is fewer hospital stays, more safe days at home, better outcomes and experience for families. Learn more at www.imaginepediatrics.org and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and Linkedin .

Media Contact:

Supreme Communications on behalf of Imagine Pediatrics

[email protected]

SOURCE Imagine Pediatrics