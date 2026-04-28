Imagine Pediatrics Earns Platinum Pinnacle Award for Excellence in Pediatric Care

Recognition honors company's proven outcomes in value-based care for children and youth with special health care needs

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine Pediatrics, one of the largest pediatric medical groups delivering 24/7 virtual and in-home care for children and youth with special health care needs, today announced it has been named the Platinum winner in the Clinical Excellence in Pediatric Care category of the 2026 Pinnacle Awards for Healthcare.

The award recognizes the company's approach to improving outcomes for children and youth with special health care needs by pairing multidisciplinary care teams with a tech-enabled, 24/7 virtual and in-home care model that delivers integrated medical, behavioral, and social support through value-based care arrangements, helping families achieve more Safe Days at Home and avoid preventable emergencies.

"This recognition reflects the work our care teams, families, and health plan and provider partners have done together to reimagine how care is delivered for children with the most complex needs," said George Boghos, CEO of Imagine Pediatrics. "Our model is proving that integrated, value-based care can improve outcomes, expand access, and reduce costs at a time when pediatric systems need it most. We're proud to be leading that shift."

Proven Outcomes at Scale

Imagine Pediatrics delivers integrated medical, behavioral, and social care 24/7 through virtual and in-home modalities via value-based care arrangements with Medicaid, commercial health plans, and other risk-based organizations. Key outcomes from the company's first annual Impact Report include:

70,000+ children with special health care needs served across ten states and growing

8,350+ Safe Days at Home delivered over an 18-month period

24% decrease in APK within 12 months following enrollment

5,000+ avoided emergency and urgent care visits (80% requiring no additional acute care within 30 days)

300,000+ virtual, digital, and in-home encounters in just over two years

$65 million in annual health plan savings for two partners over a 12-month period

Net Promoter Score above 86 from patients and caregivers, far exceeding the industry average of 20 to 60

The model addresses a growing national challenge: nearly 14.5 million children and youth with special health care needs continue to face fragmented and, oftentimes, inaccessible care. Imagine Pediatrics integrates care around the child and family through teams that partner with existing pediatricians, specialists, and community resources to reduce fragmentation and expand access to care.

The Pinnacle Award adds to a series of recognitions for Imagine Pediatrics, including the 2025 HLTH Kid's Health Best In Class Award. The company's continued growth is backed by a $67 million Series B funding round, with expansion to new markets in 2026.

For a full list of 2026 Pinnacle Award winners, visit www.pinnacle-award.com.

About Imagine Pediatrics

Imagine Pediatrics is a tech-enabled pediatric medical group that delivers 24/7 virtual and in-home care to children and youth with special health care needs through value-based care arrangements. Its multidisciplinary care teams provide integrated medical, behavioral, and social care designed to expand access to personalized pediatric care for children with special health care needs. The result is fewer hospital stays, more safe days at home, better outcomes and experience for families. Learn more at www.imaginepediatrics.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Supreme Communications on behalf of Imagine Pediatrics

[email protected]

SOURCE Imagine Pediatrics