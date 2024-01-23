Imagine Pharma Launches the Imagine Pharma Foundation to Advance Metabolic Research with a Focus on Veterans

The non-profit organization aims to support diabetes research and provide access to cutting-edge therapeutics and treatments

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine Pharma , a biotech company focused on furthering the commercialization opportunities related to its novel IMG-1 polypeptide across three distinct platforms: Oral Delivery, Therapeutics, and Regenerative Medicine, announced today the formation of The Imagine Pharma Foundation, a private not for profit charitable organization dedicated to advancing metabolic research to significantly impact the lives of those affected by diabetes, with a particular emphasis on serving veterans.

The Imagine Pharma Foundation will collaborate with leading research institutions, pharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers, and other non-profit organizations, with a focus on four key areas: advancement of metabolic and diabetes research, increasing access to cutting-edge treatments for veterans and communities in need, supporting other non-profits focused on metabolic research and care and implementing education and awareness programs on diabetes prevention.

Diabetes is a major global health concern, affecting nearly 25 percent of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) patient population. The disease is also the leading cause of blindness, end-stage renal disease, and amputation for VA patients. Lack of access to quality research, treatment, and support exacerbates the problem.

The Foundation has appointed John Paul Midolo, MPH, BS, as its first Executive Director. Mr. Midolo has deep experience in healthcare, research and development, and administering complex national programs, including a decade of public service within the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. As the Administrative Officer for Research at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center from 2015 to 2018, he provided leadership and strategic vision for the research enterprise that led to the recruitment of renowned researchers and expanded funding. Earlier, from 2011 to 2015, Midolo managed national programs at the VA's Office of Research and Development (ORD), overseeing the Quality Enhancement Research Initiative (QUERI) and later serving as the Scientific Merit Review Program Manager for the Health Services Research and Development (HSR&D) program.

"I am thrilled with the opportunity to direct the work of the Imagine Pharma Foundation and to contribute to impacting the lives of those affected by diabetes, especially our U.S. veteran population, which is disproportionately impacted by this disease," said John Paul Midolo, MPH, BS, Imagine Pharma Foundation Executive Director. "Through cutting-edge research, collaboration and education, we aim to play a leading role in advancing research and treatment for diabetes and other metabolic diseases to help improve outcomes for those with this disease."

About Imagine Pharma Foundation

Imagine Pharma Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing metabolic research, providing access to cutting-edge therapeutics and treatments, advancing education and opportunities in research, and supporting other non-profits focused on metabolic research and care. The Foundation aims to make a significant impact on the lives of those affected by diabetes, with a particular emphasis on serving Veterans. For more information, visit: imaginepharmafoundation.com/

About Imagine Pharma

Imagine Pharma is a biotechnology company focused on the development of its IMG-1 polypeptide. Research and development efforts have led to the development of three distinctive platforms for Oral Delivery, Therapeutics, and Regenerative Medicine, each with first-in-class programs that address multiple disease states in large, underserved markets. Imagine Pharma was recently selected as an approved Islet Isolation Center for the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases Integrated Islet Distribution Program. Imagine Pharma was founded in 2016 in Pittsburgh, PA. For more information, visit: www.imaginepharma.com .

