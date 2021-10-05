IMAGINE Supports Transformation Efforts with Appointment of Skilled Executive Leaders

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The IMAGINE Group ("IMAGINE" or "the Company"), a leading provider of visual communications today announced a series of appointments across its Executive Leadership Team to build upon its business transformation efforts and position the Company for long-term growth. All appointments will report to Chief Executive Officer Chris Cavanaugh, and are effective as of September 30, 2021.

Marilyn Schullo has been appointed Chief Operating Officer at IMAGINE. Schullo is an experienced technology professional and previously served as Senior Vice President of Manufacturing Operations at 3M for the United States and Canada. In this role, Schullo focused on expanding operational excellence at 3M, ensuring all customers' needs were met. Previously, Schullo held several positions such as a Process Engineer, Plant Manager, and Director of Global Supply Chain. In line with this deep expertise in manufacturing and improving processes and systems, Schullo has experience in Lean Six Sigma, and understands how to effectively drive forward business transformations. She attended the University of Minnesota, receiving a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering.

Wilson Tang will join IMAGINE as the Company's first Chief Innovation Officer. Tang is an award-winning creative leader with experience working for companies such as Google, Amazon, and The Freeman Company. During his time at Freeman, Tang spearheaded new company-wide initiatives, including the creation and development of augmented/virtual reality labs, and artificial intelligence applications. Tang also led Freeman to develop new business services and technologies to further its growth strategy. At IMAGINE, Tang will bring his strong knowledge of applying creative applications to further IMAGINE's vision, allowing it to be the industry's premier visual communications provider. Tang attended Florida State University where he obtained a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Motion Picture, Television, and Recording Arts.

Andy Lewkowicz has been named Chief Customer Officer at IMAGINE. Lewkowicz is a knowledgeable business leader, and previously served as Senior Vice President of RR Donnelley's GO Creative business unit. During his time at RR Donnelley, Lewkowicz led Sales, Marketing, and Operations across North America. Additionally, Lewkowicz founded and was President of RR Donnelley's Healthcare Communications Solutions business unit, leading composition, printing, and fulfillment solutions. During his time at IMAGINE, Lewkowicz will leverage his experience developing and delivering transformational, creative, and operational support services for companies to lead IMAGINE's go-to-market strategy, and sales and account management activities. Lewkowicz attended Colgate University and has a degree in Economics.

"Marilyn, Wilson, and Andy all have impressive histories of driving success through innovation and transformation. They are perfect leaders for our organization, aligned with our core principles of customer centricity, operational excellence, and bringing new solutions to our clients," said Chris Cavanaugh, CEO of IMAGINE. "I am confident that within each of them is a strong leader who will bring IMAGINE to its fullest potential and allow us to continue accelerating our growth, innovating our technology, and expanding our business strategy. On behalf of the entire management team and Board of Directors, I'm thrilled to welcome Marilyn, Wilson, and Andy to help lead and support the extraordinary team at IMAGINE."

About IMAGINE

IMAGINE is an industry-leading national provider of visual print communications and experiential marketing solutions. From concept to consumer, IMAGINE partners with companies to realize a better way via teams of trained experts that listen, understand, and move at the speed of change to deliver beautiful pieces that inspire. IMAGINE offers a seamless end-to-end journey including innovative solutions in concepting, pre-media, direct mail, out-of-home, décor, commercial print, location signage, specialty packaging, and fulfillment, backed by state-of-the-art equipment and processes. The IMAGINE family of companies includes IMAGINE Charlotte, IMAGINE Chicago, IMAGINE Twin Cities and IMAGINE Los Angeles/Midnight Oil Agency. Imagine a better way at www.theimaginegroup.com.

