Imagine the Impact: Tavo Pets Launches Global Pet Safety Campaign

VANCOUVER, Wash., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tavo Pets, the pet protection brand from the creators of the premium child car seat brand Nuna Baby , launches its global safety campaign, "Imagine the Impact: Shaping the Road Ahead for Pet Safety," calling attention to the importance of securing pets while traveling in a vehicle. Tavo Pets brings the trusted comfort and security synonymous with the Nuna brand to every member of the family—even the four-legged ones.

Tavo Pets Launches Global Pet Safety Campaign
Tavo Pets - Imagine the Impact Campaign

"Imagine the Impact: Shaping the Road Ahead for Pet Safety" launches alongside October's Pet Safety Awareness Month, dedicated to raising critical awareness and educating pet parents worldwide on the importance of properly securing pets during travel. Tavo convened an international roundtable of experts, including veterinarians, a canine behaviorist, a road safety manager, and pet advocacy leaders, to educate and support pet owners and establish a unified effort around the importance of appropriately securing pets, starting with one powerful message: prioritize your pet's safety when you drive, just as you would your family's safety.

A few key topics covered in this campaign are:

How unsecured pets become projectiles in collisions

The impact on human passengers during crashes

The risk that pet-related distractions pose to other drivers and pedestrians

The absence of regulatory standards and the need for better consumer education

Solutions and innovations in pet protection technology

Watch the full roundtable discussion here: https://youtu.be/ck7GdOysXow ]

Dr. Scott Miller, BVSC, MRCVS, Veterinary Surgeon and Tavo Pets Global Ambassador, reinforces the urgency, "We all know the catastrophic injuries that can occur in a car accident, especially without a seatbelt. The same principle applies to your dog or cat."

A recent global study commissioned by Tavo Pets, in partnership with the global data and business intelligence platform Statista, surveyed 5,000 pet owners across 10 countries. Each respondent answered 6 to 12 questions regarding their safety practices when driving with their pets. The findings revealed that far too many pet parents are hitting the road without safely securing their pets:

More than a third of U.S. respondents reported being distracted by an unsecured pet while driving. In the U.S., more than half of pet owners admitted their pets had distracted them while driving in the last 12 months. 90% of U.S. pet owners said they travel with pets unsecured because they don't believe it's necessary, don't perceive risks, or think short trips don't require it. 3 in 4 U.S. pet owners believe securing pets makes them uncomfortable and compromise safety as a result.

The reality is far more serious. In the event of a crash, an unrestrained pet can become a projectile with a force 30 to 60 times its body weight. For a 30 lb. dog, that's at least 900 lbs. of force—enough to cause life-threatening injuries to both pets and other passengers.

"People don't think they'll be involved in a collision—until they are," says Caitlin Taylor, Road Safety Manager, The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA), Edinburgh, Scotland. "People don't really, truly, appreciate how dangerous it can be if your dog is not restrained and how dangerous distraction can be in general [while driving]."

"We want to ignite a conversation and shine a light on the realities of traveling with unrestrained pets," says Helen Johnson, Marketing Director at Tavo Pets and Nuna Baby. "Our research and expert insights make it clear—the risk is real, yet many people are unaware of the dangers. At Nuna, we're experts in child car seat safety, and with Tavo, we're applying that same standard of care to pets. We want to bring the same level of understanding people have around protecting children in vehicles to those traveling with pets. This campaign is about progression—it's about recognizing that pet safety is family safety."

The campaign will roll out across digital and social platforms, featuring educational content, crash-test footage, and expert commentary—all aimed at turning awareness into action.

To learn more about the campaign, view study findings, or join the conversation, visit https://tavopets.com/usa/imagine-the-impact .

About Tavo Pets

Tavo Pets is a revolutionary pet protection brand from the makers of Nuna Baby, designed to redefine the way we move through life with a pet. Tavo offers a broad lineup of pet travel gear, including crash-tested pet car seats with ISOFIX connectors that not only contain your pet but also anchor the entire carrier to the vehicle, delivering enhanced protection for everyone on board. Tavo also brings the journey home with adventure-ready stroller travel systems and design-forward essentials for everyday living. With its premium materials, timeless aesthetics, and rigorous safety testing, Tavo ensures your pet, and your people, travel and live safely, securely, calmly, and comfortably together. To learn more about Tavo Pets, visit tavopets.com .

About Nuna Baby

Nuna, the global brand with Dutch roots, has been focusing on creating smart, helpful, and bold baby gear since 2007. First-hand experiences in parenthood show that practicality and beauty strike the perfect balance when it comes to Nuna's clever solutions, which span across car seat, stroller, in-home, on you, and wardrobe categories. Inspired by the clean lines and ingenuity of Dutch design, the collection is as easy and flexible as new parents need it to be. With thoughtful solutions built into every detail, Nuna designs around your life. To learn more, visit nunababy.com.

