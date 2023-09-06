Imagine This Women's Film Festival Returns September 22 - October 1, 2023, To New York City With An Exciting Lineup Of Screening, Panels, And Events Featuring Academy Award-Winning Director Carlos López Estrada And Emmy Award-Winning Filmmaker Linda Mendoza

Info & Tickets: imaginethiswomensfilmfestival.org

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 8th Annual Imagine This Women's Film Festival is back with an exhilarating lineup that promises three days of captivating panels, screenings, and exclusive events. This year's festival features a compelling selection of 112 films, including 12 highly anticipated world premieres, 27 regional premieres, and an impressive lineup of 13 North American premieres. Additionally, 15 films are set to premiere exclusively in the vibrant city of New York, further enhancing the festival's allure.

EVERYBODY WANTS TO BE LOVED - Starring Anne Ratte-Polle, plays a therapist, the mother of a rebellious teenage girl, and a partner to a man who has always put his own career first. She puts everyone's needs ahead of her own until one hot summer day, when her self-centered mother celebrates her 70th birthday, something happens that will change everything. Heights and Depths - Starring Emőke Pál and Zsolt Trill. Hilda Sterczer, the widow of the globally acclaimed mountaineer Zsolt Erőss, becomes our lens into the upcoming days' events, allowing us to trace Zsolt's ill-fated endeavor to conquer the mountain

Film enthusiasts can immerse themselves in three days of in-person screenings at Regal Battery Park, followed by an extended online showcase available until October 1st, allowing audiences to enjoy the festival's offerings at their convenience.

The festival kicks off on September 22 with the North American premiere of Heights and Depths, an emotionally charged film exploring themes of loss. The movie portrays the poignant story of Hilda Sterczer, the widow of the internationally renowned mountaineer, Zsolt Erőss, starring Romanian actress Emőke Pál and Ukrainian actor Zsolt Trill.

Special Events:

Opening Night Party: Join us on September 22 for the grand Opening Night Party at Cloud One Hotel, located at 133 Greenwich St, New York, NY 10006. It's a night of celebration, mingling with filmmakers, and setting the tone for an unforgettable festival.

Filmmakers Mixer: On September 23, we invite all filmmakers to a casual and creative Filmmakers Mixer at Parm, located at 250 Vesey St, New York, NY 10080. Connect with fellow filmmakers, exchange ideas, and celebrate the art of cinema.

Filmmaker's Brunch: Start your day on September 24 with our Filmmaker's Brunch at Le Pain Quotidien, located at 395 South End Ave, New York, NY 10280. Enjoy a delicious brunch while discussing your projects and forging new connections in the film industry.

Additional screening programs comprise of diverse and compelling content including: Hello, Muscles under the direction of Marnie Baxter and featuring Kate Dickie and Richard Rankin, which portrays the journey of a young girl on the brink of entering secondary school as she grapples with her responsibilities as a young caregiver. Ivan, by first-time filmmaker Jazz Pitcairn in collaboration with producer Frank E Flowers, starring Sasha Lane, takes viewers on an emotional odyssey that underscores a mother's unwavering love and fortitude. Returning to the director's chair for the second time, actress Rose McIver presents To The Death, a dark comedy delving into the rivalry of two South Asian actresses who must battle for a coveted role. Look Back at It, helmed by Felicia Pride, intricately weaves a drama of intergenerational relationships, inviting contemplation on the intricate tapestry of human connections.

Concluding the in-person screenings is the New York premiere of "Jess Plus None," featuring a constellation of talent, including Abby Miller, Rory O'Malley, Marielle Scott, and Matt Walsh. The film unveils the tale of an unwilling maid-of-honor who finds herself obligated to partake in her best friend's unconventional woodland wedding. This unforeseen journey prompts her to face her past flame, her accomplished college comrades, and the pivotal life decisions she has navigated.

A pivotal panel discussion titled Shattering Boundaries: Honoring Diverse BIPOC Storytellers will feature a distinguished panel of industry luminaries, including Academy Award-winning director Carlos López Estrada, Aeryn Michelle Williams, NAACP Image Award-winning director Nzingha Stewart, and two-time Emmy award-winning filmmaker Linda Mendoza. The discussion will be moderated by John Gibson, Vice President of External and Multicultural Affairs at Motion Picture Association, Inc., and will be accessible on ITWIFF's YouTube Channel.

"Imagine This Women's International Film Festival was born from a deep passion for cinema and a strong belief in the power of women's voices in storytelling. Our mission is to create a platform where these voices can shine, where their stories can inspire, and where the world can witness the incredible talent that exists within our industry. We envision a future where women continue to break barriers and reshape the narrative of cinema," says Patrice Francois, Festival Founder.

Programming Highlights: Here's a short breakdown of programming by section. For the full lineup and screening details, please visit www.imaginethiswomensfilmfestival.org.

FEATURE NARRATIVES: The festival presents a wide array of feature narratives, including Everybody Wants to Be Loved (Germany - New York Premiere), Four O'Clock Flowers (United Kingdom), Heights and Depths (Hungary - North American Premiere), and the closing night film, Jess Plus None (United States - New York Premiere).

DOCUMENTARY FEATURES: Explore compelling documentaries such as Where Can We Live in Peace? (Mexico - New York Premiere), Storming Caesars Palace (United States) and Dying for Gold

SHORT NARRATIVES: The festival showcases an exciting lineup of short narratives, including Bazigaga (France - North America Premiere), Breakup Weekend (United States - New York Premiere), Dirty Rotten Tofu and the Gohan Girls (United States - New York Premiere), Hello, Muscles (United Kingdom - New York Premiere), and many more.

DOCUMENTARY SHORTS: Engage with thought-provoking documentary shorts, including Biking While Black (United States - New York Premiere), Interception: Jayne Kennedy - American Sportscaster (United States - New York Premiere), and Wave Women UK (United Kingdom - North American Premiere).

About ITWIFF: Imagine This Women's International Film Festival (ITWIFF) is a women-owned 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to providing a platform for women storytellers and filmmakers. Through the Imagine This Women's International Film Festival and the Girl Power Film + Media Summit, Imagine This strives to amplify and empower independent and aspiring women filmmakers globally. The overarching goal of Imagine This is to support women by showcasing their work to the public, promoting equal opportunities for BIPOC women and the LGBTQIA+ community, and offering educational support and professional development. Moreover, Imagine This functions as a resource and information network.

For more information about the festival, schedule, and ticketing, please visit here .

