Imagine Wins Bobsguide Award for Best Portfolio Analytics System

NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine took top honors for "Best Portfolio Analytics System" in the Bobsguide Partnership Awards 2019. The Bobsguide awards are designed to celebrate successful financial market partnerships, the strength of individual technology developments, their impact on the client experience, and how the system stands out in the marketplace.

Michael McCaw, the Editor of Bobsguide, said: "This year's awards featured a substantial number of outstanding technology systems, each offering unique and forward-looking options for market participants. Imagine Software received excellent feedback from the market, showing just how committed the team is to driving their product offering forward." He added that: "Several rounds of assessment were carried out by the judging panel including user and market engagement."

Scott Sherman, Co-Founder and Global Head of Business Development & Sales, said: "We are delighted to be recognized by the Bobsguide judges for our real-time risk management platform that our clients use to manage the risk on thousands of accounts, with hundreds of thousands of positions, and tens of millions of trades per day. Our Real-Time Risk & Compliance (RRC) platform was developed in close collaboration with our clients who needed integrated cross-asset security, position and portfolio-level risk and exposure views to manage high-volume operations."

Sherman added that: "An important differentiator for our clients is their ability to customize and create any analytic using our scripting interface. This is especially useful for firms employing their own measures based on either how they view the world, or how they manage their client base, as we provide easy access to summary data, such as performance contributions sliced-and-diced as needed, benchmarks, limits, and monitoring, as well as books and records for compliance and audit needs."

Founded in 1993, Imagine Software is the leading provider of real-time portfolio, risk management and regulatory solutions for global financial services firms. Imagine provides institutional-grade functionality, broad cross-asset instrument support and the ability to employ and scale any trading strategy for businesses of all sizes and complexity. Firms rely on Imagine to manage their entire portfolio and risk management operations, create product and business-specific solutions, deliver on-time regulatory reports and scale for growth. Today, Imagine services clients in more than 25 countries throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific regions.

Headquartered in New York City, Imagine has offices in Hong Kong, London and Sydney. For more information, visit www.imaginesoftware.com or contact Imagine Software at 212.317.7600 and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

