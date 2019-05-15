Imagine Your furniture and Interior Architecture With Ahlstrom-Munksjö's Surface Upgrade Experts at Interzum

STOCKHOLM, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- We invite you to meet our offer of surface upgrade solutions, including our new industrial platform in Brazil and our latest product novelties, at Interzum.

Interzum, the world's leading trade fair for furniture production and interior design, is held in Cologne, Germany on May 21-24 and our commercial, technical and R&D experts look forward to meet you at booth B20/C21 in Hall 6.

A wide solid color range of decor solutions is part of Ahlstrom-Munksjö's diverse and high quality product and service offering. Get inspired by our new decor trend colors and color trend expertise, as we launch our new color collection TERRA NOSTRA which is a tribute to our earth and it colors.

Our design studio partner Didier Galerne will give a presentation on the color trend forecast for 2019-2020 at the Speakers Corner in Passage Hall 4/5, on Tuesday, May 21 at 13:00-13:30 CET.

Color trend expertise is only a part of our recognized industry expertise and during Interzum our customers will also have the opportunity to discover the results of our global decor market survey and to learn about our high quality formaldehyde-free pre-impregnated paper solutions.

Our surface upgrade experts look forward to discuss our solutions for outdoor, digital printing and interior compact applications as well as Ahlstrom-Munksjö's sustainability approach.

For detailed information and material, please visit http://www.ahlstrom-munksjo.com/interzum, which will be updated throughout the event.

Ahlstrom-Munksjö offers decor papers that enable surface upgrades for wood-based panels for use in the production of furniture, laminate flooring and other interior and exterior architectural panels. Ahlstrom-Munksjö's Balancing foils (SpantexTM) enable easy upgrades of panel edges with sustainable paper solutions.

For further information, please contact:

Sébastien Alaine, VP Marketing, Decor, mobile +33-6-78-03-35-10

Anders Mehlberg, Head of Sales and Marketing, Spantex, mobile +46-722-40-43-10

