Joint offering follows Imagine360's completion of Health Rosetta's Embedded Solutions evaluation process, giving advisors a turnkey solution built on transparent pricing

PHILADELPHIA, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice360, a new health plan offering introduced by Imagine360, a leading alternative health plan for self-funded employers, gives forward-thinking advisors a more dependable way to help employers regain control of healthcare spending as costs continue to rise. The offering leverages Health Rosetta's proven advisor support model and expertise to help employers maximize the value of their health plan while improving affordability and the member experience. The announcement comes on the heels of PwC projecting a 9% increase in commercial healthcare costs in 2027, the highest rate in nearly two decades. Choice360 will be introduced at RosettaFest 2026 later this month, with access available to all conference attendees.

Imagine360 and Health Rosetta Launch Integrated Health Plan for Employers Facing Record Cost Increases

After Imagine360 successfully completed Health Rosetta's Embedded Solutions evaluation, the organizations collaborated to develop a standardized offering for forward-thinking advisors. Choice360 will be available for the Jan. 1, 2027, plan year and combines a simplified, high-performing health plan model with a select group of integrated solution partners across direct primary care, mental health, telehealth, and oncology, providing advisors with a coordinated end-to-end solution. The offering will launch in select markets, with plans to expand over time.

"The healthcare industry cannot keep asking employers and families to absorb rising costs without delivering better value," said Jeff Bak, president and chief executive officer of Imagine360. "The system is not built to fix the problem on its own. Imagine360 and Health Rosetta share a common goal to make healthcare work better for American families, and this is a meaningful step forward. Our new offering gives advisors a more dependable way to deliver immediate savings, improve access, and create a more sustainable path for employers and their employees."

Built for Advisor Success

Through Health Rosetta's evaluation process, Imagine360's administrative services were reviewed using the Nautilus framework for information collection, contract transparency, and plan document completeness. Building on that work, Health Rosetta and Imagine360 collaborated to develop a standardized offering that includes plan design options, an integrated partner ecosystem, and Health Rosetta solutions that support implementation, compliance, analytics, and ongoing plan management, making it easier for advisors to deliver a consistent employer experience. In parallel, Imagine360 assembled a select group of partners that integrate into the offering to support a coordinated implementation experience.

This collaboration provides advisors with a standardized offering that reduces the complexity of building and implementing a high-performing health plan by bringing together coordinated strategies, aligned partners, and consistent operational processes, while preserving the flexibility to meet the unique needs of each employer.

"Health Rosetta's evaluation process is intentionally rigorous because the stakes are high for our advisors and the employers they serve," said Amy LeVrier, director of client success at Health Rosetta. "With a network of more than 200 accredited benefits advisors across the United States, we focus on reducing implementation risk by evaluating the operational fundamentals that matter most, including information collection, contract transparency, and complete plan documentation. Through our collaboration with Imagine360, we developed a standardized offering designed to address high-cost care through proven health plan strategies while delivering the personalized support members need to navigate their care with confidence. Because employers are at different points in their healthcare journey, it was important to include traditional network options so advisors can meet employers where they are while helping them transition to higher-performing health plan strategies over time."

Pricing Built for Transparency and Results

The Imagine360 offering includes transparent, performance-based pricing and flexible provider access options, including traditional network arrangements, designed specifically for forward-thinking advisors and plan sponsors. The structure aligns incentives, reduces unnecessary spend, and creates more predictable costs.

Imagine360's health plan is supported by proactive, end-to-end member guidance across the care journey, contributing to a 98% member satisfaction rate and approximately 20% savings compared to traditional carriers. By combining Imagine360's nearly two decades of experience with Health Rosetta's framework, the collaboration resulted in a practical path forward for employers facing ongoing cost pressures.

"Health Rosetta exists to replace a system that produces poor health outcomes and has become too costly and too complex for employers to sustain," said Dave Chase, co-founder and chief executive officer of Health Rosetta. "When employers and advisors have access to solutions that are transparent, aligned, and proven to perform, they can deliver better care at a lower cost. This collaboration helps move that work forward."

RosettaFest 2026 attendees can meet on-site at the Imagine360 booth to learn more about the offering.

About Imagine360

Imagine360 is an alternative health plan addressing some of the greatest challenges on behalf of self-funded employers: healthcare costs are harming the bottom line, increasingly unaffordable for employees, and the experience remains poor. Imagine360's innovative payment model includes preferential contracting with providers and health systems, and additional price protection through reference-based pricing, saving employers 15–30% on average compared to national carriers. With nearly 20 years' experience, Imagine360 offers care coordination and medical management to proactively guide members through the complexities of healthcare.

Learn more at www.imagine360.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Health Rosetta

Health Rosetta is a public benefit corporation focused on accelerating the adoption of practical, nonpartisan solutions to improve the U.S. healthcare system. Through its network of accredited benefits advisors and mission aligned solutions, Health Rosetta helps employers design and implement transparent, high-performance health plans that improve quality of care while reducing costs. The organization provides a proven framework for employers and advisors to deliver better outcomes, enhance the healthcare experience and create more sustainable healthcare solutions for businesses and their employees.

Learn more at healthrosetta.org.

SOURCE Imagine360