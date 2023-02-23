ImagineAR Announces Steve Ziff and John Torris, Senior Sports Business Executives, as Advisors to CEO

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - ImagineAR (CSE: IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF) a patented augmented reality platform company that enables sports teams, brands and businesses to instantly create their own mobile phone immersive AR campaigns, is pleased to announce that Steve Ziff, former chief marketing and sales executive for multiple NFL, MLB and NHL Clubs and John Torris, current Head of Sales & Vertical Partnerships at Bold Commerce and former NFL and NBA executive, have joined the Company as Advisors to the CEO for the purposes of launching Immersive AR partnerships in the North American sports, entertainment and retail marketplace.

Mr. Ziff brings over 20 years of marketing and brand expertise across sports and entertainment to ImagineAR. Prior to his executive role with Thrill One Sports and Entertainment, Ziff spearheaded the creation and development of all commercial marketing, content and production initiatives for the Los Angeles Chargers and Washington Commanders as SVP and Chief Marketing Officer. From 2014-18 Ziff was Vice President of Marketing and Digital Media for the Jacksonville Jaguars and their newly created entertainment entity, Bold Events. There he led the creation and development of all marketing, digital, creative, experiential, and promotional strategies for NFL Football as well as live stadium and amphitheater events. Ziff has also held leadership positions in Major League Baseball with the San Diego Padres and the National Hockey League with the Florida Panthers Hockey Club..

Steve Ziff stated, "ImagineAR is the most advanced AR platform in the market and its simple application allows organizations to instantly begin engaging their customers and fans at a time when recovery and renewed market positions are essential. In this dynamic age of engagement technology, information, offers and experiences will need to be more vibrant and shareable. ImagineAR encourages and escalates meaningful discussions with brands looking to use technology to further enable experimentation at speeds that are much faster than other current AR solutions.".

Mr. Torris brings over 12 years of front office experience in the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL to ImagineAR. Torris has a track record for shaping high-performing culture, building strategic partnerships, and accelerating revenue growth in ticket sales, corporate partnerships, and premium/suite sales. Torris served as the Los Angeles Chargers' VP of Ticket Sales & Service from 2019-2021 as the team opened its new home, SoFi Stadium. Torris has also held leadership positions with Phoenix Suns & Mercury, and Minnesota Timberwolves & Lynx, as well as business development roles with the San Diego Padres and Atlanta Hawks & Thrashers. For the past two years, Torris has led global sports marketing, sales and partnerships at two high-growth SaaS companies in fintech and ecommerce. Prior to joining Bold Commerce, an ecommerce company focused on building tailored checkout experiences for major brands, Torris served as Global Head of Sports Partnerships for Fast, a one-click checkout company that was acquired by Affirm in May 2022.

John Torris added, "Alen and the team at ImagineAR have established the standard for AR solutions. Their commitment to providing world-class immersive experiences allows sports properties and brands to get closer to their customers like never before, while moving to the forefront of technological innovation. This technology should be a key component of the fan experience for every team in every league. I'm thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to support ImagineAR as they continue pushing boundaries and bringing these experiences to life for sports fans and consumers everywhere."

"Steve and John are two highly respected sports marketing and martech veterans who have built technology solutions with some of the biggest brands in the world. Together, their combined experience and proven track records will help position ImagineAR as one of the leading sports fan immersive global platforms," said Alen Paul Silverrstieen, CEO and President of Imagine AR.

About ImagineAR

ImagineAR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF) is an augmented reality (AR) platform, ImagineAR.com, that enables businesses of any size to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Every organization, from professional sports franchises to small retailers, can develop interactive AR campaigns that blend the real and digital worlds. Customers simply point their mobile device at logos, signs, buildings, products, landmarks and more to instantly engage videos, information, advertisements, coupons, 3D holograms and any interactive content all hosted in the cloud and managed using a menu-driven portal. Integrated real-time analytics means that all customer interaction is tracked and measured in real-time. The AR Enterprise platform supports both IOS and Android mobile devices and upcoming wearable technologies.

