ImagineAR (OTCQB:IPNFF) Partners with the Black Owned Institute for Black History Month Initiatives

VANCOUVER, BC and ERIE, Pa., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Imagine AR Inc (CSE: IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF) an Augmented Reality Company that enables businesses, organizations, and brands to instantly create their own mobile phone AR campaigns, is providing its augmented reality self-service platform to support the Black Owned Institute for its Black History Month initiatives. The after-school initiative program is operated by BlackOwned.com which seeks to unite and catalyze the efforts of black business people to generate value in American society.

"Our mission is to help African Americans learn about their heritage by overhauling how Black history is taught in schools," stated Pamela F. Nichols, President of BlackOwned, CEO of Black Owned Institute and Black Talent Hub. "We are excited to launch our Black History Month program featuring ImagineAR's augmented reality platform available on any mobile phone which will enhance our distribution and help build our AR network for future programs.

The ImagineAR program includes using the ImagineAR mobile app to deliver a historical video message about the program from a group of educational influencers from the Black Owned Institute. Educators and students will be asked to download the ImagineAR app and scan an African Historical image to instantly experience the video on their mobile phone. In the future, ImagineAR's platform will create trophy cards to be used for social media programs to extend program awareness and create fun interaction for the students.

Neal Bendesky, Vice President of Sales for ImagineAR Inc., said, "We are proud to support the BlackOwned and their Black Owned Institute for their enhanced school outreach program. Pamela Nichols and CEO Quentin Anderson's commitment as a stakeholder in African Historical Studies is the type of leadership that represents necessary strides in our country. We're excited to utilize our platform to create social media activations and build the BlackOwned's AR community as they strive to generate support for their youth education activities."

The BlackOwned and ImagineAR partnership was recently nurtured by ImagineAR CEO Alen Paul Silverrstieen, along with Mr. Anderson who owns the domain BlackOwned.com which will serve as the central location for activating all augmented reality elements for the Black History Month program. Participants can download the ImagineAR app free from the App Store and point their mobile device using SCAN AN AR TARGET to activate the relevant images.

"BlackOwned.com is about cutting-edge technology, education, health and entertainment. We are looking forward to engaging with students globally and adding more partners to grow our program. ImagineAR's advanced platform with business links can help us accomplish our objectives," added Mr. Quentin Anderson.

About BlackOwned.com

BlackOwned.com is a community hub, a place where Black business people can meet, network and play. A place where our collective energy can shine. That means sharing ideas, history, culture, challenges, solutions and – most importantly – joy. Through the BlackOwned Institute, Black Talent Hub and SKRRT, we share history, common purpose and delight in our culture. We are a peer-to-peer network that exchanges ideas, exults in our successes, learns from our failures and always builds community. For more information, visit [email protected].

Contact: Pamela F. Nichols

President



About ImagineAR

ImagineAR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF) is an augmented reality (AR) platform, ImagineAR.com, that enables businesses of any size to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Every organization, from professional sports franchises to small retailers, can develop interactive AR campaigns that blend the real and digital worlds. Customers simply point their mobile device at logos, signs, buildings, (products, landmarks and more to instantly engage videos, information, advertisements, coupons,3D holograms and any interactive content all hosted in the cloud and managed using a menu-driven portal. Integrated real-time analytics means that all customer interaction is tracked and measured in real-time. The AR Enterprise platform supports both IOS and Android mobile devices and upcoming wearable technologies. The AR Platform is available as an SDK Plug-in for existing mobile apps.

