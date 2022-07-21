ImagineSoftware Acquires Exchange EDI, Expands Product Offerings

ImagineSoftware's offerings with Exchange EDI will further optimize patient billing and collections functionality. Tweet this

Over the past year, ImagineSoftware has seen significant growth in its patient financial engagement tools. Through the acquisition of ExchangeEDI, ImagineSoftware complements an already robust suite of EDI solutions that further expand the product roadmap. The combined entity aims to address key trends in the industry, including the ongoing growth of patient consumerism. The acquisition will provide a best-in-class patient estimation engine that will assist providers with education. In addition, it will provide the functionality to help streamline the complexity of the prior authorization process.

"Our two companies already have amazing synergy and have long worked together side-by-side in health care technology," said Patti Velasco, CEO of Exchange EDI. "Both companies are passionate about leveraging technology to improve the RCM process. By joining forces, we will be able to expand the efficiencies we can create."

Technology Partners, LLC (dba ImagineSoftware™)

ImagineSoftware is the leading provider of medical billing automation software and revenue cycle management applications. Offering powerful technology solutions for medical billing offices, practices, and hospitals for over 20 years, ImagineSoftware currently serves more than 75,000 physicians across 43 specialties. ImagineSoftware solutions improve financial efficiency, build provider reputation, and ultimately enhance the patient experience. For more information, visit imagineteam.com and follow us on Twitter @ImagineTeam or connect with us on LinkedIn "ImagineSoftware (Technology Partners, LLC)."

MEDIA CONTACT

Ben Buchanan

ImagineSoftware Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

704-553-1004

SOURCE Technology Partners, LLC. (dba ImagineSoftware)