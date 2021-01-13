Imaging Endpoints Appoints Elliot Fishman To Scientific Advisory Board

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Imaging Endpoints announced today Elliot K. Fishman, MD, the Elliot K. Fishman Professor in Radiology at Johns Hopkins, has been appointed to its prestigious Scientific Advisory Board.

Elliot Fishman is currently the Director of Diagnostic Imaging and Body Computed Tomography (CT) in the Russell H. Morgan Department of Radiology and Radiological Science, and Professor of Radiology, Surgery, Oncology and Urology at Johns Hopkins. Additionally, he serves as co-principal investigator of the Felix Project for Early Detection of Pancreatic Cancer, focused on using deep learning and artificial intelligence for medical imaging.

"Dr. Fishman is one of the preeminent thinkers in the field of imaging and body computed tomography," said Doug Burkett, PhD, Chief Executive Officer. "We are privileged to add his insight and influence to our advisory board. His expertise will assist us in our efforts to lead the field of 3-D imaging, and he will be a tremendous asset as we strengthen our position at the top of the global imaging CRO field."

The Scientific Advisory Board provides strategic insights for the Company's development of new imaging technologies, and provides expertise in the design and implementation of imaging in clinical trials. In addition to Fishman, the Scientific Advisory Board includes global leaders in imaging and oncology: Daniel Von Hoff, M.D., F.A.C.P.; David Sidransky, M.D.; Bruce Cheson, M.D., F.A.C.P., F.A.A.S.; and Manuel Hidalgo, M.D., PhD.

Dr. Fishman's career has focused on computer applications in radiology, advanced clinical applications of CT scanning, developing new techniques and technologies in visualization and post-processing, and medical education. He is a pioneer in the development of 3-D medical imaging and contributed to the 3-D imaging programs at Pixar, Apple, and Nvidia.

His work has resulted in more than 1,300 peer-reviewed publications and he has co-authored ten textbooks. Dr. Fishman has won numerous honors and awards, including the Best Educator Award from the Radiological Society of North America; the Aunt Minnie Educator Award; the Aunt Minnie Research Award; and the Aunt Minnie Award for best computer app. He was inducted into the Miller-Coulson Academy at Johns Hopkins for Clinical Excellence in Medicine. In addition, Dr. Fishman received the Best Consulting Physician Award at Johns Hopkins and was honored with an endowed fellowship in his name.

