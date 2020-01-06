Imaging Innovations for Breast Cancer Diagnosis

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The leading cause of cancer deaths in women globally is breast cancer.Regular breast cancer screening is imperative for early detection and timely intervention.







Screening mammography is the method most commonly used worldwide for the detection of breast cancer.However, the traditional methods of screening are plagued by several challenges.



Over the years, medical technology innovations have helped increase the accuracy and sensitivity of diagnosis and enabled a closer look at safety aspects, such as lesser use of ionizing radiation.This research service (RS) showcases the technology innovations in the breast cancer imaging device industry. The innovative technologies covered in this report include ionizing technology-breast tomosynthesis and non-ionizing breast ultrasound and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).



