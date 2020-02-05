Imagion Biosystems Appoints Vice President Clinical & Regulatory Affairs

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagion Biosystems, a company dedicated to improving healthcare through the earlier detection of cancer, announces the appointment of Dr. Oliver Steinbach as Vice President of Clinical and Regulatory Affairs. Dr. Steinbach will serve as the lead executive in the development and execution of Imagion Biosystems' overall clinical and regulatory strategy, focusing in the near-term on initiating a first-in-human study for HER2 metastatic breast cancer this year.

Dr. Steinbach has more than 20 years of pharmaceutical, diagnostics and medical device industry experience, bringing multiple diagnostic and image-guided therapy products through the clinic into the market. Dr. Steinbach spent eight years at ALTANA Pharma, an international, innovative pharmaceutical company and 12 years at Philips, a global leader in diagnostic and image-guided solutions, where he was part of the Clinical Research group that managed clinical studies and regulatory submissions related to diagnostic, therapeutic and pharmaceutical products including molecular imaging contrast agents.

"We are very excited to have Oliver join Imagion," said Bob Proulx, Executive Chairman. "His experience in managing clinical collaborations for medical imaging products is ideal for our organization. This hire comes at just the right time as we are moving into the first phase of clinical work."

After having raised $3.3M in a Rights Offering in November 2019, the Company is now using the funds to complete the initial steps of its upcoming first-in-human study for HER2 metastatic breast cancer. This includes manufacturing of its proprietary nanoparticles and gaining regulatory and clinical site authorization for the study.

