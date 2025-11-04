Imagix: The World's First Holographic Companion Is Available Now at Best Buy

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Artificial Imagery today announces the nationwide availability of its first product, Imagix, a first-of-its-kind holographic companion for kids who looks, listens, and responds in real time. Now at Best Buy for $199 in limited quantities, Imagix is poised to be "the holiday must-have" for families who want smart, screen-free play that sparks curiosity and imagination.

What Is Imagix

Ellie the Fairy inside Imagix, the world’s first holographic companion for kids. (CNW Group/Artificial Imagery)

Imagix is a breakthrough fusion of holographic imagery and conversational engines that bring characters, including Ellie the Fairy and Ember the Dragon, to life inside a crystal ball. Kids can talk naturally, while Imagix answers, tells stories, and guides learning through friendly conversation.

Why Families Will Care

Real holograms with a totally interactive experience

Screen-free and parent-approved with parental controls via the companion app

Built for curiosity and tuned for kids across stories, facts, quizzes, and homework help

Over 50 hours of screen-free content at launch, with more on the way

"It's a natural and free flowing reflection of how relationships are built, with all the safety and parental guidelines in place. It feels alive, and it adapts to each child in a bespoke and individualized way," said Scott Bachrach, Co-Founder of Imagix, and former Founder and CEO of Arcade1Up. "We built it to spark curiosity, teach naturally, and keep kids smiling. When parents see a real hologram that talks back, they get it instantly. It is smart, it is magical, and it belongs in every family room this holiday."

"This is the next level of play," said Richard Yanofsky, Co-Founder of Imagix, CEO and Founder of WowWee, known for the global hit Fingerlings. "Imagix blends character, conversation, and wonder in a way that feels fresh and safe for families. It is a companion that kids bond with and parents can trust. I've never seen any toy or product bring this much joy in my 35 years in the industry."

"We wanted to create a product that brings imagination to life, something that feels magical, but built on real technology," said Matt Bonaccorso, Co-Founder of Imagix and former Nickelodeon, Paramount, and Warner Bros. executive. "Imagix is where storytelling, learning, and AI meet to inspire a new kind of play."

Availability and Price

Imagix Crystal Ball is available now for $199 in stores and online at Best Buy or at myimagix.com.

About Imagix

Imagix creates family-first play experiences that combine real holograms with safe, conversational technology. Founded in 2025 by the creators behind Arcade1Up and WowWee, the company's mission is to help kids imagine more, learn more, and laugh more through smart, screen-free play.

About Artificial Imagery

Artificial Imagery began with a shared dream: to revolutionize the way people learn, play, and grow. Founded by three passionate innovators from diverse backgrounds, the team combines a unique blend of expertise in storytelling, technology, and toy design. Together, they aim to create the next generation of inspirational products for kids of all ages.

SOURCE Artificial Imagery