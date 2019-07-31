IMAG!NE Snacks Partners With No Kid Hungry To Provide Food Insecure Children With Up To Three Million Meals

"As a snack brand that was created to celebrate the possibilities of a child's imagination, IMAG!NE's mission is to give kids the fuel they need to dream big," said Sarah Guzman, senior marketing director, IMAG!NE. "By partnering with No Kid Hungry, we're extending that commitment by helping children in America get the food they need to grow up healthy and strong."

One in six kids1 – that's 12.5 million children – lives in a household without consistent access to enough food. Hunger can be especially prevalent during the summer months when children can no longer rely on regular meals at school, which is why IMAG!NE's partnership with No Kid Hungry aims to bring awareness and increase access to free summer meals for kids living with hunger. IMAG!NE also provided $50,000 in grants to summer meal sites across the country to help enable creative play for kids.

"Child hunger in America is a serious problem that causes too many kids to struggle to learn and reach their full potential," said Jill Davis, Senior Vice President, Corporate Partnerships at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. "We are grateful that IMAG!NE is supporting our efforts to ensure millions of meals are served to children who so desperately need them. Together, we are demonstrating the importance of making sure kids' stomachs are full – so that their minds can roam free, rather than be focused on hunger."

IMAG!NE's partnership with No Kid Hungry extends its mission to make it easier for parents to help their kids grow and imagine by nourishing their bodies and minds. Launched nationwide in 2018, IMAG!NE was designed by parents looking for better snack options for their kids that taste delicious, are convenient to take on-the-go, and include wholesome ingredients that fuel kids' imaginations. The IMAG!NE snack line includes two products – Yogurt Crisps and Cheese Stars – that are made with wholesome, real ingredients like cheese and yogurt, provide a good source of protein or calcium, and are Non-GMO Project verified.

For more information, or to donate to No Kid Hungry, please visit https://www.imaginesnacks.com/nokidhungry. Every $1.00 donated can provide 10 meals. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/onedollar.

1 United States Department of Agriculture, Economic Research Service. Annual report on food insecurity

About IMAG!NE

IMAG!NE was created for parents to help nourish their kids' bodies and creativity. The brand's line-up of Yogurt Crisps and Cheese Stars are not only lip-smackingly delicious, but also offer a good source of protein or calcium. Imagine snacks are proof that food made with real ingredients, like cheese, apples and cranberries, can be totally scrumptious, nutritious and convenient for snack time.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $64 billion in net revenue in 2018, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But 1 in 6 kids will face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger through effective programs that provide kids with the food they need. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty. Join us at NoKidHungry.org

SOURCE PepsiCo

