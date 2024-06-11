IMAGO AIOS Prime Clinches Red Dot Award for 2024, Expands US Footprint with New Boston Warehouse

NEW YORK, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAGO Technologies, a global leader in smart collaboration solutions, is thrilled to announce that its flagship product, the IMAGO AIOS Prime, has been awarded the prestigious Red Dot Award for Product Design in 2024. This highly sought-after recognition is a testament to IMAGO Technologies' commitment to innovation, leadership in functionality, and raising the bar for aesthetic excellence in interactive smart board solutions.

IMAGO AIOS Prime wins prestigious Red Dot Award for Product Design in 2024

IMAGO AIOS Prime is the world's first smart board featuring fingerprint-scanning technology, bringing you the next level of user authentication and access control, and effortlessly integrating with your account and profile. It is also the first smart board equipped with IMAGO Collab, the first AI collaborative whiteboard, which intelligently assists users in brainstorming sessions, idea generation, and content organization.

IMAGO AIOS Prime features cutting-edge PCAP Touch Technology, which offers an unparalleled smooth, responsive touch interface that revolutionizes content engagement. Coupled with an add-on 4K ePTZ Camera with face and voice detection, it delivers stunning visual clarity, while enhancing the overall experience by tracking faces and voices. The 4K resolution ensures every detail is captured with perfect clarity, providing a real-time immersive visual experience.

Furthermore, IMAGO AIOS Prime is Google EDLA-certified, ensuring secure access and seamless integration with all your favorite Google Workspace applications. It is also Energy Star certified, demonstrating IMAGO's commitment to improving energy efficiency and enhancing environmental sustainability.

"We are incredibly honored to receive the Red Dot Award for Product Design for IMAGO AIOS Prime," said Ethan Tan, CEO at IMAGO Technologies. "This award is a testament to our team's dedication to pushing the boundaries of design and technology to deliver unparalleled solutions that empower our users to collaborate and innovate with ease."

This accolade is the latest addition to IMAGO Technologies' growing list of successes in design innovation, following the 2022 Red Dot Award for the IMAGO UC100 PRO Limited Edition Huddlecam. IMAGO AIOS Prime represents an innovative blend of form and function, reaffirming our commitment to excellence.

To support the growing demand for its innovative solutions, IMAGO Technologies further expands its US presence with a new warehouse in Boston. This strategic development will strengthen the company's operations and client services, positioning it for future growth and success. The company is excited to introduce new team members who will spearhead the growth and expansion in Boston:

William W. Yu, General Manager, and Senior Vice President of Operations for North America and LATAM, has over 30 years of industry expertise in Unified Communication. He will lead strategic business expansion and team development.

Rob Hughes, Senior Vice President of Sales for North America and Latin America, brings over 30 years of sales leadership experience, particularly in the education sector. He will drive IMAGO's growth and success in the region.

For more information about IMAGO, AIOS Prime, and other innovative smart solutions from IMAGO Technologies, please visit https://imago.us/ .

About IMAGO Technologies:

IMAGO is a multinational technology company with a growing global presence. We provide seamless and effortless smart collaboration technologies to educational institutions, the government, and the private sector. Our mission is to harness technology to boost interactivity, productivity, and engagement in meetings and classrooms.

