Imago Systems Announces Collaboration with Mayo Clinic for Breast Imaging

LANSDOWNE, Va., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Imago Systems, an innovator in image visualization software, today announced that it has signed a know-how license with Mayo Clinic. The multi-year agreement will focus on clinical trial support for Imago Systems' ICE Reveal product for breast imaging and includes financial investment from Mayo Clinic.

The collaboration will be led by a breast imaging research specialist at Mayo Clinic who will spearhead Imago's pilot and pivotal studies to clinically validate Imago's visual intelligence software as applied to screening mammograms. Mayo Clinic's involvement will play a critical role in the evolution of the technology to improve breast imaging across multiple imaging modalities.

Deaths from breast cancer have topped 40,000 each year, and approximately 40 percent of women in the U.S. have dense breast tissue, which is very difficult to screen accurately with a mammogram alone. This technology, which does not require any additional radiation exposure, has the potential to be a highly effective, and safer, tool in the fight against breast cancer.

Unique to Imago are its intelligent algorithms that "re-visualize" grayscale images, such as mammograms, to create new images that deliver greater levels of information and insight, or Visual Intelligence. This patent-pending technology is designed to increase clinicians' diagnostic confidence across all medical imaging modalities, and will optimize data to improve efforts in developing artificial intelligence, machine learning, drug development, and genomics. The company's initial focus is on improvements in mammography and breast health screening.

"We are very excited about our collaboration with Mayo Clinic, and its support in advancing our imaging technology for better care. Mayo Clinic is a leader in breast cancer detection and treatment, and an advocate for the use of technology to advance healthcare," said Thomas Ramsay, Chairman and CEO of Imago Systems. "Our technology puts more information into the hands of radiologists and clinicians so that they can make the best possible diagnosis. This agreement with Mayo Clinic will help validate our technology and provide us with a stepping stone for full commercialization."

Mayo Clinic has financial interest in the technology referenced in this press release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education and research.

For more information on Imago Systems, visit imagosystems.com.

About Imago Systems

Imago Systems is an image visualization software company that enables the early detection of abnormalities in digital images at the pixel level. Imago's multi-dimensional visualization and characterization software, Imago ICE, processes digital images with intelligent algorithms. Imago's software increases the visibility of structures within an image, providing advanced levels of clarity, specificity and sensitivity, or Visual Intelligence. Imago's initial product, Imago ICE Reveal, is designed to support the early detection of breast cancer and other breast abnormalities. For more information, visit imagosystems.com.

Media Contact:

Alyson Kuritz

Zer0 to 5ive

Alyson@0to5.com

908-892-7149

SOURCE Imago Systems

Related Links

http://www.imagosystems.com

