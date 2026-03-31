Imagoworks Appoints Samsung Securities as Lead IPO Underwriter, Targets KOSDAQ Listing in 2027

AI dental cloud platform operating in 110+ countries pursues KOSDAQ technology-track listing; pre-IPO fundraising slated for H2 2026

SEOUL, South Korea, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagoworks Inc., a leading AI-powered digital dentistry company, today announced that it has selected Samsung Securities as lead underwriter for its planned initial public offering (IPO) on KOSDAQ, South Korea's technology-focused stock exchange. The company targets a listing in 2027 and plans to launch a pre-IPO fundraising round in the second half of 2026.

Imagoworks CEO Youngjun Kevin Kim(left) poses with a Samsung Securities representative during a signing ceremony for a lead underwriter agreement for the company’s planned IPO on the KOSDAQ market.

Founded in 2019 as a spin-off of the Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST), Imagoworks is defining the global standard for AI-driven dental prosthetics. Its founder and CEO, Youngjun Kevin Kim, brings more than 20 years of experience in 3D medical imaging software to the company. Today, Imagoworks serves dental professionals in more than 110 countries through two core platforms: Dentbird Solutions, its cloud-based AI prosthetic design platform, and AOX, its full-arch prosthetic fabrication service in the United States.

Dentbird Solutions is a web-based AI SaaS platform that automates the design of dental prosthetics — including crowns, bridges, and inlays — in one to two minutes, with no software installation required. Operating entirely in the cloud, the platform enables dental labs and clinics worldwide to adopt AI-powered workflows without complex setup. At the International Dental Show (IDS 2025) in Cologne, Germany in March 2025, Imagoworks signed exclusive distribution agreements with partners in more than 10 countries, including Japan, Taiwan, and Germany.

In July 2024, Imagoworks established a U.S. subsidiary in Texas (AOX Inc.) and acquired a local dental laboratory to launch AOX, its AI-powered full-arch (All-on-X) prosthetic fabrication service. By combining proprietary AI design software with a digital mass-production line, AOX dramatically reduces the time and cost of full-arch restorations compared to traditional manual workflows, positioning Imagoworks as a vertically integrated provider in the North American market.

Imagoworks has raised approximately $25.8 million in cumulative funding. Its Series C round, completed in December 2024 and totaling $15.6 million, attracted strategic investors including a Taiwan-based private equity firm specializing in the dental industry.

Imagoworks will pursue its listing through South Korea's technology-based special listing track, which evaluates companies on the basis of independent technology assessments rather than near-term profitability. The company will present its proprietary AI, CAD, and cloud technology stack — validated through commercial deployments spanning more than 110 countries — as the basis of its evaluation.

The company intends to use IPO proceeds to expand its global distribution network, scale AOX's U.S. production and service capacity, and advance Dentbird's AI engine and prosthetic design capabilities.

"Imagoworks has been redefining the standard of care in dentistry through AI and cloud technology since its founding," said Youngjun Kevin Kim, founder and CEO of Imagoworks. "Samsung Securities' deep understanding of our global business model and the value of our technology stack made them the clear partner of choice. We look forward to completing our KOSDAQ listing in 2027 and continuing to build Imagoworks as a global leader in digital dentistry."

About Imagoworks

Imagoworks Inc. is an AI-powered digital dentistry company founded in 2019 as a spin-off of the Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST). Its flagship product, Dentbird Solutions, is a cloud-based AI SaaS platform that automates dental prosthetic design for professionals in more than 110 countries. Through its U.S. subsidiary AOX Inc., Imagoworks provides AI-powered fabrication of All-on-X prosthetics — full-arch implant-supported restorations — serving dental practices nationwide from its Texas facility. Guided by the mission of "Making the Future of Digital Medicine for Everyone," the company develops technology that benefits patients, clinicians, and dental laboratory technicians worldwide.

Web: www.dentbird.com | www.aoxco.com

SOURCE Imagoworks