Imandra Appoints Zehra Akbar as Chief Operating Officer

Imandra appoints COO with experience in scaling AI startups to lead next growth phase

Akbar's appointment follows the expansion of Imandra's automated reasoning footprint

AUSTIN, Texas, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Imandra Inc., the award-winning AI company pioneering enterprise automated reasoning, today announced the appointment of Zehra Akbar as Chief Operating Officer (COO). As a growth focused COO with extensive background in scaling startups, Akbar will play a pivotal role in guiding Imandra through its next phase of expansion.

Akbar joins Imandra from SkyGrid, a joint venture she helped establish as part of the founding team, between The Boeing Company and SparkCognition, Inc. At SkyGrid, she served as the Chief Strategy Officer, leading multiple divisions including strategy, business development, and marketing. Prior to SkyGrid, Akbar was the VP of Strategic Operations at SparkCognition, Inc., an AI company in Austin, that grew from Series B to a $1.4 billion unicorn during her time there. Akbar has held previous positions at Deloitte and Accenture and has a Masters in Global Policy from The University of Texas at Austin.

Akbar's appointment follows a period of accelerated growth at Imandra. Its automated reasoning platform now supervises exchange technology responsible for approximately 25% of all European equities trading and continues to gain market share across the globe. The company recently launched FIX Wizard, the first AI assistant integrating Imandra's Reasoning-as-a- Service® APIs with LLMs, facilitating more efficient interaction for onboarding teams in capital markets.

"Our footprint is aggressively expanding in the financial sector and across safety critical industries," said Denis Ignatovich, Co-CEO of Imandra. "We're excited to have Zehra join us at this stage as we innovate, scale and expand our business."

"With use of Imandra, we're helping customers accelerate their application of GenAI and maximize their return on investment upfront," said Dr. Grant Passmore, Co-CEO of Imandra. "Zehra's passion and proven track record in scaling AI technology businesses uniquely position her to bring value to our exciting future."

"Imandra has built an unparalleled portfolio of products underpinned by a core platform that is second to none," said Zehra Akbar, COO of Imandra. "I'm excited to join this world class team to enhance operational efficiencies and drive long-term success as we fulfill our mission of enabling logically reasoned, accurate and auditable sources of knowledge in highly regulated industries."

About Imandra, Inc.

Imandra is a global AI company pioneering Reasoning-as-a-Service® platforms for automated logical reasoning serving financial, defense, and safety-critical systems. We provide our customers with a suite of AI-powered solutions for designing, testing, calibrating, and verifying complex financial systems including Imandra Markets® and Imandra Connectivity®. At Imandra, we're helping our customers confidently apply logically reasoned, accurate, and auditable sources of knowledge in highly regulated industries. To learn more, visit our website at www.Imandra.ai or follow us on LinkedIn.

For any press inquiries, please contact us at [email protected].

SOURCE Imandra