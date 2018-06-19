Imani Amia Frederickson Named Ashford University's Outstanding Alum of the Month

SAN DIEGO, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Imani Amia Frederickson has been named Ashford University's Outstanding Alum of the Month for June 2018. The Ashford University Outstanding Alum of the Month recognition highlights Ashford graduates who have used their Ashford education as a springboard to personal and professional achievement.
Frederickson enrolled at Ashford University during her four-year enlistment in the United States Air Force. She knew her friends back home were going to college and felt like she needed to catch up.
"I was living in Tokyo at the time and, besides serving my country, my main goal was to get my degree," says Frederickson. "I felt like I was so behind because all I ever wanted to do was get my degree."
Inspired by her mother, who has been a health care professional for more than 20 years, Frederickson decided to earn her Bachelor of Arts in Health Care Administration degree. Frederickson was impressed with her advisors and appreciated Ashford's flexible format.
"Ashford made it so easy to fit school into working full-time, being a mother, wife, and still having a social life," says Frederickson. "The courses are quick, our textbooks have an audible option, and the advisors are always available."
Earning her degree has inspired Frederickson to keep the momentum going.
"Ashford will be seeing me in the fall for my master's!" says Frederickson.
