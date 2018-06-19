Imani Amia Frederickson Named Ashford University's Outstanding Alum of the Month

"I was living in Tokyo at the time and, besides serving my country, my main goal was to get my degree," says Frederickson. "I felt like I was so behind because all I ever wanted to do was get my degree."

Inspired by her mother, who has been a health care professional for more than 20 years, Frederickson decided to earn her Bachelor of Arts in Health Care Administration degree. Frederickson was impressed with her advisors and appreciated Ashford's flexible format.

"Ashford made it so easy to fit school into working full-time, being a mother, wife, and still having a social life," says Frederickson. "The courses are quick, our textbooks have an audible option, and the advisors are always available."

Earning her degree has inspired Frederickson to keep the momentum going.

"Ashford will be seeing me in the fall for my master's!" says Frederickson.

To read more of Frederickson's story, visit https://www.ashford.edu/online-learning-experience/student-success-stories/imani-amia-frederickson.

About Ashford University

Where heritage meets innovation – that's Ashford University. At Ashford, students discover relevant degree programs, innovative technology, and cherished tradition. Ashford offers associates, bachelor's, and master's degree programs online, allowing students to balance life by providing the flexibility to do school work anywhere, anytime. For more information, please visit www.ashford.edu, www.facebook.com/ashforduniversity, or www.twitter.com/AshfordU.

Contact: Kathleen Park

858.513.9240 x11636 • kathleen.park@ashford.edu

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/imani-amia-frederickson-named-ashford-universitys-outstanding-alum-of-the-month-300667946.html

SOURCE Ashford University

Related Links

http://www.ashford.edu

