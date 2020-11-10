Imani Motion Pictures Releases New Trailer For 'DUTCH,' An Urban Literature Cult Classic By Teri Woods

Directed by Preston Whitmore ("This Christmas," "True To The Game"), DUTCH introduces a player who will use any means necessary to dominate the streets and beyond. For Bernard James, Jr. aka "Dutch" (Gross), survival is the ultimate score and power is the deadliest high of all. There isn't an angle he can't work or a woman he can't seduce. When he gains control of an African drug lord's stolen heroin business, Dutch quickly makes it the most feared drug empire on the East Coast. Naturally, there are plenty of enemies vowing to take him down, including a vengeful Mafia heir, an ambitious DA and a conscience-stricken former friend. With Dutch fighting for his life, while on trial, he plays the game and scores a winning hand in the face of all that betrayed him and finds justice his way ... the street way!

Supporting cast include Markice Moore ("Snowfall"), Miles Stroter ("The Quad"), Robert Costanzo ("Modern Family") and Natasha Marc ("Ballers").

"This film is lit and features an all-star cast," says Manny Halley, DUTCH producer and founder of Imani Motion Pictures. "DUTCH is an iconic story within the urban literary genre, so we had to get every detail right – and I'm very proud of what we accomplished! Also, we are thrilled to be introduce the ever talented Multi-Platinum rapper Gunna in his feature film debut. You will see a side of him that you've never seen before and I promise you will be wowed by his performance. Come join us in theaters on Thanksgiving weekend and experience Dutch's story!"

The official film soundtrack, which will feature tracks by Macy Gray, Gunna, Fabolous and OT Genesis among others, will also be released on November 27 on iTunes and other retailers. The soundtrack is executive produced by Wheezy Beatz and Manny Halley.

DUTCH is written by Preston Whitmore and produced by Manny Halley, Rodney Turner II and Yolanda Halley.

About Imani Motion Pictures

Imani Motion Pictures is a Los Angeles based entertainment music, motion picture and TV production, distribution company with a satellite office located in Atlanta, Georgia. Imani has worked in the music industry for over 20 years with recording artists such as Nicki Minaj, Young Thug, and Keyshia Cole. Imani's first foray into television production began with the BET reality series "Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is" and the spinoff "Frankie and Neffe."

Imani Media shifted its focus to feature films in 2017 with the release of TRUE TO THE GAME, starring Columbus Short, Vivica A. Fox and the late Nelsan Ellis. The film is an adaptation of the New York Times bestseller by Teri Woods. TRUE TO THE GAME is an urban love story between a prominent Philadelphia drug dealer and a woman, as they struggle to balance street life and love. The film was independently financed and distributed by Halley and earned $1.2M in a limited release. Halley has secured deals w/ Viacom BET and NetFlix on this first go-round.

