Imani USA Launches the Imani i1, a Double Breast Pump with Quietest Motor and Exclusive Boost Mode, for New and Expectant Mothers in the U.S.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Imani USA, a leading manufacturer in breast pump technology, is pleased to announce the launch of the Imani i1 breast pump to the U.S. market. An amazingly quiet breast pump for new and expectant mothers looking for a deep and gentle pull, the Imani i1 features hospital-strength (dual pumping and up to 250 mmHg) output, and a never-before-seen 'boost mode' that helps fully empty mom's breasts to keep her milk supply up and active.

The Imani i1 pumps both breasts at the same time with the quietest motor on the market. Created by former engineers from a leading breast pump company, the Korean-based Imani has achieved a truly amazing pump for new and expectant mothers to aid them on their breastfeeding journey in the most convenient and efficient way possible.

Breastfeeding is one of the many important decisions a new mother can make. There are numerous health benefits, both physically and mentally, for mother and child, according to the Cleveland Clinic. For example, breastfeeding helps build a stronger immune system while increasing a sense of calm by producing hormones oxytocin and prolactin, which naturally soothe the nursing mother.

The Imani i1 features an array of pump cycles and a suction pattern that mimics the experience of natural breastfeeding. Its two main cycles, massage and express, include multiple vacuums on each cycle with 12 options of breast pumping mode and six options of massage mode.

The sleek, efficient breast pump has a useful bonus feature called boost mode. The boost mode, available in both cycle paths after reaching the last vacuum action, gives mom a deeper pull that gently expresses her milk. In this mode, the sub-pump delicately controls the breast pump's suction in detail, without any loss of pressure. Whether pumping from one breast or both, this smart system maintains a constant pumping pressure so that there is consistent suction power.

The slim profile of the pumps adds agility to the breastfeeding process while the modern design of the tabletop pump, with its soft-touch buttons, are easy to use while producing. The Imani i1 has a closed system that creates a hygienic barrier between the outside world and the mother's milk. Additionally, the pump includes Y-shaped tubing, that can easily shift to a single pump, and two sets of breast flanges, wide-neck bottles, duckbill valves, bottle covers, and backflow protectors and includes an automatic shut-off feature when not in use.

"We are excited to bring the Imani i1 to new and expectant mothers in the U.S. The real genius of this breast pump is the boost mode's strong, gentle pull combined with the unit's near-silent operation," said Jessica Cerruti, president of Imani USA. "These features combined provide optimal discretion while ensuring a productive single or double pumping session. Our pump's technology is echoed by its new, sleek and modern look designed for ease of use and comfort."

The Imani i1 is sold on ImaniUSA.com, Amazon.com and select distributors. The MSRP is $219.95, and many new and expectant mothers and families can get this revolutionary breast pump through their insurance provider.

About Imani USA

Imani USA is a leading breast pump manufacturer, providing safe and affordable products that enable women to bond with their newborns in a trusted environment. The Korean-based company created the Imani i2, a patented wireless, hands-free, and wearable breast pump that is designed to fit inside a mother's bra to eliminate the need for tubing and collection bottles. Its newest product to launch in the U.S. is the Imani i1, a double breast pump with the quietest motor available and features a never-before-seen, exclusive boost mode. This mode's strong yet gentle pull helps fully empty mom's breasts to keep her milk supply up and active.

Imani USA products are trusted by over 46 million mothers around the world throughout their breastfeeding journey. For more information, visit imaniusa.com.

