Imao-Fixtureworks Launches New Website

FRASER, Mich., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global manufacturing leader and product innovator Imao Corporation and North American distributor Fixtureworks join forces to launch www.fixtureworks.com with new features and functionality, including faceted search tools that makes it easy to find and view the products. The new Imao-Fixtureworks website is designed to serve application engineers, designers, technicians, purchasing agents and end users in the United States, Canada, Mexico and beyond.

The new website brings responsive design, advanced faceted search functionality and enhanced features to showcase the innovative product lines. Specifications, CAD models, pricing (with quantity discounts) and ordering are available online. Customers can also request a quote or technical product assistance.

Product categories include quick release clamps and ball lock fasteners; fixture clamps, including One Touch Clamps; spring plungers and locking pins; knobs and grips; industrial rubber bumpers and stops; industrial rubber rollers and wheels; clamping locator systems, including Flex Locators; and workholding positioning elements, including Fairlane serrated grippers and rest pads.

Imao is known for its innovative One Touch Clamps, One Touch Fasteners, and Flex Locators, all of which are operated with no tools for quick changeover. Fixtureworks offers a complete lineup of workholding grippers, fixture clamps, material handling rollers and bumpers, quick release pins, adjustable handles, and a variety of machine components.

