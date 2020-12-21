IMason's 2020 Diversity & Inclusion Award Winner & Finalists

The 2020 Diversity and Inclusion Award has been given to Nancy Novak , Chief Innovation officer, Compass Data Centers. Nancy has been a tireless advocate for opening the doors of opportunity in the construction and data center industry for women. In 2019 and 2020 to date, she has spoken over 35 times in varied settings devoted to advancing diversity in STEM education, and she serves on the board of multiple organizations concentrating on creating inclusive work environments. In October, Nancy was named Executive Sponsor for iMasons emerging focus on the digital divide due to her persistent work with this issue. Within Compass Data Centers, Nancy has led initiatives on D&I from the board room, where 50% of the organization are women, to the job site, where 100% of the construction managers are women.

Congratulations to the 2020 Diversity & Inclusion Finalists...

Heather Dooley , Global Director, Business Operations, Learning and Tools. Google Data Centers

, Global Director, Business Operations, Learning and Tools. Google Data Centers Suzie Gleeson , VP Global Accounts, Digital Realty

, VP Global Accounts, Digital Realty Phillip Marangella , Chief Marketing Officer, EdgeConneX

, Chief Marketing Officer, EdgeConneX Michael Lahoud , Chief Operating Officer and Partner, Stream Data Centers

"On behalf of my colleagues, friends and individuals around the globe, who carry the diversity and inclusion banner with passion, because they understand it will make the world better, I am thrilled to have been recognized as one of you. Thank you IMasons for all you do to insure every click improves the future." - Nancy Novak

