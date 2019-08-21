IMAT Solutions Cited in Gartner's The Current State of Clinical Data Integration Among U.S. Healthcare Payers Report

OREM, Utah, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAT Solutions, a leader in delivering innovative, real-time, healthcare data management and population health reporting solutions, announced that it was referenced in the Gartner report: "The Current State of Clinical Data Integration Among U.S. Healthcare Payers." IMAT Solutions was also mentioned in the Hype Cycle for U.S. Healthcare Payers, 2019 report.

The Gartner The Current State of Clinical Data Integration Among U.S. Healthcare Payers report states "U.S. healthcare payer CIOs face increasing market and regulatory pressures to implement clinical data integration as a critical capability — yet ROI remains elusive. To deliver business value at scale, CIOs must accelerate plans to adopt a comprehensive enterprise-wide solution."

In this report, IMAT Solutions is listed as a Sample Vendor for Health Data Curation and Enrichment Hub and Clinical Data Integration.

The Gartner "Hype Cycle for U.S. Healthcare Payers, 2019" report "provides critical input for strategic planning by tracking the maturity levels and adoption rates of emerging payer technologies and approaches. U.S. healthcare payer CIOs should use this research to plan their investments to optimize and transform." IMAT Solutions is listed as one of the Sample Vendors for Health Data Curation and Enrichment Hub and Clinical Data Integration.

"With access to clinical data from across the continuum of care becoming more and more common for healthcare payers, developing strategies for creating and leveraging trusted data is now more critical than ever," said Kurt Garbe, CEO of IMAT Solutions. "We are excited about the progress we have made, and particularly appreciate the support of our customers, partners and supporters."

IMAT Solutions allows payers to connect, collect, validate and normalize all health data for not only tackling today's data tsunami challenges, but also for better aligning claims and clinical systems to drive more coordinated care, as well as for advancing new payment models and population health initiatives.

Gartner The Current State of Clinical Data Integration Among U.S. Healthcare Payers, Mandi Bishop , 13 May 2019 .

Gartner Hype Cycle for U.S. Healthcare Payers, 2019, Bryan Cole , Jeff Cribbs , Mandi Bishop , 18 July 2019 .

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About IMAT Solutions

IMAT Solutions was formed in 2013 to provide key innovations in data accessibility, analysis, and reporting to healthcare organizations. The product suite is HIPAA-compliant, supporting customers across thirteen states, processing billions of records per year for more than 3,500 facilities, involving 30 million patients and 35,000 providers. IMAT enables clients to improve patient care and care coordination, increase quality of care delivery at a lower cost. It addresses the challenge of managing, normalizing and querying huge data sets in real-time, enabling users to access structured and unstructured (physician's notes, transcripts) patient information. IMAT's modules make it a flexible solution that can be tailored to each organization's needs and increase the value of current investments. To learn more about IMAT Solutions, visit: http://imatsolutions.com

