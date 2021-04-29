Imatest launches Camera Geometric Calibration Validation service for ADAS and Autonomous Vehicle companies

Geometric Camera Calibration is necessary to provide correspondences between image and world points when building an automotive camera system. Geometric Calibration Validation provides a way to determine that a calibration describes the geometric camera behavior at real-world distances. Another benefit of geometric calibration validation is to be able to compare calibration methods, models, and/or parameterizations; checking coordinate system consistency. Independent testing can help reveal internal model discrepancies that would not otherwise be caught.

Imatest's new office and lab in Boulder, Colorado, includes a permanent test facility for validation at application distances up to 20 meters. The test setup and method will be consistent with the upcoming IEEE:P2020 Automotive Imaging standard. The Imatest method produces 64 target pair combinations for analysis. Between-target distance error is used to characterize the quality of a given calibration. The camera is rotated to many positions to evaluate through the image field, and each image produces a population of distance error values for analysis.

"Global automotive camera manufacturers have come to appreciate Imatest image quality test software and charts," states Henry Koren, CPO. "They can trust Imatest as a third-party who can validate their geometric calibration methods even in the most challenging environments. Over the past few years, Imatest has accumulated a wealth of knowledge in the area of geometric distortion measurement. We are excited to make that expertise available to the open market through the Camera Geometric Calibration Validation Service."

