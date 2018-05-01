IMATS Comes to Atlanta Just in Time for the Holidays!

With many of the best make-up brands in the industry and amazing discounts, IMATS Atlanta will be the ideal place to shop, connect, get inspired and play with the latest products ahead of the holiday season.

For over 20 years, IMATS has delivered an incredible experience, and the first IMATS in Atlanta will be just as exciting. Beauty experts such as Derrick Rutledge, Oprah's personal make-up artist, Danessa Myricks Beauty, Denise and Janice Tunnell, DeShawn Hatcher, Sam Fine and others will speak at Atlanta's first IMATS.

Also, runway, editorial, film and television make-up experts—such as Romero Jennings, Joel Harlow, Jonah Levy, Matthew Silva, Mimi Choi, Saj Mack, Siân Richards and Stephanie Anderson—will share their newest techniques and career advice.

Long before there was Syfy's Face Off there was the IMATS Battle of the Brushes! International students will race to create winning looks and take-home cash and prizes. Themes this year are Wildwood Warrior for beauty/fantasy and Victorian Emporium for character make-up.

Kryolan Professional Make-up and NYX Professional Makeup will be show sponsors this year.

Additional speakers to be confirmed. Visit imats.net for tickets, details on education and more.

Produced by Make-Up Artist magazine, IMATS is also held annually in Los Angeles, New York, London, Toronto, and Vancouver, British Columbia. For more IMATS and make-up industry updates, connect with IMATS on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

