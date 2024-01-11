IMAX and Hyperobject Industries Join Forces to Head Into the Eye of the Storm with New Feature Documentary, "Stormbound"

Produced by Oscar®-Winning Filmmaker Adam McKay and Directed by Miko Lim, the New Film Explores the Remarkable World of Storm Chasing, Filmed with IMAX® Film and IMAX®-Certified Digital Cameras

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) and Hyperobject Industries today announced they've commenced production on "Stormbound", a new feature documentary project chronicling the life of storm chaser Jeff Gammons. Filmed with stunning IMAX film and IMAX-certified digital cameras and slated for release across the global IMAX network in 2025, the feature length film is currently in production across the United States.

"Next to firefighters, there may be no more frontline view of our changing climate than storm chasers. It's a terrifying and beautiful pursuit that will be stunning in the IMAX format," said Adam McKay.

"This film will transport audiences to the eye of the storm; the sheer power and beauty of nature has never been seen like this before," said John Turner, Head of Documentaries for IMAX. "We're excited to announce this new documentary with Hyperobject Industries. 'Stormbound' is what a documentary blockbuster should be about: incredible storytelling matched with IMAX's unparalleled immersive experience."

"Stormbound" chronicles the beautiful yet dangerous world of storm chasing during peak storm season in the United States, and follows the intimate journey of one man's struggle to find peace in the most unlikely of places. Featuring remarkable unseen footage of Hurricanes Charley, Florence, Ian, Irma, and Katrina, "Stormbound" will showcase nature's raw power with an inspiring true story of hope and survival.

"Stormbound" is directed by award-winning filmmaker Miko Lim ("Ocean Mother") and produced by Academy Award®-winning producers Adam McKay ("Don't Look Up"), Todd Schulman and Trevor Jones and IMAX's John Turner. Hyperobject Industries' Stephanie Mercado will Executive Produce. IMAX is financing the film. WME and JSSK brokered the deal.

