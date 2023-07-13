IMAX® AND OSCAR®-NOMINATED FILMMAKER NATHANIEL KAHN JOIN FORCES ON "DEEP SKY", A DOCUMENTARY ON NASA'S JAMES WEBB SPACE TELESCOPE

Oscar®-Nominated Actress Michelle Williams Narrates New IMAX Documentary

WASHINGTON, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) and Crazy Boat Pictures Ltd., together with Oscar®-nominated filmmaker Nathaniel Kahn, today announced that they've completed production on "Deep Sky", a new documentary on NASA's Webb Telescope (JWST). The 40-minute short film is narrated by Oscar®-nominated actress Michelle Williams, and is currently slated for release across IMAX's institutional theater network in October 2023.

This announcement was made today at the National Academy of Science in Washington, D.C., as part of the one-year anniversary of the release of the first images from JWST.

"'Deep Sky' represents an exciting return to form for IMAX Documentaries and our long tradition of immersive space films," said John Turner, Head of Documentaries for IMAX. "Nathaniel Kahn's Oscar-nominated documentary 'My Architect' is iconic and his Emmy-winning 'The Hunt for Planet B' served as the fascinating first step in telling the story of the people who built this telescope. Now we get to see the breathtaking images brought to life in a way that no one has ever seen before."

"If there ever was a subject tailor-made for IMAX screens, this is it," said Director Nathaniel Kahn. "The IMAX format allows you to appreciate the astonishing resolution of NASA's new telescope and to immerse yourself in cosmic landscapes that leave you filled with awe."

"Deep Sky" goes behind the scenes of JWST, capturing its launch and the release of the mindblowing first full-color images seen by billions around the world. The film is a thrilling story that begins during the telescope's construction, following it to the harrowing launch stage, and through the release of the first full-color images to the public on July 12, 2022 and beyond.

"I've always been fascinated by the beauty and magnitude of space," said Michelle Williams. "I'm excited to work with Nathaniel and IMAX to tell the story of the captivating images taken by this new telescope."

"Deep Sky" is written, produced and directed by Nathaniel Kahn. Bonnie Hlinomaz is also producing. John Turner is Executive Producer for IMAX. IMAX is co-financing the film with major funding provided by the Northrop Grumman Foundation. IMAX and the filmmakers are grateful to NASA, ESA, CSA, the Space Telescope Science Institute, and AURA for their assistance in making this film.

