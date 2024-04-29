IMAX® And SM Cinema Expand Longstanding Partnership With 10 IMAX With Laser Systems In The Philippines

Multi-Theatre Deal More than Doubles IMAX Footprint in Growing Filipino Market

NEW YORK and PASAY, Philippines, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SM Cinema, the largest exhibitor in the Philippines, and IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) today announced a significant expansion to their longstanding partnership, with 10 state-of-the-art IMAX® with Laser systems in the Philippines. The deal will bring The IMAX Experience to three new locations, as well as seven IMAX with Laser upgrades to existing systems across the SM Cinema network. Three of the upgraded locations are expected to open in 2024, with the remaining locations set to open before the end of 2026.

"With our biggest system agreement yet in 2024, IMAX continues to see network expansion accelerate as the film slate picks up steam — an excellent indicator of our continued business momentum globally," said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX. "SM Cinema is a vital component of one of the most successful and forward-thinking retail developers in the world and we are excited to more than double our footprint in the Philippines in collaboration with such an excellent, consumer-focused partner."

"The inclusion of the Philippines in the discourse underscored its growing significance in the global entertainment landscape, affirming SM Supermalls' goal in shaping the industry's future," said SM Supermalls President Steven T. Tan.

IMAX and SM Cinema have enjoyed a successful partnership since 2006 and, excluding this deal, currently operate nine locations together across the Philippines. As IMAX continues to diversify its content offering across its global platform, the Philippines has emerged as one of the company's top performing Southeast Asian marketing in 2024 and has ranked among the top 30 highest grossing IMAX markets globally since 2022.

All IMAX locations part of this deal will be equipped with IMAX with Laser, IMAX's most advanced theatre experience. Immersive by design, IMAX with Laser has been developed from the ground-up to deliver crystal clear, lifelike images and precision audio for a moviegoing experience unlike anything else. The ground-breaking 4K laser projection system features a new optical engine, custom designed lenses, and a suite of proprietary technology that delivers brighter images with increased resolution, deeper contrast, and the widest range of colors exclusively to IMAX screens.

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture, and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX systems to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, making IMAX's network among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of March 31, 2024, there were 1,772 IMAX systems (1,697 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 63 institutional) operating in 89 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "1970".

