IMAX® BRINGS CUTTING-EDGE STREAM SMART™ TECHNOLOGY TO IBC

IMAX Corporation

12 Sep, 2023, 08:30 ET

The First-Ever IBC Showcase Of IMAX's Groundbreaking Streaming and Consumer Technology in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX), an industry leader in entertainment technology, today announced it will attend the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) in Amsterdam to showcase its next-generation streaming technology, Stream Smart, as part of its expanding global technology platform strategy.

Vikram Arumilli, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Streaming and Consumer Technology at IMAX, and Abdul Rehman, Chief Product Officer, IMAX, will take the stage for a live press conference on September 15th at 1:00 – 1 :45 PM CET at Room F004. The duo will discuss the continued evolution of streaming technologies and their applications as a value-adding addition to the direct-to-consumer streaming and broadcast industry. The Company will also host demonstrations of innovative streaming technology Stream Smart.

"We're excited to showcase our Stream Smart technology at IBC and to highlight its unique value to the largest streaming and broadcast organizations worldwide," said Vikram Arumilli, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Streaming and Consumer Technology at IMAX. "This technology builds on our commitment to preserving and enhancing creative intent across all screens by ensuring the premium experience expected by studios and fans, at distribution costs required by CFO's."

In 2022, IMAX acquired the two-time Emmy®-winning streaming technology company SSIMWAVE to build on its IMAX 3.0 vision – to push the boundaries of storytelling and deliver premium entertainment experiences beyond the theatre and across any screen. The technology has improved the viewer experience of more than 170 million subscribers over billions of viewing minutes to date through relationships with top streaming media and consumer electronics companies including Disney, Paramount Global, Warner Bros., Philips, and Sony.

Since the acquisition, the streaming technology capabilities for media and entertainment products have expanded, including technology like Stream Smart™, an enterprise software purpose-built to deliver the clearest picture for less. This product was built through a combination of groundbreaking science, state of the art engineering, trusted studio relationships and rooted in a real world at-scale Emmy®-winning collaboration with Disney Streaming Services and SSIMWAVE. StreamSmart™ will be the centerpiece of the IMAX showcase at IBC.

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture, and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX systems to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, making IMAX's network among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of June 30, 2023, there were 1,718 IMAX systems (1,638 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 68 institutional) operating in 87 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "1970."  

IMAX®, IMAX® Dome, IMAX® 3D, IMAX® 3D Dome, Experience It In IMAX®, The IMAX Experience®, An IMAX Experience®, An IMAX 3D Experience®, IMAX DMR®, DMR®, Filmed For IMAX™, IMAX LIVE™, IMAX Enhanced™, IMAX nXos®, SSIMWAVE® and Films to the Fullest®, are trademarks and trade names of the Company or its subsidiaries that are registered or otherwise protected under laws of various jurisdictions. For more information, visit www.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Instagram (www.instagram.com/imax), Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), Twitter (www.twitter.com/imax), YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies) and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/imax).

