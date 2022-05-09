IMAX Conjures Up Biggest May Global Opening Ever with $33 Million Debut of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness"

Strong Global Bow Led by Historic Performances Around the World, with 48 out of 68 International Markets Notching Top Ten All-Time IMAX Opening Weekends

NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) cast a powerful spell on the global box office this weekend with a $33 million opening for Disney/Marvel's "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" — the biggest May worldwide opening ever for IMAX®. The film vaulted to elite company, ranking as the fifth biggest global IMAX opening ever for a Marvel film.

The strong debut was led by a slew of historic performances around the world, where "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" delivered a top ten all-time IMAX opening weekend in 48 out of 68 international markets. That includes eight international markets where the film delivered the biggest IMAX opening weekend of all time, including India, Malaysia, Singapore, Argentina, Turkey, Vietnam, Lebanon, and Nigeria.

A Filmed for IMAX release, "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" was shot with IMAX cameras and the entire film features IMAX-exclusive expanded aspect ratio. The film delivered $18 million on 410 IMAX screens in North America, and $15 million across 350 screens in 68 countries and territories internationally. IMAX also made the film available in 3D across select theatres worldwide.

"Summer blockbuster season is off to a roaring start with 'Doctor Strange'— an excellent sign for the phenomenal slate ahead representing some of the most bankable franchises, filmmakers, and stars in the world," said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX. "From our Filmed for IMAX camera program to IMAX Enhanced on Disney+, IMAX and Disney have built a strong partnership that will only grow this year with amazing releases like 'Lightyear', 'Thor: Love and Thunder', 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', and 'Avatar: The Way of Water' to come."

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" was preceded by the theatrical exclusive teaser of "Avatar: The Way of Water", the hotly anticipated sequel to James Cameron's revolutionary 2009 blockbuster "Avatar". The original "Avatar" still stands as the highest grossing IMAX film of all time, with more than $250 million in box office receipts despite an initial release of only 300 IMAX screens.

"We are very happy to see the great fan reaction to the 'Avatar' teaser and, given our historic performance on the first film, we're looking forward to this great franchise returning to theatres to cap off a strong year at the movies," added Gelfond.

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture, and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX theaters to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and, as such, IMAX's network is among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of December 31, 2021, there were 1,683 IMAX theater systems (1,599 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 72 institutional) operating in 87 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "1970."

IMAX®, IMAX® Dome, IMAX® 3D, IMAX® 3D Dome, Experience It In IMAX®, The IMAX Experience®, An IMAX Experience®, An IMAX 3D Experience®, IMAX DMR®, DMR®, IMAX nXos® and Films to the Fullest®, are trademarks and trade names of the Company or its subsidiaries that are registered or otherwise protected under laws of various jurisdictions. More information about the Company can be found at www.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/imax), Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), Twitter (www.twitter.com/imax) and YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies).

