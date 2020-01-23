IMAX Corporation Releases Statement On Decision To Postpone Chinese New Year Film Slate In China

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) today released a statement regarding the decision to postpone the theatrical releases planned for the upcoming Chinese New Year holiday in China:

"The safety of Chinese audiences is our top priority. IMAX supports the decision to postpone the release of the Chinese New Year film slate and believes it to be the best course of action in an unfortunate situation. We remain excited about these films, given the strong box office projections and pre-sale figures heading into this weekend. We have every expectation that these films will be released in 2020 and that audience demand for these releases will remain high. Our thoughts are with the Chinese people, for whom we wish a swift resolution to this issue and a safe and healthy Chinese New Year."

