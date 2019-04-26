IMAX Corporation Reports First-Quarter 2019 Results

NEW YORK, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

HIGHLIGHTS

IMAX raises full-year 2019 box office guidance following better-than-expected first quarter. Company currently anticipates IMAX global box office will see low-double digit percentage growth, compared to 2018.

IMAX delivers second strongest box office quarter of all time in China , up 19% to $106 million .

Avengers: Endgame delivers biggest IMAX open ever in China . In its first two days, including midnights, the film generated over $21 million of IMAX box office.

Domestic IMAX pre-sales for Avengers: Endgame stand at $21 million , up 70% compared to Avengers: Infinity War.

IMAX signed agreements for 23 systems last quarter, including 7 in Japan , where same-store sales were up 21%, compared to the first-quarter of 2018.

IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX), the world leader in immersive audience experiences, reported revenues of $80.2 million, gross profit of $45.1 million and net income attributable to common shareholders of $8.3 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019. Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders for the quarter was $10.8 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, and adjusted EBITDA was $28.5 million. For reconciliations of reported results to non-GAAP financial results, and for the definition and reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, please see the end of this press release.

"IMAX empowers the world's most innovative content creators with unparalleled end-to-end technology and a global network spanning more than 80 countries," said IMAX CEO Richard L. Gelfond. "The benefit of those artistic partnerships and our global reach is evident in our better than expected first quarter results, particularly in China, where we outperformed the market and posted our second-best quarter ever. With a robust lineup of tentpole films ahead, like the highly anticipated Avengers: Endgame, which opens this weekend, we anticipate delivering our strongest box office year ever in 2019."

First Quarter 2019 Results

Box Office Update

Gross box office from IMAX DMR® films was $256.3 million in the first quarter of 2019 compared to $246.9 million in the first quarter of 2018. Gross box office was generated primarily by the release of 24 films (12 new and 12 carryovers), as compared to 22 films (14 new and 8 carryovers) exhibited in the first quarter of 2018.

"Our achievements in 2018 set the stage for IMAX to have a blockbuster year in 2019," Gelfond added. "Given our better than anticipated start in the first quarter, we are even more confident that 2019 will deliver strong growth in EBITDA margins and return on capital."

Network Update

During the quarter, the Company installed 17 theater systems, 14 of which were for new theater locations. The total IMAX® theater network consisted of 1,514 systems as of March 31, 2019, of which 1,420 were in commercial multiplexes. Including upgrades, there were 571 theaters in backlog as of March 31, 2019, compared to the 529 in backlog as of March 31, 2018.

IMAX also signed contracts for 14 new theaters and 9 upgrades in the first quarter of 2019. For a breakdown of theater system signings, installations, network and backlog by type for the first quarter of 2019, please see the end of this press release.

First Quarter Consolidated Results

The gross margin across all segments in the first quarter of 2019 was $45.1 million, or 56.3% of total revenues, compared to $50.7 million, or 59.6% of total revenues, in the first quarter of 2018. Operating expenses (which includes SG&A, excluding stock-based compensation, plus R&D) were $24.8 million in the quarter.

First Quarter Segment Results

Network Business

Network business revenues were $45.8 million in the quarter, compared with $44.9 million in the prior-year period. Gross margin for the network business was 68.9% in the most recent quarter, compared to 70.2% in the prior-year period.

in the quarter, compared with in the prior-year period. Gross margin for the network business was 68.9% in the most recent quarter, compared to 70.2% in the prior-year period. IMAX DMR revenues were $28.0 million in the first quarter of 2019, compared to $27.1 million in the first quarter of 2018. Gross margin for the IMAX DMR segment was 70.8%, compared to 69.4% in the prior-year comparative period.

in the first quarter of 2019, compared to in the first quarter of 2018. Gross margin for the IMAX DMR segment was 70.8%, compared to 69.4% in the prior-year comparative period. Revenues from joint revenue-sharing arrangements were consistent at $17.9 million in the quarter and the prior-year period. Gross margin for joint revenue-sharing arrangements was 66.1%, compared to 71.3% in the prior-year comparative period.

Theater Business

Theater business segment revenues were $30.3 million in the quarter, compared with $35.0 million in the prior-year period, primarily reflecting the installation of seven fewer sales-type theaters, partially offset by four additional hybrid joint revenue sharing lease arrangements and one additional system upgrade. Average revenue per sales and sales-type lease systems for new systems was $1.4 million , consistent with last year.

in the quarter, compared with in the prior-year period, primarily reflecting the installation of seven fewer sales-type theaters, partially offset by four additional hybrid joint revenue sharing lease arrangements and one additional system upgrade. Average revenue per sales and sales-type lease systems for new systems was , consistent with last year. Gross margin on sales and sales-type leases was 42.1% which is below historical levels due to the mix of systems as well as the Company's decision to allocate additional engineering support resources to ensure the successful roll out and launch of the IMAX with Laser systems. The Company anticipates margins on sales type theaters to increase sequentially as the year progresses, resulting in a full-year rate of roughly 50%.

Supplemental Materials

Additional Information

Signings and Installations









March 31, 2019













Three Months Ended March 31,





Theater System Signings: 2019

2018





Full new sales and sales-type lease arrangements 9

15





New traditional joint revenue sharing arrangements 2

22





New hybrid joint revenue sharing lease arrangements 3

8





Total new theaters 14

45





Upgrades of IMAX theater systems 9

-





Total theater signings 23

45



































Three Months Ended March 31,





Theater System Installations: 2019

2018





Full new sales and sales-type lease arrangements 6

13





New traditional joint revenue sharing arrangements 4

3





New hybrid joint revenue sharing lease arrangements 4

-





Total new theaters 14

16





Upgrades of IMAX theater systems 3

-





Total theater installations 17

16





















Three Months Ended March 31,













Theater Sales Backlog: 2019

2018





Sales and sales-type lease arrangements 182

178





Joint revenue sharing arrangements











Hybrid lease arrangements 117

116





Traditional arrangements 272 (1) 235





Total theater backlog 571 (2) 529 (3)



















Three Months Ended March 31,













Theater Network: 2019

2018





Commercial Multiplex Theaters:











Sales and sales-type lease arrangements 611

568





Traditional joint revenue sharing arrangements 681

610





Hybrid joint revenue sharing lease arrangements 128

108





Total Commercial Multiplex Theaters 1,420

1,286



















Commercial Destination Theaters 14

12





Institutional Theaters 80

84





Total theater network 1,514

1,382

















___________________ (1) Includes 46 theater systems where the customer has the option to convert from a joint revenue sharing arrangement to a sales arrangement. (2) Includes 90 new laser projection system configurations and 106 upgrades of existing locations to laser projection system configurations (103 of

the 106 upgrades are for the IMAX with Laser projection system configurations). (3) Includes 28 new laser projection system configurations and five upgrades of existing locations to laser projection system configurations (three of

which are for the IMAX with Laser projection system configurations).

IMAX CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended





March 31,





2019

2018 Revenues











Equipment and product sales

$ 15,200

$ 19,513 Services



44,147



44,746 Rentals



18,170



18,202 Finance income



2,681



2,523







80,198



84,984 Costs and expenses applicable to revenues











Equipment and product sales



9,435



7,972 Services



19,243



20,351 Rentals



6,380



5,969







35,058



34,292 Gross margin



45,140



50,692 Selling, general and administrative expenses



27,649



27,959 Research and development



1,136



3,592 Amortization of intangibles



1,075



892 Receivable provisions, net of recoveries



431



451 Exit costs, restructuring charges and associated impairments



850



702 Income from operations



13,999



17,096 Retirement benefits non-service expense



(160)



(124) Interest income



570



247 Interest expense



(681)



(494) Income from operations before income taxes



13,728



16,725 Movement in fair value of financial instruments



2,491



- Provision for income taxes



(3,648)



(4,453) Loss from equity-accounted investments, net of tax

(84)



(205) Net income



12,487



12,067 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests



(4,222)



(3,562) Net income attributable to common shareholders

$ 8,265

$ 8,505















Net income per share attributable to common shareholders - basic and diluted:





Net income per share — basic and diluted

$ 0.13



0.13















Weighted average number of shares outstanding (000's):











Basic



61,377



64,555 Fully Diluted



61,559



64,619











Additional Disclosure:











Depreciation and amortization(1)

$ 14,211

$ 13,521















(1) Includes $0.1 million of amortization of deferred financing costs charged to interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2019, respectively (2018 - $0.1 million, respectively).

IMAX CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)

































March 31,

December 31,

2019

2018 Assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 123,084

$ 141,590 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $3,788 (December 31, 2018 — $3,174)

93,913



93,309 Financing receivables, net of allowance for uncollectible amounts

125,915



127,432 Variable consideration receivable from contracts

36,657



35,985 Inventories

44,814



44,560 Prepaid expenses

10,757



10,294 Film assets

16,552



16,367 Property, plant and equipment

302,214



280,658 Other assets

36,596



19,019 Deferred income taxes

30,503



31,264 Other intangible assets

33,187



34,095 Goodwill

39,027



39,027 Total assets $ 893,219

$ 873,600











Liabilities









Bank indebtedness $ 57,850

$ 37,753 Accounts payable

22,106



32,057 Accrued and other liabilities

99,360



97,724 Deferred revenue

106,328



106,709 Total liabilities

285,644



274,243











Commitments and contingencies





















Non-controlling interests

6,329



6,439











Shareholders' equity









Capital stock common shares — no par value. Authorized — unlimited number.









61,481,716 issued and 61,290,683 outstanding (December 31, 2018 — 61,478,168 issued and 61,433,589 outstanding)

423,114



422,455 Less: Treasury stock, 191,033 shares at cost (December 31, 2018 — 44,579)

(4,207)



(916) Other equity

176,587



179,595 Accumulated deficit

(77,120)



(85,385) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,562)



(3,588) Total shareholders' equity attributable to common shareholders

515,812



512,161 Non-controlling interests

85,434



80,757 Total shareholders' equity

601,246



592,918 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 893,219

$ 873,600

IMAX CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended





March 31,





2019

2018

Cash (used in) provided by:











Operating Activities













Net income

$ 12,487

$ 12,067

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash from operations:













Depreciation and amortization



14,211



13,521

Write-downs, net of recoveries



697



1,036

Change in deferred income taxes



688



(465)

Stock and other non-cash compensation



4,524



5,141

Unrealized foreign currency exchange (gain) loss



(24)



35

Movement in fair value of financial instruments



(2,491)



-

Loss from equity-accounted investments



183



106

(Gain) loss on non-cash contribution to equity-accounted investees



(99)



99

Investment in film assets



(3,740)



(6,259)

Changes in other non-cash operating assets and liabilities



(27,105)



(9,818)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities



(669)



15,463

















Investing Activities













Purchase of property, plant and equipment



(2,237)



(6,588)

Investment in joint revenue sharing equipment



(9,716)



(4,810)

Acquisition of other intangible assets



(540)



(555)

Investment in equity securities



(15,153)



-

Net cash used in investing activities



(27,646)



(11,953)

















Financing Activities













Increase in bank indebtedness



35,000



-

Repayment of bank indebtedness



(15,000)



(500)

Settlement of restricted share units and options



(4,987)



(173)

Treasury stock purchased for future settlement of restricted share units



(4,207)



(5,992)

Repurchase of subsidiary shares from a non-controlling interest



(1,767)



-

Taxes withheld and paid on employee stock awards vested



(219)



(1,028)

Common shares issued - stock options exercised



803



-

Repurchase of common shares



-



(13,396)

Issuance of subsidiary shares to a non-controlling interest



-



4,449

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



9,623



(16,640)

















Effects of exchange rate changes on cash



186



(16)

















Decrease in cash and cash equivalents during period



(18,506)



(13,146)

















Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



141,590



158,725

















Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 123,084

$ 145,579



IMAX CORPORATION SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA In accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (in thousands of U.S. dollars)

The Company has four primary reporting groups identified by nature of product sold or service provided: (1) Network Business, representing variable revenue generated by box-office results and which includes the reportable segments of IMAX DMR and contingent rent from the JRSAs and IMAX systems segments; (2) Theater Business, representing revenue generated by the sale and installation of theater systems and maintenance services, primarily related to the IMAX Systems and Theater System Maintenance reportable segments, and also includes fixed hybrid revenues and upfront installation costs from the JRSA segment; (3) New Business, which includes home entertainment, and other new business initiatives that are in the development, start-up and/or wind-up phases, and (4) Other; which includes the film post-production and distribution segments and certain IMAX theaters that the Company owns and operates, camera rentals and other miscellaneous items.





















Three Months Ended









March 31,









2019

2018 Revenue













Network Business













IMAX DMR



$ 27,950

$ 27,051 Joint revenue sharing arrangements – contingent rent





17,857



17,861 IMAX systems – contingent rent





26



-











45,833



44,912 Theater Business











IMAX systems













Sales and sales-type leases





10,319



18,138 Ongoing fees and finance income





2,869



2,730 Joint revenue sharing arrangements – fixed fees





2,539



- Theater system maintenance





12,951



12,712 Other theater





1,626



1,377











30,304



34,957



















New Business





834



608



















Other













Film distribution and post-production





2,662



3,734 Other





565



773











3,227



4,507 Total



$ 80,198

$ 84,984



















Gross margin













Network Business













IMAX DMR(1)



$ 19,775

$ 18,782 Joint revenue sharing arrangements – contingent rent(1)





11,795



12,740 IMAX systems – contingent rent





26



-











31,596



31,522 Theater Business













IMAX systems(1)













Sales and sales-type leases





4,344



11,609 Ongoing fees and finance income





2,822



2,683 Joint revenue sharing arrangements – fixed fees(1)





295



- Theater system maintenance





5,281



6,205 Other theater





475



(45)











13,217



20,452



















New Business





619



(1,469)



















Other













Film distribution and post-production(1)





(25)



446 Other





(267)



(259)











(292)



187 Total



$ 45,140

$ 50,692 __________________

















(1) IMAX DMR segment margins include marketing costs of $3.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 (2018 - $4.1 million). Joint revenue sharing arrangements segment margins include advertising, marketing and commission costs of $0.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 (2018 - $0.2 million). IMAX system segment margins include marketing and commission costs of $0.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 (2018 - $0.7 million). Film distribution and post production segment margins include marketing expense of $0.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 (2018 - an expense of $1.2 million).

IMAX CORPORATION OTHER INFORMATION (in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

In this release, the Company presents adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders and adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders per diluted share, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility as supplemental measures of performance of the Company, which are not recognized under U.S. GAAP. The Company presents adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share because it believes that they are important supplemental measures of its comparable controllable operating performance and it wants to ensure that its investors fully understand the impact of its stock-based compensation (net of any related tax impact) and non-recurring charges on net income. In addition, the Company presents adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders and adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders per diluted share because it believes that they are important supplemental measures of its comparable financial results and could potentially distort the analysis of trends in business performance and it wants to ensure that its investors fully understand the impact of net income attributable to non-controlling interests and its stock-based compensation (net of any related tax impact) and non-recurring charges in determining net income attributable to common shareholders. Management uses these measures to review operating performance on a comparable basis from period to period. However, these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies. Adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders and adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders per diluted share should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, net income and net income attributable to common shareholders and other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The Company is required to maintain a minimum level of "EBITDA", as such term is defined in the Company's credit agreement (and which is referred to herein as "Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility, as the credit agreement includes additional adjustments beyond interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization). EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility (each as defined below) should not be construed as substitutes for net income or as better measures of liquidity as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company believes that EBTDA and Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility are relevant and useful information widely used by analysts, investors and other interested parties in the Company's industry.















For the

For the





3 Months Ended

12 Months Ended



March 31, 2019

March 31, 2019 (1) (In thousands of U.S. Dollars)











Net income $ 12,487

$ 34,015

Add (subtract):













Provision for income taxes

3,648



8,713



Interest expense, net of interest income

111



936



Depreciation and amortization, including film asset amortization

14,211



58,127



EBITDA $ 30,457

$ 101,791



Stock and other non-cash compensation

4,524



23,106



Movements in fair value of financial instruments

(2,491)



(2,491)



Write-downs, net of recoveries including asset impairments and













receivable provisions

697



4,999



Exit costs, restructuring charges and associated impairments

850



9,690



Legal arbitration award

-



11,737



Executive transition costs

-



2,994



Loss from equity accounted investments

84



371



Adjusted EBITDA before non-controlling interests $ 34,121

$ 152,197



Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interests(2)

(5,598)



(21,994)



Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility $ 28,523

$ 130,203



Adjusted revenues attributable to common shareholders (3) $ 71,724

$ 332,489



Adjusted EBITDA margin

39.8 %

39.2 %















(1) Senior Secured Net Leverage Ratio calculated using twelve months ended Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility.

(2) The Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility calculation specified for purpose of the minimum Adjusted EBITDA covenant excludes the reduction in Adjusted EBITDA from the Company's non-controlling interests.















(3)



3 months ended March 31, 2019

12 months ended March 31, 2019

Total revenues





$ 80,198





$ 369,615

Greater China revenues

$ 26,681





$ 116,055





Non-controlling interest ownership percentage(4)



31.76%







31.99%





Deduction for non-controlling interest share of revenues







(8,474)







(37,126)

Adjusted revenues attributable to common shareholders





$ 71,724





$ 332,489























(4) Weighted average ownership percentage for change in non-controlling interest share

IMAX CORPORATION OTHER INFORMATION (in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Per Share Calculations – Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 vs. 2018:

The Company reported net income of $12.5 million, which calculates to $0.20 per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019 as compared to a net income of $12.1 million, $0.19 per basic and diluted share for the first quarter of 2018.

Net income for the first quarter of 2019 includes a $4.4 million charge, or $0.07 per diluted share (2018 — $4.8 million, or $0.08 per diluted share), for stock-based compensation, a $0.9 million charge, or $0.01 per diluted share for exit costs, restructuring charges and associated impairments (2018 — $0.7 million, or $0.01 per diluted share), and a $2.5 million, or $0.04 per diluted share adjustment for the movements in fair value of financial instruments (2018 - $nil).

Adjusted net income, which consists of net income excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, exit costs, restructuring charges and associated impairments, the movements in fair value of financial instruments and the related tax impact of these adjustments, was $14.3 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019 as compared to adjusted net income of $17.1 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2018.

The Company reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $8.3 million, or $0.13 per basic and diluted share for the first quarter of 2019 (2018 — $8.5 million, or $0.13 per basic and diluted share).

Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders, which consists of net income attributable to common shareholders excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, exit costs, restructuring charges and associated impairments, the movements in fair value of financial instruments and the related tax impact of these adjustments, was $10.8 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019 as compared to adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders of $13.4 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2018.

A reconciliation of net income and net income attributable to common shareholders, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure, to adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders and adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders per diluted share is presented in the table below:





(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts) Quarter Ended March 31,

2019



2018





Net Income

Diluted EPS



Net Income

Diluted EPS

Reported net income $ 12,487

$ 0.20



$ 12,067

$ 0.19

Adjustments:



























Stock-based compensation

4,362



0.07





4,847



0.08



Exit costs, restructuring charges and associated impairments

850



0.01





702



0.01



Movements in fair value of financial instruments

(2,491)



(0.04)





-



-



Tax impact on items listed above

(881)



(0.01)





(559)



(0.01)

Adjusted net income

14,327



0.23





17,057



0.27



Net income attributable to non-controlling interests(1)

(4,222)



(0.06)





(3,562)



(0.06)



Stock-based compensation (net of tax of less than



























$0.1 million and less than $0.1 million, respectively)(1)

(85)



-





(57)



-



Movements in fair value of financial instruments(1)

791



0.01





-



-

Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders $ 10,811

$ 0.18



$ 13,438

$ 0.21































Weighted average diluted shares outstanding







61,559











64,619





























______________ (1) Reflects amounts attributable to non-controlling interests.

Free Cash Flow:

Free cash flow is defined as cash provided by operating activities minus cash used in investing activities (from the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows). Cash provided by operating activities consist of net income, plus depreciation and amortization, plus the change in deferred income taxes, plus other non-cash items, plus changes in working capital, less investment in film assets, plus other changes in operating assets and liabilities. Cash used in investing activities includes capital expenditures, acquisitions and other cash used in investing activities. Management views free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure, as a measure of the Company's after-tax cash flow available to reduce debt, add to cash balances, and fund other financing activities. Free cash flow does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. A reconciliation of cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow is presented in the table below:







For the





Three months ended



March 31, 2019 (In thousands of U.S. Dollars)





Net cash used in operating activities

$ (669) Net cash used in investing activities



(27,646)

Net free cash flow

$ (28,315)

