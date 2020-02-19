IMAX Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) today reported full-year 2019 revenues of $395.7 million, gross profit of $214.2 million, net income of $58.6 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, and net income attributable to common shareholders of $46.9 million, or $0.76 per diluted share. Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $64.8 million, or $1.05 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA attributable to common shareholders was $149.3 million.

HIGHLIGHTS

Company achieved record full-year 2019 box office of $1.1 billion , up 7% over the prior year

, up 7% over the prior year Full-year 2019 revenue increased 6% versus 2018 to $396 million , a new record

, a new record Full-year 2019 net income attributable to common shareholders increased 105% versus 2018 to $47 million and full-year 2019 net income increased 74% to $59 million ; Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders increased 12% year-over-year to $65 million

and full-year 2019 net income increased 74% to ; Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders increased 12% year-over-year to Full-year 2019 earnings per share attributable to common shareholders increased 111% to $0.76 ; Adjusted net earnings per share attributable to common shareholders increased 15% to $1.05

; Adjusted net earnings per share attributable to common shareholders increased 15% to Company's total commercial multiplex network grew to 1,529 theatres, 73% of which are in international markets





Three Months Ended



12 Months Ended



December 31,



December 31, In millions, except per share data

2019

2018

YoY %



2019

2018

YoY %











Change











Change Total Revenue $ 124.3 $ 109.0

14%

$ 395.7 $ 374.4

6%



























Gross Margin

62.4

54.6

14%



214.2

207.9

3% Gross Margin (%)

50.2%

50.1%







54.1%

55.5%































Net Income $ 21.4 $ 3.8

461%

$ 58.6 $ 33.6

74% Net Income(1)

18.2

1.7

973%



46.9

22.8

105% Adjusted Net Income (1)

21.5

16.4

31%



64.8

57.8

12% Diluted Net Income Per Share(1) $ 0.29 $ 0.03

867%

$ 0.76 $ 0.36

111% Adj. Net Income Per Share(1) $ 0.35 $ 0.26

35%

$ 1.05 $ 0.91

15%



























Adjusted EBITDA $ 47.0 $ 36.4

29%

$ 149.3 $ 133.2

12% Adj. EBITDA Margin (%)

41.7%

37.3%







41.7%

39.6%































(1) Attributable to common shareholders



























Note: For the definition and reconciliations of reported results to non-GAAP financial results, please refer to the discussion of non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this earnings release.

The Company also reported fourth quarter 2019 revenues of $124.3 million, gross profit of $62.4 million, net income of $21.4 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, and net income attributable to common shareholders of $18.2 million, or $0.29 per diluted share. Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders for the fourth quarter was $21.5 million, or $0.35 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA attributable to common shareholders was $47.0 million. For reconciliations of reported results to non-GAAP financial results, and for the definition and reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, please see the end of this press release.

"IMAX is among the world's premiere entertainment experiences, and our record 2019 financial results reflect sharp focus, strong execution, and disciplined cost management as we continue to grow our global footprint, diversify our content portfolio, and enhance our pioneering end-to-end technology," said IMAX CEO Richard L. Gelfond.

"Across 2019, our business demonstrated significant strength by setting a number of new records for the Company including annual revenue as well as global, international, and local language box office — underscoring the increasing geographic diversification of our business."

"In a world of nearly infinite entertainment choices, audiences continue to choose IMAX. Immersive entertainment experiences continue to connect fans and drive culture around the globe. We are committed to building on strong demand for The IMAX Experience® to strengthen our unique position in the entertainment ecosystem and deliver value for our shareholders."

"In terms of the health crisis in China, where movie theatres nationwide remain closed, we are continuing to monitor the situation closely and needless to say the safety of our team and audiences is our top priority," said Mr. Gelfond. "We look forward to circumstances improving and IMAX continuing to satisfy China's strong demand for premium quality content and entertainment experiences."

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Segment Results











Network Business

Theatre Business





Revenue

Gross Margin Gross Margin %

Revenue

Gross Margin Gross Margin %

























4Q19 $ 43.0 $ 24.4 56.8% $ 77.6 $ 39.7 51.2%

4Q18 $ 41.7

24.7 59.2%

61.9

29.1 47.1%

% change

3.3%

(0.9%)



25.3%

36.4%



























YTD 4Q19 $ 196.8 $ 126.7 64.4% $ 180.5 $ 86.8 48.1%

YTD 4Q18 $ 184.2

121.6 66.0%

168.4

85.8 50.9%

% change

6.9%

4.1%



7.2%

1.2%



























Network Business

Network business revenues increased 6.9% to $196.8 million in 2019, compared to $184.2 million in the prior-year period. The strong overall increase in network business revenues was primarily driven by a $76.4 million , or 7.4%, increase in IMAX global box office to $1.1 billion .

in 2019, compared to in the prior-year period. The strong overall increase in network business revenues was primarily driven by a , or 7.4%, increase in IMAX global box office to . Total gross margin for the network business was 64.4% in the most recent quarter, compared to 66.0% in the prior-year period. The year-over-year decrease in total gross margin was primarily driven by increased contractual marketing expense.

Theatre Business

Theatre business segment revenues increased 7.2% to $180.5 million in 2019, compared with $168.4 million in the prior-year period.

in 2019, compared with in the prior-year period. Total gross margin for the theatre business was 48.1% compared to 50.9% in the prior-year period. The year-over-year decline in total gross margin was primarily driven by the geographic and system mix of installations in the first quarter of 2018. The theatre business gross margin increased steadily throughout 2019, landing at 51.2% for the entire segment in the fourth quarter of 2019, and 53.0% specifically for sales and sales type lease theatres.

Cash Balances and Outstanding Debt

Total cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2019 was $109.5 million. Total bank indebtedness was $18.2 million as of December 31, 2019 and represented a decrease compared to $37.8 million as of December 31, 2018. As of December 31, 2019, $280.0 million was available under the Company's $300.0 million credit facility due June 28, 2023.

Share Count and Capital Return

The weighted average diluted shares outstanding at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019 declined 2.7% to 61.5 million, compared to 63.2 million in fourth quarter 2018, due primarily to share repurchase activity. During 2019 a total of 134 thousand shares were repurchased at an average price of $19.76 for a total value of approximately $2.7 million . A total of $125.9 million remains available under the Company's outstanding share repurchase authorization, which expires in June 2020 .

for a total value of approximately . A total of remains available under the Company's outstanding share repurchase authorization, which expires in . During 2019, IMAX China repurchased a total of 8.05 million shares at an average price of $2.38 for a total value of approximately $19.2 million .

Supplemental Materials

For more information about the Company's results, please refer to the IMAX Investor Relations website located at investors.imax.com.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call today at 4:30PM ET to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results. This call is being webcast by Nasdaq and can be accessed at www.imax.com/content/investor-relations. To access the call via telephone, interested parties in the US and Canada should dial (888) 204-4368 approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the call begins. Other international callers should dial (647) 794-4605. The conference ID for the call is 9833755. A replay of the call will be available via webcast at www.imax.com/content/investor-relations or via telephone by dialing (888) 203-1112 (US and Canada), or (647) 436-0148 (international). The Conference ID for the telephone replay is 9833755.

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX theatres to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and, as such, IMAX's network is among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of December 31, 2019, there were 1,624 IMAX theatre systems (1,529 commercial multiplexes, 14 commercial destinations, 81 institutional) operating in 81 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China, a subsidiary of IMAX Corp., trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "HK.1970."

IMAX®, IMAX® 3D, IMAX DMR®, Experience It In IMAX®, An IMAX 3D Experience®, The IMAX Experience®, IMAX Is Believing® and IMAX nXos® are trademarks of IMAX Corporation. More information about the Company can be found at www.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/imax), Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), Twitter (www.twitter.com/imax) and YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies).

For additional information please contact:

Investors: IMAX Corporation, New York Heather Anthony 212-821-0121 hanthony@imax.com Media: IMAX Corporation, New York Mark Jafar 212-821-0155 mjafar@imax.com

Forward -Looking Statements

This earnings release contains forward looking statements that are based on IMAX management's assumptions and existing information and involve certain risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Important factors that could affect these statements include, but are not limited to, references to future capital expenditures (including the amount and nature thereof), business and technology strategies and measures to implement strategies, competitive strengths, goals, expansion and growth of business, operations and technology, plans and references to the future success of IMAX Corporation together with its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and expectations regarding the Company's future operating, financial and technological results. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. However, whether actual results and developments will conform with the expectations and predictions of the Company is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks associated with investments and operations in foreign jurisdictions and any future international expansion, including those related to economic, political and regulatory policies of local governments and laws and policies of the United States and Canada; risks related to the Company's growth and operations in China, including the adverse impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China; the performance of IMAX DMR® films; the signing of theater system agreements; conditions, changes and developments in the commercial exhibition industry; risks related to currency fluctuations; the potential impact of increased competition in the markets within which the Company operates; competitive actions by other companies; the failure to respond to change and advancements in digital technology; risks relating to recent consolidation among commercial exhibitors and studios; risks related to new business initiatives; conditions in the in-home and out-of-home entertainment industries; the opportunities (or lack thereof) that may be presented to and pursued by the Company; risks related to cyber-security and data privacy; risks related to the Company's inability to protect the Company's intellectual property; general economic, market or business conditions; the failure to convert theater system backlog into revenue; changes in laws or regulations; the failure to fully realize the projected cost savings and benefits from any of the Company's restructuring initiatives; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. These factors, other risks and uncertainties and financial details are discussed in IMAX's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Primary Reporting Groups

The Company has four primary reporting groups identified by nature of product sold or service provided: (1) Network Business, representing variable revenue generated by box-office results and which includes the reportable segments of IMAX DMR and contingent rent from the JRSAs and IMAX systems segments; (2) Theater Business, representing revenue generated by the sale and installation of theater systems and maintenance services, primarily related to the IMAX Systems and Theater System Maintenance reportable segments, and also includes fixed hybrid revenues and upfront installation costs from the JRSA segment; (3) New Business, which includes home entertainment, and other new business initiatives that are in the development, start-up and/or wind-up phases, and (4) Other; which includes the film post-production and distribution segments and certain IMAX theaters that the Company owns and operates, camera rentals and other miscellaneous items.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this release, the Company presents adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders and adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders per diluted share, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility, Adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow and return on invested capital as supplemental measures of performance of the Company, which are not recognized under U.S. GAAP. The Company presents adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share because it believes that they are important supplemental measures of its comparable controllable operating performance and it wants to ensure that its investors fully understand the impact of its stock-based compensation (net of any related tax impact) and non-recurring charges on net income. In addition, the Company presents adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders and adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders per diluted share because it believes that they are important supplemental measures of its comparable financial results and could potentially distort the analysis of trends in business performance and it wants to ensure that its investors fully understand the impact of net income attributable to non-controlling interests and its stock-based compensation (net of any related tax impact) and non-recurring charges in determining net income attributable to common shareholders. Management uses these measures to review operating performance on a comparable basis from period to period. However, these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies. Adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders and adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders per diluted share should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, net income and net income attributable to common shareholders and other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The Company is required to maintain a minimum level of "EBITDA", as such term is defined in the Company's credit agreement (and which is referred to herein as "Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility", as the credit agreement includes additional adjustments beyond interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization). EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility (each as defined below) should not be construed as substitutes for net income or as better measures of liquidity as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company believes that EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility and Adjusted EBITDA margin are relevant and useful information widely used by analysts, investors and other interested parties in the Company's industry. Accordingly, the Company is disclosing this information to permit a more comprehensive analysis of its operating performance and to provide additional information with respect to the Company's ability to comply with its credit agreement requirements.

Free cash flow is defined as cash provided by operating activities minus cash used in investing activities (from the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows). Cash provided by operating activities consist of net income, plus depreciation and amortization, plus the change in deferred income taxes, plus other non-cash items, plus changes in working capital, less investment in film assets, plus other changes in operating assets and liabilities. Cash used in investing activities includes capital expenditures, acquisitions and other cash used in investing activities. Management views free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure, as a measure of the Company's after-tax cash flow available to reduce debt, add to cash balances, and fund other financing activities. Free cash flow does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. A reconciliation of cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow is presented below.

Signings and Installations





















12 Months Ended December 31,



Theater System Signings: 2019

2018



Full new sales and sales-type lease arrangements 49

57



New traditional joint revenue sharing arrangements 7

55



New hybrid joint revenue sharing lease arrangements 48

10



Total new theaters 104

122



Upgrades of IMAX theater systems 39

112 (1)

Total theater signings 143

234





























12 Months Ended December 31,



Theater System Installations: 2019

2018



Full new sales and sales-type lease arrangements 55 (2) 63



New traditional joint revenue sharing arrangements 54

72



New hybrid joint revenue sharing lease arrangements 20

14



Total new theaters 129

149



Upgrades of IMAX theater systems 57

23



Total theater installations 186

172

















12 Months Ended December 31,









Theater Sales Backlog: 2019

2018



Sales and sales-type lease arrangements 178

177



Joint revenue sharing arrangements









Hybrid lease arrangements 140

118



Traditional arrangements 213 (3) 269 (5)

Total theater backlog 531 (4) 564 (6)















12 Months Ended December 31,









Theater Network: 2019

2018



Commercial Multiplex Theaters:









Sales and sales-type lease arrangements 659

611



Traditional joint revenue sharing arrangements 731

674



Hybrid joint revenue sharing lease arrangements 139

124



Total Commercial Multiplex Theaters 1,529

1,409















Commercial Destination Theaters 14

14



Institutional Theaters 81

82



Total theater network 1,624

1,505













(1) Includes 105 theater systems related to existing AMC, Regal and Pathé theaters to be upgraded to IMAX with Laser projection systems on new lease terms ranging from 10 to 12 years. (2) Includes one IMAX digital theater system that was relocated from a previous location. This installation is incremental to the IMAX theater network but full revenue for the digital theater system was not received. (3) Includes 47 theater systems where the customer has the option to convert from a joint revenue sharing arrangement to a sales arrangement. (4) Includes 153 new laser projection system configurations (144 of which are IMAX with Laser projection system configurations and 9 of which are GT Lasers) and 97 upgrades of existing locations to laser projection system configurations (92 of which are for the IMAX with Laser projection system configurations and 5 of which are GT Lasers). (5) Includes 46 theater systems where the customer has the option to convert from a joint revenue sharing arrangement to a sales arrangement. (6) Includes 83 new laser projection system configurations (73 of which are IMAX with Laser projection system configurations and 10 of which are GT Lasers) and 100 upgrades of existing locations to laser projection system configurations (98 of which are for the IMAX with Laser projection system configurations and 2 of which are GT Lasers).

IMAX CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

In accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)



































Three Months Ended

12 Months Ended





December 31,

December 31,





2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues























Equipment and product sales

$ 61,616

$ 46,409

$ 118,245

$ 106,591 Services



43,570



42,769



188,547



181,740 Rentals



16,286



16,667



77,961



74,472 Finance income



2,807



3,119



10,911



11,598







124,279



108,964



395,664



374,401 Costs and expenses applicable to revenues























Equipment and product sales



30,513



25,233



63,627



54,853 Services



21,970



21,428



88,175



84,236 Rentals



9,437



7,661



29,690



27,383







61,920



54,322



181,492



166,472 Gross margin



62,359



54,642



214,172



207,929 Selling, general and administrative expenses



34,189



30,380



123,456



117,477 Research and development



1,486



2,186



5,203



13,728 Amortization of intangibles



1,391



1,249



4,955



4,145 Receivable provisions, net of recoveries



473



1,463



2,430



3,130 Legal arbitration award



-



4,237



-



11,737 Executive transition cost



-



2,994



-



2,994 Exit costs, restructuring charges and associated impairments



-



8,384



850



9,542 Income from operations



24,820



3,749



77,278



45,176 Change in fair value of equity securities



2,026



-



(517)



- Retirement benefits non-service expense



(257)



(125)



(737)



(499) Interest income



473



723



2,105



1,844 Interest expense



(987)



(613)



(2,793)



(2,916) Income before income taxes



26,075



3,734



75,336



43,605 Provision for income taxes



(4,782)



22



(16,768)



(9,518) Income (loss) from equity-accounted investments, net of tax

59



15



3



(492) Net income



21,352



3,771



58,571



33,595 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests



(3,181)



(2,077)



(11,705)



(10,751) Net income attributable to common shareholders

$ 18,171

$ 1,694

$ 46,866

$ 22,844



























Net income per share attributable to common shareholders -

basic and diluted:

















Net income per share — basic and diluted

$ 0.29

$ 0.03

$ 0.76

$ 0.36



























Weighted average number of shares outstanding (000's):

























Basic



61,228



61,924



61,310



63,075

Fully Diluted



61,542



62,127



61,489



63,207



























Additional Disclosure:























Depreciation and amortization(1)

$ 17,987

$ 15,453

$ 63,487

$ 57,437



























(1) Includes $0.1 million and $0.5 million of amortization of deferred financing costs charged to interest expense for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively (2018 - $0.1 million and $1.1 million, respectively).

IMAX CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS In accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (In thousands of U.S. dollars)











December 31,



2019

2018 Assets









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 109,484



$ 141,590 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $5,138 (December 31, 2018 — $3,174)

99,513



93,309 Financing receivables, net of allowance for uncollectible amounts

128,038



127,432 Variable consideration receivable from contracts

40,040



35,985 Inventories

42,989



44,560 Prepaid expenses

10,237



10,294 Film assets

17,921



16,367 Property, plant and equipment

306,849



280,658 Investment in equity securities

15,685



1,022 Other Assets

25,034



17,997 Deferred income taxes

23,905



31,264 Other intangible assets

30,347



34,095 Goodwill

39,027



39,027 Total assets

$ 889,069



$ 873,600











Liabilities









Bank indebtedness

$ 18,229



$ 37,753 Accounts payable

20,414



32,057 Accrued and other liabilities

112,779



97,724 Deferred revenue

94,552



106,709 Total liabilities

245,974



274,243











Commitments and contingencies





















Non-controlling interests

5,908



6,439











Shareholders' equity





















Capital stock (note 16) common shares — no par value. Authorized — unlimited number

61,362,872 issued and 61,175,852 outstanding (December 31, 2018 — 61,478,168

issued and 61,433,589 outstanding)

423,386



422,455 Less: Treasury stock, 187,020 shares at cost (December 31, 2018 — 44,579)

(4,038)



(916) Other equity

171,789



179,595 Accumulated deficit

(40,253)



(85,385) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(3,190)



(3,588) Total shareholders' equity attributable to common shareholders

547,694



512,161 Non-controlling interests

89,493



80,757 Total shareholders' equity

637,187



592,918 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 889,069



$ 873,600

IMAX CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS In accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)





Years Ended December 31,





2019

2018















Cash provided by (used in):













Operating Activities













Net income

$ 58,571

$ 33,595

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash from operations:













Depreciation and amortization



63,487



57,437

Write-downs, net of recoveries



6,806



11,770

Deferred income taxes



6,762



(6,923)

Stock and other non-cash compensation



23,570



23,723

Unrealized foreign currency exchange loss



33



631

Change in fair value of equity investment



517



—

Loss from equity-accounted investments



730



95

(Gain) loss on non-cash contribution to equity-accounted investees



(733)



397

Investment in film assets



(23,437)



(23,200)

Changes in other non-cash operating assets and liabilities



(45,929)



12,447

Net cash provided by operating activities



90,377



109,972

















Investing Activities













Purchase of property, plant and equipment



(7,421)



(13,368)

Investment in joint revenue sharing equipment



(40,489)



(34,810)

Acquisition of other intangible assets



(2,931)



(8,696)

Investment in equity securities



(15,153)



—

Net cash used in investing activities



(65,994)



(56,874)

















Financing Activities













Increase in bank indebtedness



35,000



65,000

Repayment of bank indebtedness



(55,000)



(50,667)

Treasury stock repurchased for future settlement of restricted share units



(4,038)



(916)

Settlement of restricted share units and options



(9,795)



(5,249)

Repurchase of common shares, IMAX China



(19,162)



(6,084)

Taxes withheld and paid on employee stock awards vested



(590)



(1,437)

Common shares issued - stock options exercised



2,404



1,017

Repurchase of common shares



(2,659)



(71,479)

Issuance of subsidiary shares to non-controlling interests (net of return on capital)



1,106



7,796

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests



(4,384)



(6,934)

Credit facility amendment fees paid



—



(1,909)

Net cash used in financing activities



(57,118)



(70,862)

















Effects of exchange rate changes on cash



630



629

















Decrease in cash and cash equivalents during period



(32,106)



(17,135)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



141,590



158,725

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 109,484

$ 141,590



IMAX CORPORATION

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

In accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)







Three Months Ended

12 Months Ended





December 31,



December 31,





2019



2018



2019



2018

Revenue























Network business























IMAX DMR

$ 26,857



$ 25,207



$ 120,765



$ 110,793

Joint revenue sharing arrangements – contingent rent

16,228



16,452



75,932



73,371

IMAX systems – contingent rent

(50)



—



139



—





43,035



41,659



196,836



184,164

Theater business























IMAX systems























Sales and sales-type leases

54,098



37,887



96,310



88,432

Ongoing fees and finance income

3,025



3,242



11,613



12,224

Joint revenue sharing arrangements – fixed fees

4,489



5,885



11,014



9,706

Theater system maintenance

13,336



12,222



53,151



49,684

Other theater

2,624



2,651



8,390



8,358





77,572



61,887



180,478



168,404

New business

846



770



2,754



5,769

Other























Film distribution and film post-production

2,419



3,806



12,210



12,962

Other

407



842



3,386



3,102





2,826



4,648



15,596



16,064

Total revenues

$ 124,279



$ 108,964



$ 395,664



$ 374,401





















































Gross Margin























Network business























IMAX DMR(1)

$ 16,990



$ 15,250



$ 78,592



$ 72,773

Joint revenue sharing arrangements – contingent rent(1)

7,498



9,415



47,935



48,856

IMAX systems – contingent rent

(50)



—



139



—





24,438



24,665



126,666



121,629

Theater business























IMAX systems(1)























Sales and sales-type leases

28,689



19,338



47,118



47,986

Ongoing fees and finance income

2,977



3,194



11,422



12,033

Joint revenue sharing arrangements – fixed fees(1)

1,312



1,206



2,613



1,982

Theater system maintenance

5,964



4,702



23,010



21,991

Other theater

803



707



2,624



1,806





39,745



29,147



86,787



85,798

New business

665



(489)



2,106



(350)

Other























Film distribution and film post-production(1)

(1,745)



1,443



(1,262)



1,763

Other

(744)



(124)



(125)



(911)





(2,489)



1,319



(1,387)



852

Total segment margin

$ 62,359



$ 54,642



$ 214,172



$ 207,929

























(1) IMAX DMR segment margins include marketing costs of $4.8 million and $22.5 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively (2018 - $2.8 million and $16.5 million, respectively). Joint revenue sharing arrangements segment margins include advertising, marketing and commission costs of $3.4 million and $4.5 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively (2018 - $1.4 million and $3.6 million, respectively). IMAX system segment margins include marketing and commission costs of $0.5 million and $2.0 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively (2018 - $1.5 million and $2.4 million). Film distribution and post production segment margins include marketing recovery of $0.3 million and expense of $0.4 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively (2018 - $0.2 million and expense of $2.2 million, respectively).

IMAX CORPORATION

OTHER INFORMATION

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

In this release, the Company presents adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders and adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders per diluted share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility, free cash flow and return on invested capital as supplemental measures of performance of the Company, which are not recognized under U.S. GAAP. The Company presents adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share because it believes that they are important supplemental measures of its comparable controllable operating performance and it wants to ensure that its investors fully understand the impact of its stock-based compensation (net of any related tax impact) and non-recurring charges on net income. In addition, the Company presents adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders and adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders per diluted share because it believes that they are important supplemental measures of its comparable financial results and could potentially distort the analysis of trends in business performance and it wants to ensure that its investors fully understand the impact of net income attributable to non-controlling interests, its stock-based compensation (net of any related tax impact) and non-recurring charges in determining net income attributable to common shareholders. Management uses these measures to review operating performance on a comparable basis from period to period. However, these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies. Adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders and adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders per diluted share should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, net income and net income attributable to common shareholders and other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The Company is required to maintain a minimum level of "EBITDA", as such term is defined in the Company's credit agreement (and which is referred to herein as "Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility" or "Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility excluding Marvel's Inhumans", as the credit agreement includes additional adjustments beyond interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization). EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility (each as defined below) should not be construed as substitutes for net income or as better measures of liquidity as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility excluding Marvel's Inhumans are relevant and useful information widely used by analysts, investors and other interested parties in the Company's industry.







Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended



12 Months Ended



12 Months Ended







December 31, 2019



December 31, 2018



December 31, 2019(1)



December 31, 2018(1)































Net income $ 21,352

$ 3,771

$ 58,571

$ 33,595



Add (subtract):

-





















Provision for income taxes

4,782



(22)



16,768



9,518



Interest expense, net of interest income

381



(110)



423



1,072



Depreciation and amortization, including film asset amortization

17,987



15,453



63,487



57,437



EBITDA $ 44,502

$ 19,092

$ 139,249

$ 101,622



Stock and other non-cash compensation

6,173



5,483



23,570



23,723



Change in fair value of equity investment

(2,026)



—



517



—



Write-downs, net of recoveries including asset impairments and

receivable provisions

3,822



2,797



6,806



5,338



Exit costs, restructuring charges and associated impairments

—



8,384



850



9,542



Legal arbitration award

—



4,237



-



11,737



Executive transition costs

—



2,994



-



2,994



(Income) loss from equity accounted investments

(59)



(15)



(3)



492



Adjusted EBITDA before non-controlling interests $ 52,412

$ 42,972

$ 170,989

$ 155,448



Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interests(2)

(5,457)



(6,593)



(21,661)



(22,220)



Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility $ 46,955

$ 36,379

$ 149,328

$ 133,228



Adjusted revenues attributable to common shareholders(3) $ 112,635

$ 97,573

$ 358,053

$ 336,723



Adjusted EBITDA margin

41.7 %

37.3 %

41.7 %

39.6 % _____________























(1) Senior Secured Net Leverage Ratio calculated using twelve months ended Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility.







(2) The Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility calculation specified for purpose of the minimum Adjusted EBITDA covenant excludes the reduction in Adjusted EBITDA from the Company's non-controlling interests.









(3)

Three months ended December 31, 2019

Three months ended December 31, 2018

12 months ended December 31, 2019

12 months ended December 31, 2018

Total revenues





$ 124,279





$ 108,964





$ 395,664





$ 374,401

Greater China revenues

$ 38,481





$ 35,553





$ 124,294





$ 117,520





Non-controlling interest ownership percentage(4)



30.26%







32.04%







30.26%







32.06%





Deduction for non-controlling interest share of revenues







(11,644)







(11,391)







(37,611)







(37,678)

Adjusted revenues attributable to common shareholders





$ 112,635





$ 97,573





$ 358,053





$ 336,723











































(4) Weighted average ownership percentage for change in non-controlling interest share









































IMAX CORPORATION

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Per Share Calculations

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended



December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018



Net Income

Diluted EPS

Net Income

Diluted EPS Reported net income

$ 21,352

$ 0.35

$ 3,771

$ 0.06 Adjustments:





—







Stock-based compensation

5,914

0.10

5,046

0.08 Exit costs, restructuring charges and associated impairments

—

—

8,384

0.13 Legal arbitration award

—

—

4,237

0.07 Executive transition costs

—

—

2,994

0.05 Change in fair value of equity investment

(2,026)

(0.03)

—

— Impact of enactment of U.S. Tax Act

—

—

—

— Tax impact on items listed above

(1,095)

(0.02)

(4,586)

(0.07) Adjusted net income

24,145

0.40

19,846

0.32 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests(1)

(3,181)

(0.05)

(2,077)

(0.04) Stock-based compensation (net of tax of less than

$0.1 million and less than $0.1 million, respectively)(1)

(112)

(0.01)

(115)

— Exit costs, restructuring charges and associated impairments (net of tax of $nil and $0.4 million, respectively)(1)

—

—

(1,262)

(0.02) Change in fair value of equity investment

617

0.01

—

— Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders

$ 21,469

$ 0.35

$ 16,392

$ 0.26

















Weighted average diluted shares outstanding





61,542





62,127



































(1) Reflects amounts attributable to non-controlling interests.









































12 Months Ended

12 Months Ended



December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018



Net Income

Diluted EPS

Net Income

Diluted EPS Reported net income

$ 58,571

$ 0.95

$ 33,595

$ 0.53 Adjustments:















Stock-based compensation

22,830

0.37

22,211

0.35 Exit costs, restructuring charges and associated impairments

850

0.01

9,542

0.15 Legal arbitration award

—

—

11,737

0.19 Executive transition costs

—

—

2,994

0.05 Change in fair value of equity investment

517

0.01

—

— Impact of enactment of U.S Tax Cut and Jobs Act

—

—

—

— Tax impact on items listed above

(5,614)

(0.09)

(9,873)

(0.16) Adjusted net income

77,154

1.25

70,206

1.11 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests(1)

(11,705)

(0.19)

(10,751)

(0.17) Stock-based compensation (net of tax of $0.1 million and

$0.1 million, respectively)(1)

(480)

(0.01)

(394)

(0.01) Exit costs, restructuring charges and associated impairments (net of tax of $nil and $0.4 million, respectively)(1)

—

—

(1,262)

(0.02) Change in fair value of equity investment

(184)

—

—

— Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders

$ 64,785

$ 1.05

$ 57,799

$ 0.91

















Weighted average diluted shares outstanding





61,489





63,207



































(1) Reflects amounts attributable to non-controlling interests.





Return on Invested Capital:

Return on Invested Capital ("ROIC") is not defined under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. Therefore, ROIC should not be considered a substitute for other measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company defines ROIC as earnings before interest after taxes (before non-controlling interests) divided by total invested capital (total equity plus total debt less goodwill and other intangible assets). The Company believes ROIC is meaningful to investors as it focuses on shareholder value creation. A reconciliation of ROIC is presented in the table below:





Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2019

2018











Income from operations $ 77,278

$ 45,176 Provision for income taxes

(16,768)



(9,518) EBIAT $ 60,510

$ 35,658











Total shareholders' equity $ 637,187

$ 592,918 Total bank indebtedness

18,229



37,753 Less: Goodwill

39,027



39,027 Less: Other intangible assets

30,347



34,095 Total Invested Capital $ 586,042

$ 557,549











Return on Invested Capital (Non-GAAP measure)

10.33%



6.40%

Free Cash Flow:

Free cash flow is defined as cash provided by operating activities minus cash used in investing activities (from the consolidated statements of cash flows). Cash provided by operating activities consist of net income, plus depreciation and amortization, plus the change in deferred income taxes, plus other non-cash items, plus changes in working capital, less investment in film assets, plus other changes in operating assets and liabilities. Cash used in investing activities includes capital expenditures, acquisitions and other cash used in investing activities. Management views free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure, as a measure of the Company's after-tax cash flow available to reduce debt, add to cash balances, and fund other financing activities. A reconciliation of cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow is presented in the table below:







Three Months Ended

12 Months Ended



December 31, 2019

December 31, 2019













Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 23,119

$ 90,376 Net cash used in investing activities



(12,340)



(65,994)

Free cash flow

$ 10,779

$ 24,382

