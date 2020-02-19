IMAX Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) today reported full-year 2019 revenues of $395.7 million, gross profit of $214.2 million, net income of $58.6 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, and net income attributable to common shareholders of $46.9 million, or $0.76 per diluted share. Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $64.8 million, or $1.05 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA attributable to common shareholders was $149.3 million.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Company achieved record full-year 2019 box office of $1.1 billion, up 7% over the prior year
  • Full-year 2019 revenue increased 6% versus 2018 to $396 million, a new record
  • Full-year 2019 net income attributable to common shareholders increased 105% versus 2018 to $47 million and full-year 2019 net income increased 74% to $59 million; Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders increased 12% year-over-year to $65 million
  • Full-year 2019 earnings per share attributable to common shareholders increased 111% to $0.76; Adjusted net earnings per share attributable to common shareholders increased 15% to $1.05
  • Company's total commercial multiplex network grew to 1,529 theatres, 73% of which are in international markets

Three Months Ended

12 Months Ended


December 31,

December 31,

In millions, except per share data

2019

2018

YoY %



2019

2018

YoY %







Change





Change

Total Revenue

$

124.3

$

109.0

14%

$

395.7

$

374.4

6%














Gross Margin

62.4

54.6

14%

214.2

207.9

3%

   Gross Margin (%)

50.2%

50.1%



54.1%

55.5%















Net Income

$

21.4

$

3.8

461%

$

58.6

$

33.6

74%

Net Income(1)

18.2

1.7

973%

46.9

22.8

105%

Adjusted Net Income (1)

21.5

16.4

31%

64.8

57.8

12%

Diluted Net Income Per Share(1) 

$

0.29

$

0.03

867%

$

0.76

$

0.36

111%

Adj. Net Income Per Share(1)

$

0.35

$

0.26

35%

$

1.05

$

0.91

15%














Adjusted EBITDA

$

47.0

$

36.4

29%

$

149.3

$

133.2

12%

   Adj. EBITDA Margin (%)

41.7%

37.3%



41.7%

39.6%















(1) Attributable to common shareholders












Note: For the definition and reconciliations of reported results to non-GAAP financial results, please refer to the discussion of non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this earnings release.

The Company also reported fourth quarter 2019 revenues of $124.3 million, gross profit of $62.4 million, net income of $21.4 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, and net income attributable to common shareholders of $18.2 million, or $0.29 per diluted share. Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders for the fourth quarter was $21.5 million, or $0.35 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA attributable to common shareholders was $47.0 million. For reconciliations of reported results to non-GAAP financial results, and for the definition and reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, please see the end of this press release.

"IMAX is among the world's premiere entertainment experiences, and our record 2019 financial results reflect sharp focus, strong execution, and disciplined cost management as we continue to grow our global footprint, diversify our content portfolio, and enhance our pioneering end-to-end technology," said IMAX CEO Richard L. Gelfond.

"Across 2019, our business demonstrated significant strength by setting a number of new records for the Company including annual revenue as well as global, international, and local language box office — underscoring the increasing geographic diversification of our business."

"In a world of nearly infinite entertainment choices, audiences continue to choose IMAX. Immersive entertainment experiences continue to connect fans and drive culture around the globe. We are committed to building on strong demand for The IMAX Experience® to strengthen our unique position in the entertainment ecosystem and deliver value for our shareholders."

"In terms of the health crisis in China, where movie theatres nationwide remain closed, we are continuing to monitor the situation closely and needless to say the safety of our team and audiences is our top priority," said Mr. Gelfond. "We look forward to circumstances improving and IMAX continuing to satisfy China's strong demand for premium quality content and entertainment experiences."

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Segment Results






Network Business

Theatre Business



Revenue

Gross

Margin

Gross

Margin %

Revenue

Gross

Margin

Gross

Margin %













4Q19

$

43.0

$

24.4

56.8%

$

77.6

$

39.7

51.2%

4Q18

$

41.7

24.7

59.2%

61.9

29.1

47.1%

% change

3.3%

(0.9%)

25.3%

36.4%













YTD 4Q19

$

196.8

$

126.7

64.4%

$

180.5

$

86.8

48.1%

YTD 4Q18

$

184.2

121.6

66.0%

168.4

85.8

50.9%

% change

6.9%

4.1%

7.2%

1.2%












Network Business

  • Network business revenues increased 6.9% to $196.8 million in 2019, compared to $184.2 million in the prior-year period. The strong overall increase in network business revenues was primarily driven by a $76.4 million, or 7.4%, increase in IMAX global box office to $1.1 billion.
  • Total gross margin for the network business was 64.4% in the most recent quarter, compared to 66.0% in the prior-year period. The year-over-year decrease in total gross margin was primarily driven by increased contractual marketing expense.

Theatre Business

  • Theatre business segment revenues increased 7.2% to $180.5 million in 2019, compared with $168.4 million in the prior-year period.
  • Total gross margin for the theatre business was 48.1% compared to 50.9% in the prior-year period. The year-over-year decline in total gross margin was primarily driven by the geographic and system mix of installations in the first quarter of 2018. The theatre business gross margin increased steadily throughout 2019, landing at 51.2% for the entire segment in the fourth quarter of 2019, and 53.0% specifically for sales and sales type lease theatres.

Cash Balances and Outstanding Debt

Total cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2019 was $109.5 million. Total bank indebtedness was $18.2 million as of December 31, 2019 and represented a decrease compared to $37.8 million as of December 31, 2018. As of December 31, 2019, $280.0 million was available under the Company's $300.0 million credit facility due June 28, 2023.

Share Count and Capital Return

  • The weighted average diluted shares outstanding at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019 declined 2.7% to 61.5 million, compared to 63.2 million in fourth quarter 2018, due primarily to share repurchase activity. During 2019 a total of 134 thousand shares were repurchased at an average price of $19.76 for a total value of approximately $2.7 million. A total of $125.9 million remains available under the Company's outstanding share repurchase authorization, which expires in June 2020.
  • During 2019, IMAX China repurchased a total of 8.05 million shares at an average price of $2.38 for a total value of approximately $19.2 million.

Supplemental Materials

For more information about the Company's results, please refer to the IMAX Investor Relations website located at investors.imax.com.

Investor Relations Website and Social Media

On a weekly basis, the Company posts quarter-to-date box office results on the IMAX Investor Relations website located at www.imax.com/content/investor-relations. The Company expects to provide such updates on Friday of each week, although the Company may change this timing without notice. Results will be displayed with a one-week lag.

The information posted on the Company's website may be deemed material to investors. Accordingly, investors, media and others interested in the Company should monitor the Company's website in addition to the Company's press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call today at 4:30PM ET to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results. This call is being webcast by Nasdaq and can be accessed at www.imax.com/content/investor-relations. To access the call via telephone, interested parties in the US and Canada should dial (888) 204-4368 approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the call begins. Other international callers should dial (647) 794-4605. The conference ID for the call is 9833755. A replay of the call will be available via webcast at www.imax.com/content/investor-relations or via telephone by dialing (888) 203-1112 (US and Canada), or (647) 436-0148 (international). The Conference ID for the telephone replay is 9833755.

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX theatres to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and, as such, IMAX's network is among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of December 31, 2019, there were 1,624 IMAX theatre systems (1,529 commercial multiplexes, 14 commercial destinations, 81 institutional) operating in 81 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China, a subsidiary of IMAX Corp., trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "HK.1970."

IMAX®, IMAX® 3D, IMAX DMR®, Experience It In IMAX®, An IMAX 3D Experience®, The IMAX Experience®, IMAX Is Believing® and IMAX nXos® are trademarks of IMAX Corporation. More information about the Company can be found at www.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/imax), Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), Twitter (www.twitter.com/imax) and YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies).

For additional information please contact:

Investors:

IMAX Corporation, New York

Heather Anthony

212-821-0121

hanthony@imax.com

 

 

Media:

IMAX Corporation, New York

Mark Jafar

212-821-0155

mjafar@imax.com

 

 

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains forward looking statements that are based on IMAX management's assumptions and existing information and involve certain risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Important factors that could affect these statements include, but are not limited to, references to future capital expenditures (including the amount and nature thereof), business and technology strategies and measures to implement strategies, competitive strengths, goals, expansion and growth of business, operations and technology, plans and references to the future success of IMAX Corporation together with its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and expectations regarding the Company's future operating, financial and technological results. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. However, whether actual results and developments will conform with the expectations and predictions of the Company is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks associated with investments and operations in foreign jurisdictions and any future international expansion, including those related to economic, political and regulatory policies of local governments and laws and policies of the United States and Canada; risks related to the Company's growth and operations in China, including the adverse impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China; the performance of IMAX DMR® films; the signing of theater system agreements; conditions, changes and developments in the commercial exhibition industry; risks related to currency fluctuations; the potential impact of increased competition in the markets within which the Company operates; competitive actions by other companies; the failure to respond to change and advancements in digital technology; risks relating to recent consolidation among commercial exhibitors and studios; risks related to new business initiatives; conditions in the in-home and out-of-home entertainment industries; the opportunities (or lack thereof) that may be presented to and pursued by the Company; risks related to cyber-security and data privacy; risks related to the Company's inability to protect the Company's intellectual property; general economic, market or business conditions; the failure to convert theater system backlog into revenue; changes in laws or regulations; the failure to fully realize the projected cost savings and benefits from any of the Company's restructuring initiatives; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. These factors, other risks and uncertainties and financial details are discussed in IMAX's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Primary Reporting Groups

The Company has four primary reporting groups identified by nature of product sold or service provided: (1) Network Business, representing variable revenue generated by box-office results and which includes the reportable segments of IMAX DMR and contingent rent from the JRSAs and IMAX systems segments; (2) Theater Business, representing revenue generated by the sale and installation of theater systems and maintenance services, primarily related to the IMAX Systems and Theater System Maintenance reportable segments, and also includes fixed hybrid revenues and upfront installation costs from the JRSA segment; (3) New Business, which includes home entertainment, and other new business initiatives that are in the development, start-up and/or wind-up phases, and (4) Other; which includes the film post-production and distribution segments and certain IMAX theaters that the Company owns and operates, camera rentals and other miscellaneous items.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this release, the Company presents adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders and adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders per diluted share, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility, Adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow and return on invested capital as supplemental measures of performance of the Company, which are not recognized under U.S. GAAP. The Company presents adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share because it believes that they are important supplemental measures of its comparable controllable operating performance and it wants to ensure that its investors fully understand the impact of its stock-based compensation (net of any related tax impact) and non-recurring charges on net income. In addition, the Company presents adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders and adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders per diluted share because it believes that they are important supplemental measures of its comparable financial results and could potentially distort the analysis of trends in business performance and it wants to ensure that its investors fully understand the impact of net income attributable to non-controlling interests and its stock-based compensation (net of any related tax impact) and non-recurring charges in determining net income attributable to common shareholders. Management uses these measures to review operating performance on a comparable basis from period to period. However, these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies. Adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders and adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders per diluted share should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, net income and net income attributable to common shareholders and other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The Company is required to maintain a minimum level of "EBITDA", as such term is defined in the Company's credit agreement (and which is referred to herein as "Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility", as the credit agreement includes additional adjustments beyond interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization). EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility (each as defined below) should not be construed as substitutes for net income or as better measures of liquidity as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company believes that EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility and Adjusted EBITDA margin are relevant and useful information widely used by analysts, investors and other interested parties in the Company's industry. Accordingly, the Company is disclosing this information to permit a more comprehensive analysis of its operating performance and to provide additional information with respect to the Company's ability to comply with its credit agreement requirements.

Free cash flow is defined as cash provided by operating activities minus cash used in investing activities (from the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows). Cash provided by operating activities consist of net income, plus depreciation and amortization, plus the change in deferred income taxes, plus other non-cash items, plus changes in working capital, less investment in film assets, plus other changes in operating assets and liabilities. Cash used in investing activities includes capital expenditures, acquisitions and other cash used in investing activities. Management views free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure, as a measure of the Company's after-tax cash flow available to reduce debt, add to cash balances, and fund other financing activities. Free cash flow does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. A reconciliation of cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow is presented below. 

Signings and Installations










12 Months Ended December 31,

Theater System Signings:

2019

2018

Full new sales and sales-type lease arrangements

49

57

New traditional joint revenue sharing arrangements

7

55

New hybrid joint revenue sharing lease arrangements

48

10

Total new theaters

104

122

Upgrades of IMAX theater systems

39

112

(1)

    Total theater signings

143

234














12 Months Ended December 31,

Theater System Installations:

2019

2018

Full new sales and sales-type lease arrangements

55

(2)

63

New traditional joint revenue sharing arrangements

54

72

New hybrid joint revenue sharing lease arrangements

20

14

Total new theaters

129

149

Upgrades of IMAX theater systems

57

23

   Total theater installations

186

172








12 Months Ended December 31,




Theater Sales Backlog:

2019

2018

Sales and sales-type lease arrangements

178

177

Joint revenue sharing arrangements




Hybrid lease arrangements

140

118

Traditional arrangements

213

(3)

269

(5)

Total theater backlog

531

(4)

564

(6)








12 Months Ended December 31,




Theater Network:

2019

2018

Commercial Multiplex Theaters:




Sales and sales-type lease arrangements

659

611

Traditional joint revenue sharing arrangements

731

674

Hybrid joint revenue sharing lease arrangements

139

124

Total Commercial Multiplex Theaters

1,529

1,409







Commercial Destination Theaters

14

14

Institutional Theaters

81

82

   Total theater network

1,624

1,505






(1)     Includes 105 theater systems related to existing AMC, Regal and Pathé theaters to be upgraded to IMAX with Laser projection systems on new lease terms ranging from 10 to 12 years. 

(2)     Includes one IMAX digital theater system that was relocated from a previous location. This installation is incremental to the IMAX theater network but full revenue for the digital theater system was not received.

(3)    Includes 47 theater systems where the customer has the option to convert from a joint revenue sharing arrangement to a sales arrangement.

(4)     Includes 153 new laser projection system configurations (144 of which are IMAX with Laser projection system configurations and 9 of which are GT Lasers) and 97 upgrades of existing locations to laser projection system configurations (92 of which are for the IMAX with Laser projection system configurations and 5 of which are GT Lasers).

(5)    Includes 46 theater systems where the customer has the option to convert from a joint revenue sharing arrangement to a sales arrangement.

(6)    Includes 83 new laser projection system configurations (73 of which are IMAX with Laser projection system configurations and 10 of which are GT Lasers) and 100 upgrades of existing locations to laser projection system configurations (98 of which are for the IMAX with Laser projection system configurations and 2 of which are GT Lasers).

IMAX CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

In accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)


















Three Months Ended

12 Months Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2019

2018

2019

2018

Revenues











Equipment and product sales

$

61,616

$

46,409

$

118,245

$

106,591

Services 

43,570

42,769

188,547

181,740

Rentals

16,286

16,667

77,961

74,472

Finance income

2,807

3,119

10,911

11,598




124,279

108,964

395,664

374,401

Costs and expenses applicable to revenues











Equipment and product sales 

30,513

25,233

63,627

54,853

Services

21,970

21,428

88,175

84,236

Rentals 

9,437

7,661

29,690

27,383




61,920

54,322

181,492

166,472

Gross margin

62,359

54,642

214,172

207,929

Selling, general and administrative expenses

34,189

30,380

123,456

117,477

Research and development

1,486

2,186

5,203

13,728

Amortization of intangibles

1,391

1,249

4,955

4,145

Receivable provisions, net of recoveries

473

1,463

2,430

3,130

Legal arbitration award

-

4,237

-

11,737

Executive transition cost

-

2,994

-

2,994

Exit costs, restructuring charges and associated impairments

-

8,384

850

9,542

Income from operations

24,820

3,749

77,278

45,176

Change in fair value of equity securities

2,026

-

(517)

-

Retirement benefits non-service expense

(257)

(125)

(737)

(499)

Interest income

473

723

2,105

1,844

Interest expense

(987)

(613)

(2,793)

(2,916)

Income before income taxes

26,075

3,734

75,336

43,605

Provision for income taxes

(4,782)

22

(16,768)

(9,518)

Income (loss) from equity-accounted investments, net of tax

59

15

3

(492)

Net income 

21,352

3,771

58,571

33,595

Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests

(3,181)

(2,077)

(11,705)

(10,751)

Net income attributable to common shareholders

$

18,171

$

1,694

$

46,866

$

22,844














Net income per share attributable to common shareholders -
      basic and diluted:








Net income per share — basic and diluted

$

0.29

$

0.03

$

0.76

$

0.36














Weighted average number of shares outstanding (000's):












Basic

61,228

61,924

61,310

63,075

Fully Diluted

61,542

62,127

61,489

63,207














Additional Disclosure:











Depreciation and amortization(1)

$

17,987

$

15,453

$

63,487

$

57,437














(1) Includes $0.1 million and $0.5 million of amortization of deferred financing costs charged to interest expense for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively (2018 - $0.1 million and  $1.1 million, respectively).

IMAX CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

In accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)






December 31,


2019

2018

Assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$        109,484

$       141,590

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $5,138 (December 31, 2018 — $3,174)

99,513

93,309

Financing receivables, net of allowance for uncollectible amounts

128,038

127,432

Variable consideration receivable from contracts 

40,040

35,985

Inventories 

42,989

44,560

Prepaid expenses

10,237

10,294

Film assets 

17,921

16,367

Property, plant and equipment 

306,849

280,658

Investment in equity securities 

15,685

1,022

Other Assets 

25,034

17,997

Deferred income taxes 

23,905

31,264

Other intangible assets 

30,347

34,095

Goodwill 

39,027

39,027

Total assets 

$      889,069

$    873,600






Liabilities




Bank indebtedness

$          18,229

$         37,753

Accounts payable

20,414

32,057

Accrued and other liabilities 

112,779

97,724

Deferred revenue

94,552

106,709

Total liabilities 

245,974

274,243






Commitments and contingencies 










Non-controlling interests 

5,908

6,439






Shareholders' equity










Capital stock (note 16) common shares — no par value. Authorized — unlimited number
   61,362,872 issued and 61,175,852 outstanding (December 31, 2018 — 61,478,168
   issued and 61,433,589 outstanding)

423,386

422,455

Less: Treasury stock, 187,020 shares at cost (December 31, 2018 — 44,579)

(4,038)

(916)

Other equity

171,789

179,595

Accumulated deficit

(40,253)

(85,385)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss 

(3,190)

(3,588)

Total shareholders' equity attributable to common shareholders

547,694

512,161

Non-controlling interests 

89,493

80,757

Total shareholders' equity

637,187

592,918

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$      889,069

$    873,600

IMAX CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

In accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)



Years Ended December 31,


2019

2018







Cash provided by (used in):






Operating Activities






Net income

$

58,571

$

33,595

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash from operations:






Depreciation and amortization

63,487

57,437

Write-downs, net of recoveries

6,806

11,770

Deferred income taxes

6,762

(6,923)

Stock and other non-cash compensation

23,570

23,723

Unrealized foreign currency exchange loss

33

631

Change in fair value of equity investment

517


Loss from equity-accounted investments

730

95

(Gain) loss on non-cash contribution to equity-accounted investees

(733)

397

Investment in film assets

(23,437)

(23,200)

Changes in other non-cash operating assets and liabilities

(45,929)

12,447

Net cash provided by operating activities

90,377

109,972








Investing Activities






Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(7,421)

(13,368)

Investment in joint revenue sharing equipment

(40,489)

(34,810)

Acquisition of other intangible assets

(2,931)

(8,696)

Investment in equity securities

(15,153)


Net cash used in investing activities

(65,994)

(56,874)








Financing Activities






Increase in bank indebtedness

35,000

65,000

Repayment of bank indebtedness

(55,000)

(50,667)

Treasury stock repurchased for future settlement of restricted share units

(4,038)

(916)

Settlement of restricted share units and options

(9,795)

(5,249)

Repurchase of common shares, IMAX China

(19,162)

(6,084)

Taxes withheld and paid on employee stock awards vested

(590)

(1,437)

Common shares issued - stock options exercised

2,404

1,017

Repurchase of common shares

(2,659)

(71,479)

Issuance of subsidiary shares to non-controlling interests (net of return on capital)

1,106

7,796

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests

(4,384)

(6,934)

Credit facility amendment fees paid



(1,909)

Net cash used in financing activities

(57,118)

(70,862)








Effects of exchange rate changes on cash

630

629








Decrease in cash and cash equivalents during period

(32,106)

(17,135)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

141,590

158,725

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

109,484

$

141,590

IMAX CORPORATION
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
In accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)




Three Months Ended

12 Months Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2019

2018

2019

2018

Revenue











Network business











IMAX DMR

$     26,857

$     25,207

$   120,765

$   110,793

Joint revenue sharing arrangements – contingent rent

16,228

16,452

75,932

73,371

IMAX systems – contingent rent

(50)



139




43,035

41,659

196,836

184,164

Theater business











IMAX systems











     Sales and sales-type leases 

54,098

37,887

96,310

88,432

     Ongoing fees and finance income 

3,025

3,242

11,613

12,224

Joint revenue sharing arrangements – fixed fees

4,489

5,885

11,014

9,706

Theater system maintenance

13,336

12,222

53,151

49,684

Other theater

2,624

2,651

8,390

8,358



77,572

61,887

180,478

168,404

New business

846

770

2,754

5,769

Other 











Film distribution and film post-production

2,419

3,806

12,210

12,962

Other

407

842

3,386

3,102



2,826

4,648

15,596

16,064

Total revenues

$   124,279

$   108,964

$   395,664

$   374,401



























Gross Margin











Network business











IMAX DMR(1)

$     16,990

$     15,250

$     78,592

$     72,773

Joint revenue sharing arrangements – contingent rent(1)

7,498

9,415

47,935

48,856

IMAX systems – contingent rent

(50)



139




24,438

24,665

126,666

121,629

Theater business











IMAX systems(1)











     Sales and sales-type leases 

28,689

19,338

47,118

47,986

     Ongoing fees and finance income 

2,977

3,194

11,422

12,033

Joint revenue sharing arrangements – fixed fees(1)

1,312

1,206

2,613

1,982

Theater system maintenance

5,964

4,702

23,010

21,991

Other theater

803

707

2,624

1,806



39,745

29,147

86,787

85,798

New business

665

(489)

2,106

(350)

Other 











Film distribution and film post-production(1)

(1,745)

1,443

(1,262)

1,763

Other

(744)

(124)

(125)

(911)



(2,489)

1,319

(1,387)

852

Total segment margin

$     62,359

$     54,642

$   214,172

$   207,929













(1)

IMAX DMR segment margins include marketing costs of $4.8 million and $22.5 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively (2018 - $2.8 million and $16.5 million, respectively). Joint revenue sharing arrangements segment margins include advertising, marketing and commission costs of $3.4 million and $4.5 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively (2018 - $1.4 million and $3.6 million, respectively). IMAX system segment margins include marketing and commission costs of $0.5 million and $2.0 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively (2018 - $1.5 million and $2.4 million). Film distribution and post production segment margins include marketing recovery of $0.3 million and expense of $0.4 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively (2018 - $0.2 million and expense of $2.2 million, respectively). 

IMAX CORPORATION
OTHER INFORMATION
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

In this release, the Company presents adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders and adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders per diluted share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility, free cash flow and return on invested capital as supplemental measures of performance of the Company, which are not recognized under U.S. GAAP. The Company presents adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share because it believes that they are important supplemental measures of its comparable controllable operating performance and it wants to ensure that its investors fully understand the impact of its stock-based compensation (net of any related tax impact) and non-recurring charges on net income. In addition, the Company presents adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders and adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders per diluted share because it believes that they are important supplemental measures of its comparable financial results and could potentially distort the analysis of trends in business performance and it wants to ensure that its investors fully understand the impact of net income attributable to non-controlling interests, its stock-based compensation (net of any related tax impact) and non-recurring charges in determining net income attributable to common shareholders. Management uses these measures to review operating performance on a comparable basis from period to period. However, these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies. Adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders and adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders per diluted share should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, net income and net income attributable to common shareholders and other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The Company is required to maintain a minimum level of "EBITDA", as such term is defined in the Company's credit agreement (and which is referred to herein as "Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility" or "Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility excluding Marvel's Inhumans", as the credit agreement includes additional adjustments beyond interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization). EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility (each as defined below) should not be construed as substitutes for net income or as better measures of liquidity as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility excluding Marvel's Inhumans are relevant and useful information widely used by analysts, investors and other interested parties in the Company's industry.

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

12 Months Ended

12 Months Ended



December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019(1)

December 31, 2018(1)















Net income

$

21,352

$

3,771

$

58,571

$

33,595

Add (subtract): 

-










Provision for income taxes

4,782

(22)

16,768

9,518

Interest expense, net of interest income

381

(110)

423

1,072

Depreciation and amortization, including film asset amortization

17,987

15,453

63,487

57,437

EBITDA

$

44,502

$

19,092

$

139,249

$

101,622

Stock and other non-cash compensation

6,173

5,483

23,570

23,723

Change in fair value of equity investment

(2,026)



517



Write-downs, net of recoveries including asset impairments and
   receivable provisions

3,822

2,797

6,806

5,338

Exit costs, restructuring charges and associated impairments



8,384

850

9,542

Legal arbitration award



4,237

-

11,737

Executive transition costs



2,994

-

2,994

(Income) loss from equity accounted investments

(59)

(15)

(3)

492

Adjusted EBITDA before non-controlling interests

$

52,412

$

42,972

$

170,989

$

155,448

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interests(2)

(5,457)

(6,593)

(21,661)

(22,220)

Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility

$

46,955

$

36,379

$

149,328

$

133,228

Adjusted revenues attributable to common shareholders(3)

$

112,635

$

97,573

$

358,053

$

336,723

Adjusted EBITDA margin

41.7

%

37.3

%

41.7

%

39.6

%

_____________











(1)

Senior Secured Net Leverage Ratio calculated using twelve months ended Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility.



(2)

The Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility calculation specified for purpose of the minimum Adjusted EBITDA covenant excludes the reduction in Adjusted EBITDA from the Company's non-controlling interests. 



(3)

Three months ended

December 31, 2019

Three months ended

December 31, 2018

12 months ended

December 31, 2019

12 months ended

December 31, 2018

Total revenues


$

124,279


$

108,964


$

395,664


$

374,401

Greater China revenues

$

38,481


$

35,553


$

124,294


$

117,520


Non-controlling interest ownership percentage(4)

30.26%



32.04%



30.26%



32.06%


Deduction for non-controlling interest share of revenues



(11,644)



(11,391)



(37,611)



(37,678)

Adjusted revenues attributable to common shareholders


$

112,635


$

97,573


$

358,053


$

336,723






















(4)

Weighted average ownership percentage for change in non-controlling interest share



















IMAX CORPORATION
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Per Share Calculations
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended


December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018


Net Income

Diluted EPS

Net Income

Diluted EPS

Reported net income

$                    21,352

$                        0.35

$                      3,771

$                        0.06

Adjustments:






Stock-based compensation

5,914

0.10

5,046

0.08

Exit costs, restructuring charges and associated impairments



8,384

0.13

Legal arbitration award



4,237

0.07

Executive transition costs



2,994

0.05

Change in fair value of equity investment

(2,026)

(0.03)


Impact of enactment of U.S. Tax Act




Tax impact on items listed above

(1,095)

(0.02)

(4,586)

(0.07)

Adjusted net income

24,145

0.40

19,846

0.32

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests(1)

(3,181)

(0.05)

(2,077)

(0.04)

Stock-based compensation (net of tax of less than
   $0.1 million and less than $0.1 million, respectively)(1)

(112)

(0.01)

(115)

Exit costs, restructuring charges and associated impairments (net of tax of $nil and $0.4 million, respectively)(1)



(1,262)

(0.02)

Change in fair value of equity investment

617

0.01


Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders

$                    21,469

$                        0.35

$                    16,392

$                        0.26









Weighted average diluted shares outstanding


61,542


62,127


















(1) Reflects amounts attributable to non-controlling interests.




















12 Months Ended

12 Months Ended


December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018


Net Income

Diluted EPS

Net Income

Diluted EPS

Reported net income

$                    58,571

$                        0.95

$                    33,595

$                        0.53

Adjustments:







Stock-based compensation

22,830

0.37

22,211

0.35

Exit costs, restructuring charges and associated impairments

850

0.01

9,542

0.15

Legal arbitration award



11,737

0.19

Executive transition costs



2,994

0.05

Change in fair value of equity investment

517

0.01


Impact of enactment of U.S Tax Cut and Jobs Act




Tax impact on items listed above

(5,614)

(0.09)

(9,873)

(0.16)

Adjusted net income

77,154

1.25

70,206

1.11

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests(1)

(11,705)

(0.19)

(10,751)

(0.17)

Stock-based compensation (net of tax of $0.1 million and
   $0.1 million, respectively)(1)

(480)

(0.01)

(394)

(0.01)

Exit costs, restructuring charges and associated impairments (net of tax of $nil and $0.4 million, respectively)(1)



(1,262)

(0.02)

Change in fair value of equity investment

(184)



Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders

$                    64,785

$                        1.05

$                    57,799

$                        0.91









Weighted average diluted shares outstanding


61,489


63,207


















(1) Reflects amounts attributable to non-controlling interests.

Return on Invested Capital:

Return on Invested Capital ("ROIC") is not defined under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. Therefore, ROIC should not be considered a substitute for other measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company defines ROIC as earnings before interest after taxes (before non-controlling interests) divided by total invested capital (total equity plus total debt less goodwill and other intangible assets). The Company believes ROIC is meaningful to investors as it focuses on shareholder value creation. A reconciliation of ROIC is presented in the table below:



Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2019

2018






Income from operations

$

77,278

$

45,176

Provision for income taxes

(16,768)

(9,518)

EBIAT

$

60,510

$

35,658






Total shareholders' equity

$

637,187

$

592,918

Total bank indebtedness

18,229

37,753

Less: Goodwill

39,027

39,027

Less: Other intangible assets

30,347

34,095

Total Invested Capital

$

586,042

$

557,549






Return on Invested Capital (Non-GAAP measure)

10.33%

6.40%

Free Cash Flow:

Free cash flow is defined as cash provided by operating activities minus cash used in investing activities (from the consolidated statements of cash flows). Cash provided by operating activities consist of net income, plus depreciation and amortization, plus the change in deferred income taxes, plus other non-cash items, plus changes in working capital, less investment in film assets, plus other changes in operating assets and liabilities. Cash used in investing activities includes capital expenditures, acquisitions and other cash used in investing activities. Management views free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure, as a measure of the Company's after-tax cash flow available to reduce debt, add to cash balances, and fund other financing activities. A reconciliation of cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow is presented in the table below:

Three Months Ended

12 Months Ended


December 31, 2019

December 31, 2019







Net cash provided by operating activities

$

23,119

$

90,376

Net cash used in investing activities

(12,340)

(65,994)

Free cash flow

$

10,779

$

24,382

