IMAX Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Results

NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 driven by the strong recovery of the Asian box office, which offered an encouraging sign of continued demand for The IMAX Experience® around the world.

Results for the fourth quarter reflect the strong performance of the IMAX network in China and Japan, where local language releases recorded robust box office at near pre-pandemic levels, tapping into pent-up demand for big screen experiences. Additionally, fourth quarter results benefitted from the Company's continued growth in its global network, demonstrating strong exhibitor and consumer demand for The IMAX Experience®. IMAX installed 33 systems and signed 11 agreements in the fourth quarter, ending the year with 527 systems in backlog.

"As the world's only global blockbuster entertainment platform, we are encouraged to see that audiences are eager to return to the movies where the virus is under control and they feel safe, and this promising trend is reflected in our consistent financial improvement since the start of the pandemic," said IMAX CEO, Richard L. Gelfond. "IMAX continues to lead the recovery of the movie industry in markets like China and Japan as audiences seek out The IMAX Experience®, driving record-breaking performances among local language films, gaining market share, and growing our relationships with local exhibitors, studios, and filmmakers."

"Given strong demand for The IMAX Experience in Asia, the extremely promising pipeline of Hollywood blockbusters, and the accelerating pace of vaccinations in North America and Europe, we remain confident and optimistic that the global film industry is poised for a strong and sustainable recovery in the second half of 2021."

"As we manage through the pandemic, IMAX continues to benefit from its strong, differentiated business model and unique position in the entertainment ecosystem. Our global footprint offers access to open markets and thriving local language film industries. Our premium experience and strong brand help ensure that our passionate, engaged fans will be among the first to return to theaters. Finally, our asset-light, flexible model enables us to manage costs, capitalize on opportunities in this dynamic environment, and generate the improving financial results we posted in the fourth quarter."

IMAX reported fourth quarter 2020 revenues of $56.0 million, gross margin of $20.3 million, and a net (loss) attributable to common shareholders of ($21.2) million, or ($0.36) per diluted share, and operating cash inflows of $7.8 million.

IMAX achieved positive EBITDA per Credit Facility(1) and free cash flow for the first time since the first quarter of 2020, despite capacity limitations and continued delays in the Hollywood film slate. The Company has posted sequential quarterly improvement in EBITDA, cash flow, revenue, and box office since the global impact of the pandemic first took hold in the second quarter of 2020. As a result, the Company continued to strengthen its balance sheet, ending the year with $317 million in cash and cash equivalents, up from $305 million at the close of the third quarter.

IMAX results reflect the COVID-19 related partial closure of the Company's network as well as the inclusion of a number of notable non-cash items, including: a valuation allowance to reduce the value of deferred tax assets of $4.9 million or $0.08 per share; a $3.0 million provision for current expected credit losses reflecting a reduction in the credit quality of the theater receivables balances and the heightened collection risk associated with certain movie studios in foreign markets; and, a $2.9 million write-down of excess and obsolete inventory. The company also recorded a $4.1 million charge associated with the final judgement in a legal matter and received $1.9 million of COVID-19 government relief benefits.

Fourth Quarter and December Year-to-Date Financial Highlights



Three Months Ended



Year Ended



December 31,



December 31,

In thousands except per share data 2020



2019



YoY % Change



2020



2019



YoY % Change

Total Revenue $ 56.0



$ 124.3





(54.9) %

$ 137.0



$ 395.7





(65.4) %















































Gross Margin $ 20.3



$ 62.4





(67.4) %

$ 21.5



$ 214.2





(89.9) % Gross Margin (%)

36.3 %



50.2 %











15.7 %



54.1 %























































Net (Loss) Income attributable to common shareholders $ (21.2)



$ 18.2



N/A



$ (143.8)



$ 46.9



N/A

Diluted Net (Loss) Income per share attributable to common shareholders $ (0.36)



$ 0.29



N/A



$ (2.43)



$ 0.76



N/A

Adjusted Net (Loss) Income attributable to common shareholders(1) $ (12.7)



$ 21.5



N/A



$ (112.1)



$ 64.8



N/A

Adjusted Net (Loss) Income per share attributable to common shareholders(1) $ (0.21)



$ 0.35



N/A



$ (1.89)



$ 1.05



N/A

















































Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility attributable to common shareholders(1) $ 10.0



$ 47.0





(78.7) %

$ (13.1)



$ 149.3





(108.8) % Adjusted EBITDA Margin attributable to common shareholders (%) (1)

20.8 %



41.7 %



(50.0) %



(10.8) %



41.7 %



(125.9) %



(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measure

Note: For the definition and reconciliations of reported results to non-GAAP financial results, please refer to the discussion of non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this earnings release.

Fourth Quarter and December Year-to-Date Segment Results (1)



IMAX Technology Network



IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance





















































Revenue



Gross Margin Gross

Margin %



Revenue



Gross Margin



Gross

Margin %

4Q20 $ 17.7



$ 7.3





41.4 %

$ 36.4





$ 13.6





37.5 % 4Q19 43.3





24.7





56.9 %

77.3







39.5





51.2 % % change

(59.1) %



(70.2) %











(52.9) %





(65.5) %

























































YTD 4Q20 $ 46.1



$ 4.2





9.2 %

$ 79.8





$ 28.0





35.1 % YTD 4Q19 197.4





127.0





64.3 %



179.9







86.4





48.0 % % change

(76.6) %



(96.7) %











(55.6) %





(67.6) %









_____________ (1) Please refer to the Company's Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2020 for additional segment information

IMAX Technology Network

IMAX Technology Network revenues decreased 59.1% to $17.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $43.3 million in the prior-year period. The partial closure of the Company's network through the quarter and the release of fewer films, both a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic, drove the decline in gross box office and revenue.

in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to in the prior-year period. The partial closure of the Company's network through the quarter and the release of fewer films, both a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic, drove the decline in gross box office and revenue. Gross margin for the IMAX Technology Network declined 70.2% to $7.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The decline was driven by lower segment revenue and ongoing fixed costs associated with the installed IMAX network.

IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance

IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance revenues decreased 52.9% to $36.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with $77.3 million in the prior year period. The decline in revenue was the result of installing 12 fewer sales-type-lease and 5 fewer hybrid systems in the quarter.

in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with in the prior year period. The decline in revenue was the result of installing 12 fewer sales-type-lease and 5 fewer hybrid systems in the quarter. Total gross margin for IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance was $13.6 million compared to $39.5 million in the prior year period. The decrease in gross margin was the result of lower sales activity and revenue in the quarter.

Cash Balances and Outstanding Debt

Total cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2020 were $317 million. Total debt, excluding deferred financing fees, was $306 million as of December 31, 2020.

Share Count and Capital Return

The weighted average diluted shares outstanding at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020 declined 4.4% to 58.9 million, compared to 61.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, due primarily to share repurchase activity during the twelve-month period. During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company did not repurchase any stock. A total of $89.4 million remains available under the Company's outstanding share repurchase authorization, which was extended in June 2020 and now expires in June 2021.

Supplemental Materials

For more information about the Company's results, please refer to the IMAX Investor Relations website located at investors.imax.com.

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX theaters to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and, as such, IMAX's network is among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of December 31, 2020, there were 1,650 IMAX theater systems (1,562 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 76 institutional) operating in 84 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "1970."

IMAX®, IMAX® Dome, IMAX® 3D, IMAX® 3D Dome, Experience It In IMAX®, The IMAX Experience®, An IMAX Experience®, An IMAX 3D Experience®, IMAX DMR®, DMR®, IMAX nXos® and Films to the Fullest®, are trademarks and trade names of the Company or its subsidiaries that are registered or otherwise protected under laws of various jurisdictions. More information about the Company can be found at www.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/imax), Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), Twitter (www.twitter.com/imax) and YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies).

Primary Reporting Groups

The Company has the following reportable segments: (i) IMAX DMR; (ii) Joint Revenue Sharing Arrangements; (iii) IMAX Systems, (iv) IMAX Maintenance; (v) Other Theater Business; (vi) New Business Initiatives; (vii) Film Distribution; and (viii) Film Post-Production. The Company organizes its reportable segments into the following four categories, identified by the nature of the product sold or service provided:

(i) IMAX Technology Network, which earns revenue based on contingent box office receipts and includes the IMAX DMR segment and contingent rent from the Joint Revenue Sharing Arrangement ("JRSA") segment; (ii) IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance, which includes results from the IMAX Systems, IMAX Maintenance and Other Theater Business segments, as well as fixed revenues from the JRSA segment; (iii) New Business Initiatives, which is a segment that includes activities related to the exploration of new lines of business and new initiatives outside of the Company's core business; and (iv) Film Distribution and Post-Production, which includes activities related to the licensing of film content, the distribution of films primarily for the Company's institutional theater partners (through the Film Distribution segment) and the provision of film post-production and quality control services (through the Film Post-Production segment).

Signings and Installations





Twelve Months Ended December 31,



Theater System Signings: 2020





2019



New IMAX Theater Systems

















Sales and sales-type lease arrangements

28







49



Hybrid joint revenue sharing lease arrangements

18







48



Traditional joint revenue sharing arrangements

2







7



Total new IMAX Theater Systems

48







104



Upgrades of IMAX Theater Systems

17







39



Total IMAX Theater System signings

65







143

























Twelve Months Ended December 31,



Theater System Installations: 2020





2019



New IMAX Theater Systems

















Sales and sales-type lease arrangements

27







55



Hybrid joint revenue sharing lease arrangements

5







20



Traditional joint revenue sharing arrangements

23







54



Total new IMAX Theater Systems

55







129



Upgrades of IMAX Theater Systems

16







57



Total IMAX Theater System installations

71







186

























Twelve Months Ended December 31,



Theater Sales Backlog: 2020





2019



Sales and sales-type lease arrangements

185







178



Hybrid joint revenue sharing lease arrangements

147







140



Traditional joint revenue sharing lease arrangements

195

(1)



213

(1) Total Theater backlog

527

(2)



531

(3)





















Twelve Months Ended December 31,



Theater Network: 2020





2019



Commercial Multiplex Theaters

















Sales and sales-type lease arrangements

672







659



Hybrid joint revenue sharing lease arrangements

140







139



Traditional joint revenue sharing lease arrangements

750







731



Total Commercial Multiplex Theaters

1,562







1,529



Commercial Destination Theaters

12







14



Institutional Theaters

76







81



Total Theater network

1,650







1,624





_____________ (1) Includes 46 IMAX Theater Systems where the customer has the option to convert from a joint revenue sharing arrangement to a sales arrangement (2019 — 47). (2) Includes 148 new IMAX with Laser projection system configurations and 95 upgrades of existing locations to IMAX with Laser projection system configurations. (3) Includes 144 new IMAX with Laser projection system configurations and 92 upgrades of existing locations to IMAX with Laser projection system configurations.

IMAX CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended





















December 31,



Year Ended





(Unaudited)



December 31,





2020



2019



2020



2019

Revenues





























Technology sales $ 25,626



$ 61,616



$ 49,728



$ 118,245

Image enhancement and maintenance services

20,209





43,570





59,318





188,547

Technology rentals

7,534





16,286





17,841





77,961

Finance income

2,621





2,807





10,116





10,911







55,990





124,279





137,003





395,664

Costs and expenses applicable to revenues





























Technology sales

17,533





30,513





33,170





63,627

Image enhancement and maintenance services

11,549





21,970





53,598





88,175

Technology rentals

6,595





9,437





28,695





29,690







35,677





61,920





115,463





181,492

Gross margin

20,313





62,359





21,540





214,172

Selling, general and administrative expenses

25,238





34,189





108,485





123,456

Research and development

1,056





1,486





5,618





5,203

Amortization of intangibles

1,380





1,391





5,394





4,955

Credit loss expense

3,026





473





18,608





2,430

Asset impairments

-





-





1,151





-

Legal judgment and arbitration awards

4,105





-





4,105





-

Exit costs, restructuring charges and associated impairments

-





-





-





850

(Loss) income from operations

(14,492)





24,820





(121,821)





77,278

(Loss) gain in fair value of investments

(1,142)





2,026





(2,081)





(517)

Retirement benefits non-service expense

(168)





(257)





(600)





(737)

Interest income

546





473





2,388





2,105

Interest expense

(2,390)





(987)





(7,010)





(2,793)

(Loss) income before taxes

(17,646)





26,075





(129,124)





75,336

Income tax expense

(1,898)





(4,782)





(26,504)





(16,768)

Equity in (losses) gains of investees, net of tax

-





59





(1,858)





3

Net (loss) income

(19,544)





21,352





(157,486)





58,571

Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests

(1,701)





(3,181)





13,711





(11,705)

Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders $ (21,245)



$ 18,171



$ (143,775)



$ 46,866

Net (loss) income per share attributable to common shareholders basic and diluted:



























Net (loss) income per share — basic and diluted $ (0.36)



$ 0.29



$ (2.43)



$ 0.76



































Weighted average number of shares outstanding (000's):































Basic

58,872





61,228





59,237





61,310



Fully Diluted

58,872





61,542





59,237





61,489

Additional Disclosure:





























Depreciation and amortization(1) $ 12,312



$ 17,987



$ 53,606



$ 63,487



































(1) Includes $0.3 million and $0.9 million of amortization of deferred financing costs charged to interest expense for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively ($0.1 million and $0.5 million, respectively).

IMAX CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS In accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (In thousands of dollars, except share amounts)



As of December 31,



2020



2019

Assets













Cash and cash equivalents $ 317,379



$ 109,484

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses

56,300





99,513

Financing receivables, net of allowance for credit losses

131,810





128,038

Variable consideration receivable, net of allowance for credit losses

40,526





40,040

Inventories

39,580





42,989

Prepaid expenses

10,420





10,237

Film assets

5,777





17,921

Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation

277,397





306,849

Investment in equity securities

13,633





15,685

Other assets

21,673





25,034

Deferred income tax assets

17,983





23,905

Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization

26,245





30,347

Goodwill

39,027





39,027

Total assets $ 997,750



$ 889,069

Liabilities













Bank indebtedness, net of unamortized debt issuance costs $ 305,676



$ 18,229

Accounts payable

20,837





20,414

Accrued and other liabilities

99,354





112,779

Deferred revenue

87,982





94,552

Deferred income tax liabilities

19,134





—

Total liabilities

532,983





245,974

Commitments and contingencies













Non-controlling interests

759





5,908

Shareholders' equity













Capital stock common shares — no par value. Authorized — unlimited number.













58,921,731 issued and 58,921,008 outstanding (December 31, 2019 — 61,362,872 issued and 61,175,852 outstanding)

407,031





423,386

Less: Treasury stock, 723 shares at cost (December 31, 2019 — 187,020)

(11)





(4,038)

Other equity

180,330





171,789

Accumulated deficit

(202,849)





(40,253)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

988





(3,190)

Total shareholders' equity attributable to common shareholders

385,489





547,694

Non-controlling interests

78,519





89,493

Total shareholders' equity

464,008





637,187

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 997,750



$ 889,069



IMAX CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands of dollars)



Years Ended December 31,



2020



2019

Cash provided by (used in):

















Operating Activities

















Net (loss) income $

(157,486)



$

58,571

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to cash from operations:

















Depreciation and amortization



53,606







63,487

Credit loss expense



18,608







2,430

Write-downs



17,729







4,376

Deferred income tax expense



23,618







6,762

Share-based and other non-cash compensation



22,038







23,570

Unrealized foreign currency exchange (gain) loss



(1,355)







32

Loss in fair value of investments



2,081







517

Equity in losses (income) of investees



1,858







(3)

Changes in assets and liabilities:













—

Accounts receivable



33,597







(8,621)

Inventories



1,637







1,942

Film assets



(7,665)







(23,437)

Deferred revenue



(6,637)







(12,242)

Changes in other operating assets and liabilities



(24,640)







(27,008)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities



(23,011)







90,376

Investing Activities

















Purchase of property, plant and equipment



(697)







(7,421)

Investment in equipment for joint revenue sharing arrangements



(6,654)







(40,489)

Acquisition of other intangible assets



(1,904)







(2,931)

Investment in equity securities



—







(15,153)

Net cash used in investing activities



(9,255)







(65,994)

Financing Activities

















Increase in revolving credit facility borrowings



287,610







35,000

Repayment of revolving credit facility borrowings



—







(55,000)

Credit facility amendment fees paid



(1,073)







—

Settlement of restricted share units and options



(3,075)







(9,795)

Treasury stock repurchased for future settlement of restricted share units



(11)







(4,038)

Repurchase of common shares, IMAX China



(1,534)







(19,162)

Taxes withheld and paid on employee stock awards vested



(512)







(590)

Common shares issued - stock options exercised



—







2,404

Repurchase of common shares



(36,624)







(2,659)

Issuance of subsidiary shares to non-controlling interests (net of return on capital)



—







1,106

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests



(4,214)







(4,384)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



240,567







(57,118)

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash



(406)







630

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during year



207,895







(32,106)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year



109,484







141,590

Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $

317,379



$

109,484





Three Months Ended



Year Ended



December 31,



December 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019

Revenue





























IMAX Technology Network





























IMAX DMR $ 10,204



$ 26,857



$ 28,265



$ 120,765

Joint revenue sharing arrangements, contingent rent

7,534





16,484





17,841





76,673





17,738





43,341





46,106





197,438

IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance





























IMAX Systems

26,381





56,817





54,055





107,321

Joint revenue sharing arrangements, fixed fees

860





4,489





2,056





11,014

IMAX Maintenance

8,774





13,336





21,999





53,151

Other Theater Business

405





2,624





1,666





8,390





36,420





77,266





79,776





179,876

New Business Initiatives

738





846





2,226





2,754

Film Distribution and Post-Production

1,178





2,419





8,719





12,210





56,074





123,872





136,827





392,278

Other

(84)





407





176





3,386

Total revenues $ 55,990



$ 124,279



$ 137,003



$ 395,664

































Gross Margin (Margin Loss)





























IMAX Technology Network





























IMAX DMR(1) $ 6,239



$ 16,990



$ 13,731



$ 78,592

Joint revenue sharing arrangements, contingent rent(1)

1,110





7,669





(9,500)





48,446





7,349





24,659





4,231





127,038

IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance





























IMAX Systems (1)

10,319





31,445





24,816





58,168

Joint revenue sharing arrangements, fixed fees(1)

419





1,312





529





2,613

IMAX Maintenance

3,423





5,964





3,068





23,010

Other Theater Business

(515)





803





(438)





2,624





13,646





39,524





27,975





86,415

New Business Initiatives

633





665





1,878





2,106

Film Distribution and Post-Production (1)(2)

(806)





(1,745)





(10,198)





(1,262)





20,822





63,103





23,886





214,297

Other

(509)





(744)





(2,346)





(125)

Total Segment Margin $ 20,313



$ 62,359



$ 21,540



$ 214,172



__________________ (1) IMAX DMR segment margins include marketing cost of $0.6 million and $3.4 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively (2019 — $4.8 million and $22.5 million, respectively). JRSA gross margin includes advertising, marketing and commission expense of $0.5 million and $1.8 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively (2019 — $3.4 million and $4.5 million, respectively). IMAX Systems gross margin includes marketing and commission costs of $1.0 million and $2.0 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively, (2019 — $0.5 million and $2.0 million, respectively). Film Distribution segment gross margin includes marketing expense of $0.3 million and $0.7 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively (2019 — recovery of $0.3 million and expense of $0.4 million, respectively). (2) Film Distribution margins were significantly influenced by impairment loss recorded of $0.1 million and $10.0 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 to write-down the carrying value of certain documentary and alternative content film assets (2019 – $1.2 million and $1.4 million).

IMAX CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)

In this release, the Company presents adjusted net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders and adjusted net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders per diluted share, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and free cash flow as supplemental measures of the Company's performance, which are not recognized under U.S. GAAP. Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders and adjusted net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders per basic and diluted share exclude, where applicable: (i) share-based compensation; (ii) COVID-19 government relief benefits, (iii) legal judgment and arbitration awards; (iv) exit costs, restructuring charges and associated impairments, (v) gain (loss) in the fair value of investments, as well as the related tax impact of these adjustments, and (vi) income taxes resulting from management's decision to no longer indefinitely reinvest the historical earnings of certain foreign subsidiaries.

The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are important supplemental measures that allow management and users of the Company's financial statements to view operating trends and analyze controllable operating performance on a comparable basis between periods without the after-tax impact of share-based compensation and certain unusual items included in net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders. Although share-based compensation is an important aspect of the Company's employee and executive compensation packages, it is a non-cash expense and is excluded from certain internal business performance measures.

A reconciliation from net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders and the associated per share amounts to adjusted net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders and adjusted net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders per diluted share is presented in the table below. Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders and the associated per share amounts are the most directly comparable GAAP measures because they reflect the earnings relevant to the Company's shareholders, rather than the earnings attributable to non-controlling interests. Accordingly, beginning in the first quarter of 2020, the Company updated its reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to reflect this approach.

In addition to the non-GAAP financial measures discussed above, management also uses "EBITDA," as such term is defined in the Credit Agreement, and which is referred to herein as "Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility." As allowed by the Credit Agreement, Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility includes adjustments in addition to the exclusion of interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility measure is presented to allow a more comprehensive analysis of the Company's operating performance and to provide additional information with respect to the Company's compliance against its Credit Agreement requirements when applicable. In addition, the Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility presents relevant and useful information widely used by analysts, investors and other interested parties in the Company's industry to evaluate, assess and benchmark the Company's results.

EBITDA is defined as net income or loss excluding (i) interest expense, net of interest income; (ii) income tax expense or benefit; and (iii) depreciation and amortization, including film asset amortization. Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility is defined as EBITDA excluding: (i) share-based and other non-cash compensation; (ii) gain or loss in fair value of investments; (iii) write-downs, net of recoveries, including asset impairments and credit loss expense; (iv) legal judgment and arbitration award; (v) gain or loss from equity accounted investments; and (vi) exit costs, restructuring charges and associated impairments.

A reconciliation of net loss attributable to common shareholders, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility is presented in the table below. Net loss attributable to common shareholders is the most directly comparable GAAP measure because it reflects the earnings relevant to the Company's shareholders, rather than the earnings attributable to non-controlling interests. Accordingly, beginning in the first quarter of 2020, the Company updated its reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to reflect this approach.

Free cash flow is defined as cash provided by operating activities minus cash used in investing activities (from the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows). Cash provided by operating activities consist of net (loss) income, plus depreciation and amortization, plus the change in deferred income taxes, plus other non-cash items, plus changes in working capital, less investment in film assets, plus other changes in operating assets and liabilities. Cash used in investing activities includes capital expenditures, acquisitions and other cash used in investing activities. Management views free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure, as a measure of the Company's after-tax cash flow available to reduce debt, add to cash balances, and fund other financing activities. Free cash flow does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. A reconciliation of cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow is presented below.

These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies. Additionally, the non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, the comparable GAAP amounts.

Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility



For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020



For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019



Attributable to Non-controlling



Less:









Attributable to Non-controlling



Less:









Interests and



Attributable to



Attributable to



Interests and



Attributable to



Attributable to



Common



Non-controlling



Common



Common



Non-controlling



Common



Shareholders



Interests



Shareholders



Shareholders



Interests



Shareholders

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars)

























































Reported net (loss) income $

(19,544)



$

1,701



$

(21,245)



$

21,352



$

3,181



$

18,171

Add (subtract):

























































Income tax expense



1,898







717







1,181







4,782







858







3,924

Interest expense, net of interest income



1,537







(90)







1,627







381







(108)







489

Depreciation and amortization, including film asset amortization



12,312







1,099







11,213







17,987







1,266







16,721

EBITDA $

(3,797)



$

3,427



$

(7,224)



$

44,502



$

5,197



$

39,305

Share-based and other non-cash compensation



5,693







226







5,467







6,173







143







6,030

Loss (gain) in fair value of investments



1,142







353







789







(2,026)







(642)







(1,384)

Write-downs, including asset impairments and credit loss expense



7,416







533







6,883







3,822







759







3,063

Legal judgment and arbitration awards(4)



4,105







—







4,105































Gain from equity accounted investments



—







—







—







(59)







—







(59)

Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility $

14,559



$

4,539



$

10,020



$

52,412



$

5,457



$

46,955

Revenues attributable to common shareholders(2)



55,990







7,926







48,064







124,279







11,644







112,635

Adjusted EBITDA margin attributable to common shareholders



26.0 %





57.3 %





20.8 %





42.2 %





46.9 %





41.7 %





























































For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 (1)



For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 (1)



Attributable to Non-controlling



Less:









Attributable to Non-controlling



Less:









Interests and



Attributable to



Attributable to



Interests and



Attributable to



Attributable to



Common



Non-controlling



Common



Common



Non-controlling



Common



Shareholders



Interests



Shareholders



Shareholders



Interests



Shareholders

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars)

























































Reported net (loss) income $

(157,486)



$

(13,711)



$

(143,775)



$

58,571



$

11,705



$

46,866

Add (subtract):

























































Income tax expense



26,504







5,408







21,096







16,768







3,625







13,143

Interest expense, net of interest income



3,720







(370)







4,090







423







(524)







947

Depreciation and amortization, including film asset amortization



53,606







4,570







49,036







63,487







5,033







58,454

EBITDA $

(73,656)



$

(4,103)



$

(69,553)



$

139,249



$

19,839



$

119,410

Share-based and other non-cash compensation



22,038







968







21,070







23,570







617







22,953

Loss in fair value of investments



2,081







631







1,450







517







165







352

Write-downs, including asset impairments and credit loss expense



36,337







8,364







27,973







6,806







1,040







5,766

Legal judgment and arbitration awards(4)



4,105







—







4,105







—







—







—

Loss from equity accounted investments



1,858







—







1,858







(3)







—







(3)

Exit costs, restructuring charges and associated impairments



—







—







—







850







—







850

Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility $

(7,237)



$

5,860



$

(13,097)



$

170,989



$

21,661



$

149,328

Revenues attributable to common shareholders(2)



137,003







15,767







121,236







395,664







37,611







358,053

Adjusted EBITDA margin attributable to common shareholders



-5.3 %





37.2 %





-10.8 %





43.2 %





57.6 %





41.7 %

____________ (1) Senior Secured Net Leverage Ratio calculated using twelve months ended Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility. During the second quarter of 2020, the Company entered into the Amendment to the Credit Facility Agreement which provides for, among other things, the suspension of the Senior Secured Net Leverage Ratio financial covenant through the first quarter of 2021.

(2)

Three months ended December 31, 2020



Three months ended December 31, 2019



12 months ended December 31, 2020



12 months ended December 31, 2019

Total revenues









$

55,990













$

124,279













$

137,003











$

395,664

Greater China revenues $

26,323













$

38,481













$

52,331













$

124,294









Non-controlling interest ownership percentage(3)



30.11 %















30.26 %















30.13 %















30.26 %







Deduction for non-controlling interest share of revenues













(7,926)

















(11,644)

















(15,767)















(37,611)

Revenues attributable to common shareholders









$

48,064













$

112,635













$

121,236











$

358,053







(2) Weighted average ownership percentage for change in non-controlling interest share (3) Includes a $0.9 million charge recorded in the second quarter of 2020 within Selling, General and Administrative Expenses that has been reclassified to Legal Judgment and Arbitration Awards in the fourth quarter of 2020 in order to conform to the current period presentation.

Adjusted Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Common Shareholders and Adjusted Diluted Per Share Calculations



Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended



December 31, 2020



December 31, 2019

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts) Net Loss



Diluted EPS



Net Income



Diluted EPS

Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders $ (21,245)



$ (0.36)



$ 18,171



$ 0.29

Adjustments(1):





























Share-based compensation

5,296





0.09





5,770





0.09

COVID-19 government relief benefits(2)

(1,880)





(0.03)





—





—

Legal judgment and arbitration awards(3)

4,105





0.07





—





—

Exit costs, restructuring charges and associated impairments

—





—





—





—

Loss (gain) in fair value of investments

789





0.01





(1,409)





(0.02)

Tax impact on items listed above(4)

(46)





—





(1,063)





(0.01)

Income taxes resulting from management's decision to no longer indefinitely reinvest the historical earnings of certain foreign subsidiaries

330





0.01





—





—

Adjusted net (loss) income(1) $ (12,651)



$ (0.21)



$ 21,469



$ 0.35

































Weighted average basic shares outstanding









58,872













61,228

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding









58,872













61,542



______________ (1) Reflects amounts attributable to common shareholders. (2) The Company recognized $1.9 million in benefits from the CEWS program as reductions to Selling, General and Administrative Expenses ($1.4 million) and Costs and Expenses Applicable to Revenues ($0.5 million). (3) Includes a $0.9 million charge recorded in the second quarter of 2020 within Selling, General and Administrative Expenses that has been reclassified to Legal Judgment and Arbitration Awards in the fourth quarter of 2020 in order to conform to the current period presentation. (4) For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company recorded a valuation allowance to reduce the value of the deferred tax assets attributable to certain jurisdictions where management cannot reliably estimate future tax liabilities within the next five years, primarily due to uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 global pandemic. As a result, the calculated tax impact as a percentage of the related non-GAAP adjustments is lower than in the prior year.



Year Ended



Year Ended



December 31, 2020



December 31, 2019

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts) Net Loss



Diluted EPS



Net Income



Diluted EPS

Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders $ (143,775)



$ (2.43)



$ 46,866



$ 0.76

Adjustments(1):





























Share-based compensation

20,558





0.35





22,236





0.36

COVID-19 government relief benefits(2)

(7,115)





(0.12)





—





—

Legal judgment and arbitration awards(3)

4,105





0.07





—





—

Exit costs, restructuring charges and associated impairments

—





—





850





0.01

Loss in the fair value of investments

1,450





0.02





333





0.01

Tax impact on items listed above(4)

(630)





(0.01)





(5,500)





(0.09)

Income taxes resulting from management's decision to no longer indefinitely reinvest the historical earnings of certain foreign subsidiaries

13,344





0.23





—





—

Adjusted net (loss) income(1) $ (112,063)



$ (1.89)



$ 64,785



$ 1.05

































Weighted average basic shares outstanding









59,237













61,310

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding









59,237













61,489



________________ (1) Reflects amounts attributable to common shareholders. (2) The Company recognized $6.4 million in benefits from the CEWS program and $0.7 million in benefits from the U.S. CARES Act, as reductions to Selling, General and Administrative Expenses ($6.0 million), Costs and Expenses Applicable to Revenues ($1.0 million) and Research and Development ($0.1 million) in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. (3) Includes a $0.9 million charge recorded in the second quarter of 2020 within Selling, General and Administrative Expenses that has been reclassified to Legal Judgment and Arbitration Awards in the fourth quarter of 2020 in order to conform to the current period presentation. (4) For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company recorded a valuation allowance to reduce the value of the deferred tax assets attributable to certain jurisdictions where management cannot reliably estimate future tax liabilities within the next five years, primarily due to uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 global pandemic. As a result, the calculated tax impact as a percentage of the related non-GAAP adjustments is lower than in the prior year.

Free Cash Flow

Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



December 31, 2020



December 31, 2020

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $

7,807



$

(23,011)

Net cash used in investing activities



(1,647)







(9,255)

Free cash flow $

6,160



$

(32,266)



