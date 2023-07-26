IMAX CORPORATION REPORTS Q2 2023 RESULTS

Global entertainment technology platform delivers strong Q2 year-over-year growth across all key metrics, including Revenue (+32%), Gross Margin (+31%) and Adjusted EBITDA (+29%) (1)

Systems signings climb to 84 to-date — significantly more than the Company delivered in all of 2022 (47) — as system installations grow to 29 through June

Strong IMAX share of global box office across summer blockbuster season highlighted by record-breaking 20% indexing with $35 million IMAX debut of "Oppenheimer"

IMAX debut of "Oppenheimer" Cash flow improvement continues, with cash from operations of — $25.9 million in first half of 2023 versus —$(5.3) million use of cash in the first half of 2022

NEW YORK, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) today reported strong top and bottom-line financial results for the second quarter of 2023, demonstrating the value of its unique global entertainment technology platform and content portfolio.

"IMAX continues to be a winner in a dynamic global marketplace for entertainment, as demonstrated by our strong results in the second quarter," said Richard L. Gelfond, Chief Executive Officer of IMAX. "We again proved that IMAX can drive results in virtually any business environment thanks to our global scale, asset-lite model, and diversified revenue mix across technology licensing and Hollywood and local language global box office."

"It is increasingly clear that the future of the movie business is IMAX, as moviegoers show growing preference for the premium IMAX Experience®, our market share remains robust, and our network and content portfolio expand in the most promising international growth markets for global cinema."

"This past weekend demonstrates the paradigm shift at hand in moviegoing, as IMAX drove strong double-digit market share with a trio of Hollywood and local releases — led by the stunning performance of 'Oppenheimer' — lifting the Company to one of its best weekends of all time at the global box office."

"We remain confident we will continue to drive growth in 2023 across global box office, system signings, installations, and adjusted EBITDA. And the accelerated pace of system signings and installations we're seeing globally this year are a very positive long-term growth indicator for our business."

(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measure. See the discussion at the end of this earnings release for a description of the non-GAAP

financial measures used herein, as well as reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP amounts.

Second Quarter Financial Highlights



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30, In millions of U.S. Dollars, except per share data 2023



2022



YoY %

Change

2023



2022



YoY % Change Total Revenue $ 98.0



$ 74.0



32 %

$ 184.9



$ 134.0



38 %































Gross Margin $ 57.9



$ 44.0



31 %

$ 107.9



$ 75.8



42 % Gross Margin (%) 59 %



60 %







58 %



57 %





































Net Income (Loss)(2) $ 8.4



$ (2.9)



N/A

$ 10.8



$ (16.5)



N/A Diluted Net Income (Loss) per share(2) $ 0.15



$ (0.05)



N/A

$ 0.20



$ (0.28)



N/A Adjusted Net Income (Loss)(1)(2) $ 14.4



$ 3.9



266 %

$ 23.4



$ (4.3)



N/A Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per share(1)(2) $ 0.26



$ 0.07



271 %

$ 0.42



$ (0.07)



N/A































Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility(1)(3) $ 32.8



$ 25.4



29 %

$ 60.1



$ 40.2



49 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%)(1)(2) 35.4 %



35.9 %



(1.3 %)

34.9 %



32.3 %



8.2 %































Weighted average shares outstanding (in millions): Basic

54.6





57.3



(5 %)



54.3





57.9



(6 %) Diluted

55.3





57.9



(4 %)



55.1





57.9



(5 %)

_______________ (1) Non-GAAP Financial Measure. See the discussion at the end of this earnings release for a description of the non-GAAP financial measures used herein, as well as reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP amounts. (2) Attributable to common shareholders. (3) Adjusted EBITDA per Credit facility attributable to common shareholders.

Second Quarter and June YTD Segment Results (1)





Content Solutions

Technology Products and Services



































In millions of U.S. Dollars

Revenue



Gross

Margin



Gross

Margin %

Revenue



Gross

Margin



Gross

Margin % 2Q23

$ 31.3



$ 20.0



64 %

$ 64.0





$ 36.4



57 % 2Q22



29.5





17.4



59 %



42.9







25.7



60 % % change

6 %



15 %







49 %





42 %









































YTD 2Q23

$ 63.4



$ 38.0



60 %

$ 115.6





$ 66.3



57 % YTD 2Q22



50.5





30.0



59 %

$ 80.7







44.1



55 % % change

26 %



27 %







43 %





50 %







_______________ (1) Please refer to the Company's Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2023, for additional segment information.

Content Solutions Segment

Content Solutions revenues of $31.3 million increased 6% year-over-year. Gross box office from IMAX locations in Q2 2023 of $268.3 million ; was up 8% from Q2 2022. Key contributors to second quarter box office performance included:

increased 6% year-over-year. Gross box office from IMAX locations in Q2 2023 of ; was up 8% from Q2 2022. Key contributors to second quarter box office performance included: Hollywood titles led by Super Mario Bros . with $50 million in IMAX GBO with strong contributions coming from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 , Fast X and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ($30M+ IMAX GBO per title).

titles led by with in IMAX GBO with strong contributions coming from , and ($30M+ IMAX GBO per title).

Local language titles Born to Fly, The First Slam Dunk, Detective Conan: Black Iron Submarine, and Lost in the Stars contributed on average $6.4 million in IMAX GBO locally.

and contributed on average in IMAX GBO locally. Gross margin for Content Solutions was $20.0 million , at a 64% margin, an increase of 15% compared to the second quarter of the prior year period, driven by strong profit flow-through of box office and lower marketing expense reflecting the mix of films year-over-year.

Technology Products and Services Segment

Technology Products and Services revenues and gross margin increased 49% to $64.0 million and 42% to $36.4 million , respectively, which reflects growth in box office tied rental revenues as well as a higher number of sale/hybrid installations, as well as amendments and renewals.

and 42% to , respectively, which reflects growth in box office tied rental revenues as well as a higher number of sale/hybrid installations, as well as amendments and renewals. During the second quarter the Company installed 20 systems compared to 9 systems in the second quarter of 2022. Of those, 13 systems were under sales and hybrid JRSA arrangements compared to 5 systems in the prior year.

Operating Cash Flow and Liquidity

Net cash provided by operating activities was $25.9 million for the first half of 2023 compared to net cash used of ($5.3) million in the prior year period.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company's available liquidity was $420.0 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $95.3 million, $280.0 million in available borrowing capacity under the Credit Facility and $44.7 million in available borrowing capacity under IMAX China's revolving facilities. Total debt, excluding deferred financing costs was $262.4 million as of June 30, 2023.

Share Count and Capital Return

The weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding in the second quarter of 2023 were 54.6 million and 55.3 million, respectively, compared to 57.3 million in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of 5% and 3%, respectively.

The Company repurchased 130,501 common shares at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total of $2.0 million, excluding commission, year-to-date.

In 2021, the Company issued $230.0 million of 0.500% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 ("Convertible Notes"). In connection with the pricing of the Convertible Notes, the Company entered into privately negotiated capped call transactions with an initial cap price of $37.2750 per share of the Company's common shares.

On June 14, 2023, the Company announced a 3-year extension to its share-repurchase program through June 30, 2026. The current share-repurchase program authorizes the Company to repurchase up to $400 million of its common shares, of which approximately $191.5 million remains available.

Supplemental Materials

For more information about the Company's results, please refer to the IMAX Investor Relations website located at investors.imax.com.

Investor Relations Website and Social Media

On a weekly basis, the Company posts quarter-to-date box office results on the IMAX Investor Relations website located at investors.imax.com . The Company expects to provide such updates on Tuesday of each week, although the Company may change this timing without notice. Results will be displayed with a few days lag.

The Company may post additional information on the Company's corporate and Investor Relations website which may be material to investors. Accordingly, investors, media and others interested in the Company should monitor the Company's website in addition to the Company's press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts, for additional information about the Company.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call today at 4:30 PM ET to discuss its second quarter 2023 financial results. This call is being webcast and can be accessed at investors.imax.com . To access the call via telephone, interested parties please pre-register here: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIebeab49b8c1d418589a6683e1accbccf and you will be provided with a dial-in number and unique pin. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the call will be available via webcast at investors.imax.com .

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture, and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX systems to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and, as such, IMAX's network is among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe. Streaming technology company SSIMWAVE, an IMAX subsidiary, is a leader in AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of June 30, 2023, there were 1,718 IMAX systems (1,638 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 68 institutional) operating in 87 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "1970."

IMAX®, IMAX® 3D, Experience It In IMAX®, The IMAX Experience®, DMR®, Filmed For IMAXTM, IMAX LiveTM, IMAX Enhanced®, and SSIMWAVE® are trademarks and trade names of the Company or its subsidiaries that are registered or otherwise protected under laws of various jurisdictions. More information about the Company can be found at www.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/imax), Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), Twitter (www.twitter.com/imax) and YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies).

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains forward looking statements that are based on IMAX management's assumptions and existing information and involve certain risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, business and technology strategies and measures to implement strategies, competitive strengths, goals, expansion and growth of business, operations and technology, future capital expenditures (including the amount and nature thereof), industry prospects and consumer behavior, statements regarding the closing and expected benefits of the acquisition of IMAX China and the emergence of Cineworld from bankruptcy, as well as plans and references to the future success of IMAX Corporation together with its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and expectations regarding the Company's future operating, financial and technological results. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. However, whether actual results and developments will conform with the expectations and predictions of the Company is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks related to the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; risks associated with investments and operations in foreign jurisdictions and any future international expansion, including those related to economic, political and regulatory policies of local governments and laws and policies of the United States and Canada, as well as geopolitical conflicts, such as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine; risks related to the Company's growth and operations in China; the performance of IMAX DMR® films and other films released to the IMAX network; the signing of IMAX System agreements; conditions, changes and developments in the commercial exhibition industry; risks related to currency fluctuations; the potential impact of increased competition in the markets within which the Company operates, including competitive actions by other companies; the failure to respond to change and advancements in digital technology; risks relating to consolidation among commercial exhibitors and studios; risks related to brand extensions and new business initiatives; conditions in the in-home and out-of-home entertainment industries; the opportunities (or lack thereof) that may be presented to and pursued by the Company; risks related to cyber-security and data privacy; risks related to the Company's inability to protect the Company's intellectual property; risks related to climate change; risks related to weather conditions and natural disasters that may disrupt or harm the Company's business; risks related to the Company's indebtedness and compliance with its debt agreements; general economic, market or business conditions; risks related to political, economic and social instability, including with respect to the Russia-Ukraine conflict; the failure to convert system backlog into revenue; changes in laws or regulations; any statements of belief and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing; other factors and risks outlined in the Company's periodic filings with the SEC; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this earnings release are qualified by these cautionary statements, and actual results or anticipated developments by the Company may not be realized, and even if substantially realized, may not have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These factors, other risks and uncertainties and financial details are discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Primary Reporting Groups

The Company's Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") is its Chief Operating Decision Maker ("CODM"), as such term is defined under U.S. GAAP. The CODM assesses segment performance based on segment revenues and segment gross margins. Selling, general and administrative expenses, research and development costs, the amortization of intangible assets, provision for (reversal of) current expected credit losses, certain write-downs, interest income, interest expense, and income tax (expense) benefit are not allocated to the Company's segments.

In the first quarter of 2023, the Company revised its internal segment reporting, including the information provided to the CODM to assess segment performance and allocate resources. Accordingly, the Company has two reportable segments: (i) Content Solutions, which principally includes content enhancement and distribution services, previously included within the IMAX DMR, Film Distribution and Film Post-Production segments, and (ii) Technology Products and Services, which principally includes the sale, lease, and maintenance of IMAX Systems, previously included within the JRSA, IMAX Systems, IMAX Maintenance, and Other Theater Business segments. The Company's activities that do not meet the criteria to be considered a reportable segment are reported within All Other. Prior period comparatives have been revised to conform with the current period presentation.

The Company has the following reportable segments:

(i) Content Solutions, which principally includes the digital remastering of films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network. To a lesser extent, the Content Solutions segment also earns revenue from the distribution of large-format documentary films and exclusive experiences ranging from live performances to interactive events with leading artists and creators, as well as film post-production services.



(ii) Technology Products and Services, which includes results from the sale or lease of IMAX Systems, as well as from the maintenance of IMAX Systems. To a lesser extent, the Technology Product and Services segment also earns revenue from certain ancillary theater business activities, including after-market sales of IMAX System parts and 3D glasses.

Transactions between segments are valued at exchange value. Inter-segment profits are eliminated upon consolidation, as well as for the disclosures below.

IMAX Network and Backlog





Three Months Ended

June 30,



Six Months Ended

June 30,



System Signings:

2023



2022



2023



2022



New IMAX Systems

























Sales and sales-type lease arrangements



23





2





37





6



Hybrid JRSA



—





1





—





2



Traditional JRSA



12





—





25





2



Total new IMAX Systems



35





3





62





10



Upgrades of IMAX systems



11





10





12





10



Total IMAX System signings



46





13





74





20



































Three Months Ended

June 30,



Six Months Ended

June 30,



System Installations:

2023



2022



2023



2022



New IMAX Systems

























Sales and sales-type lease arrangements



9





3





16





7



Hybrid JRSA



2





1





2





3



Traditional JRSA



3





3





3





9



Total new IMAX Systems



14





7





21





19



Upgrades of IMAX Systems



6





2





8





4



Total IMAX System installations



20





9





29





23

















June 30,



IMAX System Backlog:









2023



2022



Sales and sales-type lease arrangements











193





170



Hybrid JRSA











109





128



Traditional JRSA











194





194



Total IMAX System backlog











496





492







































June 30,



IMAX Network:









2023



2022



Commercial Multiplex Theaters





















Sales and sales-type lease arrangements











731





687



Hybrid JRSA











138





149



Traditional JRSA











769





774



Total Commercial Multiplex Theaters











1,638





1,610



Commercial Destination Theaters











12





12



Institutional Theaters











68





72



Total IMAX network











1,718





1,694





IMAX CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended







June 30,



June 30,







2023



2022



2023



2022

Revenues























Technology sales

$ 29,360



$ 8,229



$ 47,182



$ 17,205

Image enhancement and maintenance services



46,867





44,958





93,994





81,052

Technology rentals



19,546





18,525





39,604





31,186

Finance income



2,206





2,256





4,145





4,561









97,979





73,968





184,925





134,004

Costs and expenses applicable to revenues























Technology sales



13,771





4,218





21,003





10,203

Image enhancement and maintenance services



19,739





19,953





42,824





35,696

Technology rentals



6,582





5,761





13,160





12,298









40,092





29,932





76,987





58,197

Gross margin



57,887





44,036





107,938





75,807

Selling, general and administrative expenses



38,906





37,095





73,054





67,276

Research and development



2,762





1,356





4,617





2,552

Amortization of intangible assets



1,147





1,104





2,221





2,301

Credit loss expense, net



846





112





1,066





7,341

Asset impairments



—





4,470





—





4,470

Executive transition costs



—





—





1,353





—

Income (loss) from operations



14,226





(101)





25,627





(8,133)

Unrealized investment gains



28





30





72





64

Retirement benefits non-service expense



(78)





(138)





(155)





(277)

Interest income



693





417





1,100





919

Interest expense



(1,795)





(1,326)





(3,562)





(3,031)

Income (loss) before taxes



13,074





(1,118)





23,082





(10,458)

Income tax expense



(3,461)





(3,133)





(8,346)





(5,743)

Net income (loss)



9,613





(4,251)





14,736





(16,201)

Less: net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests



(1,262)





1,400





(3,931)





(259)

Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 8,351



$ (2,851)



$ 10,805



$ (16,460)





























Net income (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders:

Basic and diluted

$ 0.15



$ (0.05)



$ 0.20



$ (0.28)





























Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands):

Basic



54,591





57,320





54,328





57,943

Diluted



55,320





57,320





55,145





57,943





























Additional Disclosure:























Depreciation and amortization

$ 13,878



$ 14,282



$ 27,198



$ 27,023

Amortization of deferred financing costs

$ 625



$ 730



$ 1,250



$ 1,753



IMAX CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share amounts)

(Unaudited)





June 30,



December 31,





2023



2022

Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 95,266



$ 97,401

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses



125,764





136,142

Financing receivables, net of allowance for credit losses



125,450





129,384

Variable consideration receivables, net of allowance for credit losses



57,340





44,024

Inventories



37,291





31,534

Prepaid expenses



12,349





12,343

Film assets, net of accumulated amortization



8,162





5,277

Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation



238,973





252,896

Investment in equity securities



1,046





1,035

Other assets



15,914





15,665

Deferred income tax assets, net of valuation allowance



11,450





9,900

Goodwill



52,815





52,815

Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization



33,886





32,738

Total assets

$ 815,706



$ 821,154

Liabilities











Accounts payable

$ 24,092



$ 25,237

Accrued and other liabilities



116,658





117,286

Deferred revenue



67,715





70,940

Revolving credit facility borrowings, net of unamortized debt issuance costs



28,002





36,111

Convertible notes and other borrowings, net of unamortized discounts and debt issuance

costs



228,039





226,912

Deferred income tax liabilities



13,587





14,900

Total liabilities



478,093





491,386

Commitments, contingencies and guarantees











Non-controlling interests



732





722

Shareholders' equity











Capital stock common shares — no par value. Authorized — unlimited number.











54,620,083 issued and outstanding (December 31, 2022 — 54,148,614 issued and

outstanding)



390,238





376,715

Other equity



175,374





185,678

Statutory surplus reserve



3,932





3,932

Accumulated deficit



(284,208)





(293,124)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(14,622)





(9,846)

Total shareholders' equity attributable to common shareholders



270,714





263,355

Non-controlling interests



66,167





65,691

Total shareholders' equity



336,881





329,046

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 815,706



$ 821,154



IMAX CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

(Unaudited)





Six Months Ended





June 30,





2023



2022

Operating Activities











Net income (loss)

$ 14,736



$ (16,201)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by (used in) operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



27,198





27,023

Amortization of deferred financing costs



1,250





1,753

Credit loss expense, net



1,066





7,341

Write-downs



474





5,432

Deferred income tax benefit



(3,279)





(300)

Share-based and other non-cash compensation



12,533





13,966

Unrealized foreign currency exchange loss



175





841

Unrealized investment gains



(72)





(64)

Changes in assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable



9,531





(14,745)

Inventories



(6,118)





(6,949)

Film assets



(9,241)





(10,420)

Deferred revenue



(3,255)





(5,291)

Changes in other operating assets and liabilities



(19,143)





(7,679)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



25,855





(5,293)

Investing Activities











Purchase of property, plant and equipment



(1,009)





(2,934)

Investment in equipment for joint revenue sharing arrangements



(4,033)





(8,651)

Interest in film classified as a financial instrument



—





(4,731)

Acquisition of other intangible assets



(3,478)





(1,680)

Net cash used in investing activities



(8,520)





(17,996)

Financing Activities











Revolving credit facility borrowings



30,717





—

Repayments of revolving credit facility borrowings



(38,886)





—

Credit facility amendment fees paid



—





(2,028)

Other borrowings



315





—

Repurchase of common shares



(4,011)





(49,355)

Repurchase of common shares, IMAX China



—





(1,844)

Taxes withheld and paid on employee stock awards vested



(6,458)





(3,393)

Principal payment under finance lease obligations



—





(890)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests



(1,438)





—

Net cash used in financing activities



(19,761)





(57,510)

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash



291





1,200

Decrease in cash and cash equivalents during period



(2,135)





(79,599)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



97,401





189,711

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 95,266



$ 110,112



Segment Revenue and Gross Margin





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30,





June 30,

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars)

2023



2022





2023



2022

Revenue

























Content Solutions

$ 31,290



$ 29,544





$ 63,391



$ 50,532

Technology Products and Services



63,976





42,857







115,643





80,720

Sub-total for reportable segments



95,266





72,401







179,034





131,252

All Other(1)



2,713





1,567







5,891





2,752

Total

$ 97,979



$ 73,968





$ 184,925



$ 134,004





























Gross Margin

























Content Solutions

$ 19,996



$ 17,354





$ 37,991



$ 29,979

Technology Products and Services



36,411





25,709







66,302





44,125

Sub-total for reportable segments



56,407





43,063







104,293





74,104

All Other(1)



1,480





973







3,645





1,703

Total

$ 57,887



$ 44,036





$ 107,938



$ 75,807



______________ (1) All Other includes the results from IMAX Enhanced, SSIMWAVE, and other ancillary activities.

IMAX CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)

In this release, the Company presents adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders and adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders per basic and diluted share, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility, Adjusted EBITDA margin as supplemental measures of the Company's performance, which are not recognized under U.S. GAAP. Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders and adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders per basic and diluted share exclude, where applicable: (i) share-based compensation; (ii) COVID-19 government relief benefits, net, (iii) realized and unrealized investment gains or losses; (iv) acquisition-related expenses, and (v) executive transaction costs, as well as the related tax impact of these adjustments.

The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are important supplemental measures that allow management and users of the Company's financial statements to view operating trends and analyze controllable operating performance on a comparable basis between periods without the after-tax impact of share-based compensation and certain unusual items included in net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders. Although share-based compensation is an important aspect of the Company's employee and executive compensation packages, it is a non-cash expense and is excluded from certain internal business performance measures.

A reconciliation from net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders and the associated per share amounts to adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders and adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders per basic and diluted share are presented in the table below. Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders and the associated per share amounts are the most directly comparable GAAP measures because they reflect the earnings relevant to the Company's shareholders, rather than the earnings attributable to non-controlling interests.

In addition to the non-GAAP financial measures discussed above, management also uses "EBITDA," as well as "Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility," as defined in the Company's Credit Agreement. As allowed by the Credit Agreement, Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility includes adjustments in addition to the exclusion of interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Accordingly, this non-GAAP financial measure is presented to allow a more comprehensive analysis of the Company's operating performance and to provide additional information with respect to the Company's compliance against its Credit Agreement requirements, when applicable. In addition, the Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility presents relevant and useful information widely used by analysts, investors and other interested parties in the Company's industry to evaluate, assess and benchmark the Company's results.

EBITDA is defined as net income or loss excluding (i) income tax expense or benefit; (ii) interest expense, net of interest income; (iii) depreciation and amortization, including film asset amortization; and (iv) amortization of deferred financing costs. Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility is defined as EBITDA excluding: (i) share-based and other non-cash compensation; (ii) realized and unrealized investment gains or losses; (iii) acquisition-related expenses; (iv) executive transition costs; and (v) write-downs, net of recoveries, including asset impairments and credit loss expense.

A reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility is presented in the table below. Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders is the most directly comparable GAAP measure because it reflects the earnings relevant to the Company's shareholders, rather than the earnings attributable to non-controlling interests.

In this release, the Company also presents free cash flow, which is not recognized under U.S. GAAP, as a supplemental measure of the Company's liquidity. The Company's definition of free cash flow deducts only normal recurring capital expenditures, including its investment in joint revenue sharing arrangements, the purchase of property, plant and equipment and the acquisition of other intangible assets (from the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows), from net cash provided by or used in operating activities. Management believes that free cash flow is a supplemental measure of the cash flow available to reduce debt, add to cash balances, and fund other financing activities. Free cash flow does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. A reconciliation of cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow is presented below.

These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies. Additionally, the non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, the comparable GAAP amounts.

Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility



For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022



Attributable to









Attributable to











Non-controlling

Less:





Non-controlling

Less:







Interests and

Attributable to

Attributable to

Interests and

Attributable to

Attributable to

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars) Common

Shareholders

Non-controlling

Interests

Common

Shareholders

Common

Shareholders

Non-controlling

Interests

Common

Shareholders

Reported net income (loss) $

9,613

$

1,262

$

8,351

$

(4,251)

$

(1,400)

$

(2,851)

Add (subtract):



































Income tax expense



3,461





38





3,423





3,133





5





3,128

Interest expense, net of interest income



477





(115)





592





179





(91)





270

Depreciation and amortization, including film asset

amortization



13,878





1,546





12,332





14,282





1,196





13,086

Amortization of deferred financing costs(1)



625





—





625





730





—





730

EBITDA $

28,054

$

2,731

$

25,323

$

14,073

$

(290)

$

14,363

Share-based and other non-cash compensation



6,900





281





6,619





7,777





379





7,398

Unrealized investment gains



(28)





—





(28)





(30)





—





(30)

Write-downs, including asset impairments and credit

loss expense



1,016





153





863





5,163





1,477





3,686

Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility $

35,942

$

3,165

$

32,777

$

26,983

$

1,566

$

25,417

Revenues attributable to common shareholders(2) $

97,979

$

5,422

$

92,557

$

73,968

$

3,213

$

70,755

Adjusted EBITDA margin attributable to common

shareholders 36.7 %

58.4 %

35.4 %

36.5 %

48.7 %

35.9 %









































For the Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2023

For the Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2022



Attributable to









Attributable to











Non-controlling

Less:





Non-controlling

Less:







Interests and

Attributable to

Attributable to

Interests and

Attributable to

Attributable to

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars) Common

Shareholders

Non-controlling

Interests

Common

Shareholders

Common

Shareholders

Non-controlling

Interests

Common

Shareholders

Reported net income (loss) $

11,060

$

6,595

$

4,465

$

(9,166)

$

5,572

$

(14,738)

Add (subtract):



































Income tax expense



12,710





1,595





11,115





21,293





2,683





18,610

Interest expense, net of interest income



2,125





(180)





2,305





877





(378)





1,255

Depreciation and amortization, including film asset

amortization



56,836





5,170





51,666





57,434





5,565





51,869

Amortization of deferred financing costs(1)



2,674





—





2,674





3,258





—





3,258

EBITDA $

85,405

$

13,180

$

72,225

$

73,696

$

13,442

$

60,254

Share-based and other non-cash compensation



26,140





653





25,487





27,713





1,105





26,608

Unrealized investment gains



(78)





—





(78)





(123)





—





(123)

Acquisition-related expenses



1,278





—





1,278





—





—





—

Write-downs, including asset impairments and credit

loss expense



4,490





463





4,027





11,691





1,091





10,600

Executive transition costs



1,353





—





1,353





—





—





—

Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility $

118,588

$

14,296

$

104,292

$

112,977

$

15,638

$

97,339

Revenues attributable to common shareholders(2) $

351,726

$

24,489

$

327,237

$

299,178

$

26,789

$

272,389

Adjusted EBITDA margin attributable to common

shareholders 33.7 %

58.4 %

31.9 %

37.8 %

58.4 %

35.7 %





(1) The amortization of deferred financing costs is recorded within Interest Expense in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations. (2) Revenues attributable to common shareholders calculated as follows:



Three months ended



Three months ended



Twelve months ended



Twelve months ended

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars) June 30, 2023



June 30, 2022



June 30, 2023



June 30, 2022

Total revenues







$

97,979











$

73,968











$

351,726









$

299,178

Greater China revenues $

19,112











$

11,237











$

86,295











$

92,083







Non-controlling interest ownership percentage(3)

28.37 %













28.59 %















28.38 %











29.09 %







Deduction for non-controlling interest share of revenues











(5,422)















(3,213)















(24,489)













(26,789)

Revenues attributable to common shareholders







$

92,557











$

70,755











$

327,237









$

272,389

















































































(3) Weighted average ownership percentage for change in non-controlling interest share.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Shareholders and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Share





Three Months Ended June 30,





2023



2022

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except per share amounts)

Net Income



Per Share



Net (Loss)

Income



Per Share

Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 8,351



$ 0.15



$ (2,851)



$ (0.05)

Adjustments(1):























Share-based compensation



6,511





0.12





7,261





0.13

COVID-19 government relief benefits, net



—





—





32





—

Unrealized investment gains



(27)





—





(30)





—

Tax impact on items listed above



(480)





(0.01)





(490)





(0.01)

Adjusted net income(1)

$ 14,355



$ 0.26



$ 3,922



$ 0.07



























Weighted average shares outstanding — basic









54,591











57,320

Weighted average shares outstanding — diluted









55,320











57,856







Six Months Ended June 30,





2023



2022

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)

Net Income



Per Share



Net Loss



Per Share

Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 10,805



$ 0.20



$ (16,460)



$ (0.28)

Adjustments(1):























Stock-based compensation



12,047





0.22





13,220





0.23

COVID-19 government relief benefits, net



—





—





(161)





—

Unrealized investment gains



(72)





—





(64)





—

Acquisition-related expenses



156





—





—





—

Executive transition costs



1,353





0.02





—





—

Tax impact on items listed above



(909)





(0.02)





(857)





(0.01)

Adjusted net income (loss)(1)

$ 23,380



$ 0.42



$ (4,322)



$ (0.07)



























Weighted average shares outstanding — basic









54,328











57,943

Weighted average shares outstanding — diluted









55,145











57,943



_______________ (1) Reflects amounts attributable to common shareholders.

Free Cash Flow





Six Months Ended

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars)

June 30, 2023

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

25,855

Net cash used in capital expenditures





(8,520)

Free cash flow

$

17,335



SOURCE IMAX Corporation