IMAX CORPORATION REPORTS Q2 2023 RESULTS

IMAX Corporation

26 Jul, 2023, 16:05 ET

  • Global entertainment technology platform delivers strong Q2 year-over-year growth across all key metrics, including Revenue (+32%), Gross Margin (+31%) and Adjusted EBITDA (+29%)(1)
  • Systems signings climb to 84 to-date — significantly more than the Company delivered in all of 2022 (47) — as system installations grow to 29 through June
  • Strong IMAX share of global box office across summer blockbuster season highlighted by record-breaking 20% indexing with $35 million IMAX debut of "Oppenheimer"
  • Cash flow improvement continues, with cash from operations of — $25.9 million in first half of 2023 versus —$(5.3) million use of cash in the first half of 2022

NEW YORK, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) today reported strong top and bottom-line financial results for the second quarter of 2023, demonstrating the value of its unique global entertainment technology platform and content portfolio. 

An infographic highlighting IMAX's recent quarter.
An infographic highlighting IMAX's recent quarter.

"IMAX continues to be a winner in a dynamic global marketplace for entertainment, as demonstrated by our strong results in the second quarter," said Richard L. Gelfond, Chief Executive Officer of IMAX. "We again proved that IMAX can drive results in virtually any business environment thanks to our global scale, asset-lite model, and diversified revenue mix across technology licensing and Hollywood and local language global box office."

"It is increasingly clear that the future of the movie business is IMAX, as moviegoers show growing preference for the premium IMAX Experience®, our market share remains robust, and our network and content portfolio expand in the most promising international growth markets for global cinema."

"This past weekend demonstrates the paradigm shift at hand in moviegoing, as IMAX drove strong double-digit market share with a trio of Hollywood and local releases — led by the stunning performance of 'Oppenheimer' — lifting the Company to one of its best weekends of all time at the global box office."

"We remain confident we will continue to drive growth in 2023 across global box office, system signings, installations, and adjusted EBITDA. And the accelerated pace of system signings and installations we're seeing globally this year are a very positive long-term growth indicator for our business."

(1)

Non-GAAP Financial Measure. See the discussion at the end of this earnings release for a description of the non-GAAP
financial measures used herein, as well as reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP amounts.

Second Quarter Financial Highlights


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

In millions of U.S. Dollars, except per share data

2023

2022

YoY %
Change

2023

2022

YoY % Change

Total Revenue

$

98.0

$

74.0

32 %

$

184.9

$

134.0

38 %
















Gross Margin

$

57.9

$

44.0

31 %

$

107.9

$

75.8

42 %

Gross Margin (%)

59 %

60 %



58 %

57 %


















Net Income (Loss)(2)

$

8.4

$

(2.9)

N/A

$

10.8

$

(16.5)

N/A

Diluted Net Income (Loss) per share(2)

$

0.15

$

(0.05)

N/A

$

0.20

$

(0.28)

N/A

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)(1)(2)

$

14.4

$

3.9

266 %

$

23.4

$

(4.3)

N/A

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per share(1)(2)

$

0.26

$

0.07

271 %

$

0.42

$

(0.07)

N/A
















Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility(1)(3)

$

32.8

$

25.4

29 %

$

60.1

$

40.2

49 %

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%)(1)(2)

35.4 %

35.9 %

(1.3 %)

34.9 %

32.3 %

8.2 %
















Weighted average shares outstanding (in millions):

Basic

54.6


57.3

(5 %)

54.3


57.9

(6 %)

Diluted

55.3


57.9

(4 %)

55.1


57.9

(5 %)

_______________

(1)

Non-GAAP Financial Measure. See the discussion at the end of this earnings release for a description of the non-GAAP financial measures used herein, as well as reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP amounts.

(2)

Attributable to common shareholders.

(3)

Adjusted EBITDA per Credit facility attributable to common shareholders.

Second Quarter and June YTD Segment Results(1)



Content Solutions

Technology Products and Services


















In millions of U.S. Dollars

Revenue

Gross
Margin

Gross
Margin %

Revenue

Gross
Margin

Gross
Margin %

2Q23

$

31.3

$

20.0

64 %

$

64.0


$

36.4

57 %

2Q22

29.5


17.4

59 %

42.9



25.7

60 %

% change

6 %

15 %



49 %


42 %




















YTD 2Q23

$

63.4

$

38.0

60 %

$

115.6


$

66.3

57 %

YTD 2Q22

50.5


30.0

59 %

$

80.7



44.1

55 %

% change

26 %

27 %



43 %


50 %


_______________

(1)

  Please refer to the Company's Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2023, for additional segment information.

Content Solutions Segment

  • Content Solutions revenues of $31.3 million increased 6% year-over-year. Gross box office from IMAX locations in Q2 2023 of $268.3 million; was up 8% from Q2 2022. Key contributors to second quarter box office performance included: 
    • Hollywood titles led by Super Mario Bros. with $50 million in IMAX GBO with strong contributions coming from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Fast X and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ($30M+ IMAX GBO per title).
    • Local language titles Born to Fly, The First Slam Dunk, Detective Conan: Black Iron Submarine, and Lost in the Stars contributed on average $6.4 million in IMAX GBO locally.
  • Gross margin for Content Solutions was $20.0 million, at a 64% margin, an increase of 15% compared to the second quarter of the prior year period, driven by strong profit flow-through of box office and lower marketing expense reflecting the mix of films year-over-year.

Technology Products and Services Segment

  • Technology Products and Services revenues and gross margin increased 49% to $64.0 million and 42% to $36.4 million, respectively, which reflects growth in box office tied rental revenues as well as a higher number of sale/hybrid installations, as well as amendments and renewals.
  • During the second quarter the Company installed 20 systems compared to 9 systems in the second quarter of 2022. Of those, 13 systems were under sales and hybrid JRSA arrangements compared to 5 systems in the prior year.

Operating Cash Flow and Liquidity

Net cash provided by operating activities was $25.9 million for the first half of 2023 compared to net cash used of ($5.3) million in the prior year period.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company's available liquidity was $420.0 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $95.3 million, $280.0 million in available borrowing capacity under the Credit Facility and $44.7 million in available borrowing capacity under IMAX China's revolving facilities. Total debt, excluding deferred financing costs was $262.4 million as of June 30, 2023.

Share Count and Capital Return

The weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding in the second quarter of 2023 were 54.6 million and 55.3 million, respectively, compared to 57.3 million in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of 5% and 3%, respectively.

The Company repurchased 130,501 common shares at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total of $2.0 million, excluding commission, year-to-date.

In 2021, the Company issued $230.0 million of 0.500% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 ("Convertible Notes"). In connection with the pricing of the Convertible Notes, the Company entered into privately negotiated capped call transactions with an initial cap price of $37.2750 per share of the Company's common shares.

On June 14, 2023, the Company announced a 3-year extension to its share-repurchase program through June 30, 2026. The current share-repurchase program authorizes the Company to repurchase up to $400 million of its common shares, of which approximately $191.5 million remains available.

Supplemental Materials

For more information about the Company's results, please refer to the IMAX Investor Relations website located at investors.imax.com.

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture, and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX systems to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and, as such, IMAX's network is among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe. Streaming technology company SSIMWAVE, an IMAX subsidiary, is a leader in AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of June 30, 2023, there were 1,718 IMAX systems (1,638 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 68 institutional) operating in 87 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "1970."

IMAX®, IMAX® 3D, Experience It In IMAX®, The IMAX Experience®, DMR®, Filmed For IMAXTM, IMAX LiveTM, IMAX Enhanced®, and SSIMWAVE® are trademarks and trade names of the Company or its subsidiaries that are registered or otherwise protected under laws of various jurisdictions. More information about the Company can be found at www.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/imax), Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), Twitter (www.twitter.com/imax) and YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies).

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains forward looking statements that are based on IMAX management's assumptions and existing information and involve certain risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, business and technology strategies and measures to implement strategies, competitive strengths, goals, expansion and growth of business, operations and technology, future capital expenditures (including the amount and nature thereof), industry prospects and consumer behavior, statements regarding the closing and expected benefits of the acquisition of IMAX China and the emergence of Cineworld from bankruptcy, as well as plans and references to the future success of IMAX Corporation together with its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and expectations regarding the Company's future operating, financial and technological results. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. However, whether actual results and developments will conform with the expectations and predictions of the Company is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks related to the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; risks associated with investments and operations in foreign jurisdictions and any future international expansion, including those related to economic, political and regulatory policies of local governments and laws and policies of the United States and Canada, as well as geopolitical conflicts, such as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine; risks related to the Company's growth and operations in China; the performance of IMAX DMR® films and other films released to the IMAX network; the signing of IMAX System agreements; conditions, changes and developments in the commercial exhibition industry; risks related to currency fluctuations; the potential impact of increased competition in the markets within which the Company operates, including competitive actions by other companies; the failure to respond to change and advancements in digital technology; risks relating to consolidation among commercial exhibitors and studios; risks related to brand extensions and new business initiatives; conditions in the in-home and out-of-home entertainment industries; the opportunities (or lack thereof) that may be presented to and pursued by the Company; risks related to cyber-security and data privacy; risks related to the Company's inability to protect the Company's intellectual property; risks related to climate change; risks related to weather conditions and natural disasters that may disrupt or harm the Company's business; risks related to the Company's indebtedness and compliance with its debt agreements; general economic, market or business conditions; risks related to political, economic and social instability, including with respect to the Russia-Ukraine conflict; the failure to convert system backlog into revenue; changes in laws or regulations; any statements of belief and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing; other factors and risks outlined in the Company's periodic filings with the SEC; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this earnings release are qualified by these cautionary statements, and actual results or anticipated developments by the Company may not be realized, and even if substantially realized, may not have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These factors, other risks and uncertainties and financial details are discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Primary Reporting Groups

The Company's Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") is its Chief Operating Decision Maker ("CODM"), as such term is defined under U.S. GAAP. The CODM assesses segment performance based on segment revenues and segment gross margins. Selling, general and administrative expenses, research and development costs, the amortization of intangible assets, provision for (reversal of) current expected credit losses, certain write-downs, interest income, interest expense, and income tax (expense) benefit are not allocated to the Company's segments.

In the first quarter of 2023, the Company revised its internal segment reporting, including the information provided to the CODM to assess segment performance and allocate resources. Accordingly, the Company has two reportable segments: (i) Content Solutions, which principally includes content enhancement and distribution services, previously included within the IMAX DMR, Film Distribution and Film Post-Production segments, and (ii) Technology Products and Services, which principally includes the sale, lease, and maintenance of IMAX Systems, previously included within the JRSA, IMAX Systems, IMAX Maintenance, and Other Theater Business segments. The Company's activities that do not meet the criteria to be considered a reportable segment are reported within All Other. Prior period comparatives have been revised to conform with the current period presentation.

The Company has the following reportable segments:

(i)

Content Solutions, which principally includes the digital remastering of films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network. To a lesser extent, the Content Solutions segment also earns revenue from the distribution of large-format documentary films and exclusive experiences ranging from live performances to interactive events with leading artists and creators, as well as film post-production services.


(ii)

Technology Products and Services, which includes results from the sale or lease of IMAX Systems, as well as from the maintenance of IMAX Systems. To a lesser extent, the Technology Product and Services segment also earns revenue from certain ancillary theater business activities, including after-market sales of IMAX System parts and 3D glasses.

Transactions between segments are valued at exchange value. Inter-segment profits are eliminated upon consolidation, as well as for the disclosures below.

IMAX Network and Backlog



Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

System Signings:

2023

2022

2023

2022

New IMAX Systems












Sales and sales-type lease arrangements

23


2


37


6

Hybrid JRSA




1





2

Traditional JRSA

12





25


2

Total new IMAX Systems

35


3


62


10

Upgrades of IMAX systems

11


10


12


10

Total IMAX System signings

46


13


74


20

















Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

System Installations:

2023

2022

2023

2022

New IMAX Systems












Sales and sales-type lease arrangements

9


3


16


7

Hybrid JRSA

2


1


2


3

Traditional JRSA

3


3


3


9

Total new IMAX Systems

14


7


21


19

Upgrades of IMAX Systems

6


2


8


4

Total IMAX System installations

20


9


29


23







June 30,

IMAX System Backlog:




2023

2022

Sales and sales-type lease arrangements





193


170

Hybrid JRSA





109


128

Traditional JRSA





194


194

Total IMAX System backlog





496


492



















June 30,

IMAX Network:




2023

2022

Commercial Multiplex Theaters










Sales and sales-type lease arrangements





731


687

Hybrid JRSA





138


149

Traditional JRSA





769


774

Total Commercial Multiplex Theaters





1,638


1,610

Commercial Destination Theaters





12


12

Institutional Theaters





68


72

Total IMAX network





1,718


1,694

IMAX CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022

Revenues











Technology sales

$

29,360

$

8,229

$

47,182

$

17,205

Image enhancement and maintenance services

46,867


44,958


93,994


81,052

Technology rentals

19,546


18,525


39,604


31,186

Finance income

2,206


2,256


4,145


4,561




97,979


73,968


184,925


134,004

Costs and expenses applicable to revenues











Technology sales

13,771


4,218


21,003


10,203

Image enhancement and maintenance services

19,739


19,953


42,824


35,696

Technology rentals

6,582


5,761


13,160


12,298




40,092


29,932


76,987


58,197

Gross margin

57,887


44,036


107,938


75,807

Selling, general and administrative expenses

38,906


37,095


73,054


67,276

Research and development

2,762


1,356


4,617


2,552

Amortization of intangible assets

1,147


1,104


2,221


2,301

Credit loss expense, net

846


112


1,066


7,341

Asset impairments




4,470





4,470

Executive transition costs







1,353



Income (loss) from operations

14,226


(101)


25,627


(8,133)

Unrealized investment gains

28


30


72


64

Retirement benefits non-service expense

(78)


(138)


(155)


(277)

Interest income

693


417


1,100


919

Interest expense

(1,795)


(1,326)


(3,562)


(3,031)

Income (loss) before taxes

13,074


(1,118)


23,082


(10,458)

Income tax expense

(3,461)


(3,133)


(8,346)


(5,743)

Net income (loss)

9,613


(4,251)


14,736


(16,201)

Less: net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(1,262)


1,400


(3,931)


(259)

Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$

8,351

$

(2,851)

$

10,805

$

(16,460)














Net income (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders:

Basic and diluted

$

0.15

$

(0.05)

$

0.20

$

(0.28)














Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands):

Basic

54,591


57,320


54,328


57,943

Diluted

55,320


57,320


55,145


57,943














Additional Disclosure:











Depreciation and amortization

$

13,878

$

14,282

$

27,198

$

27,023

Amortization of deferred financing costs

$

625

$

730

$

1,250

$

1,753

IMAX CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share amounts)
(Unaudited)



June 30,

December 31,


2023

2022

Assets





Cash and cash equivalents

$

95,266

$

97,401

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses

125,764


136,142

Financing receivables, net of allowance for credit losses

125,450


129,384

Variable consideration receivables, net of allowance for credit losses

57,340


44,024

Inventories

37,291


31,534

Prepaid expenses

12,349


12,343

Film assets, net of accumulated amortization

8,162


5,277

Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation

238,973


252,896

Investment in equity securities

1,046


1,035

Other assets

15,914


15,665

Deferred income tax assets, net of valuation allowance

11,450


9,900

Goodwill

52,815


52,815

Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization

33,886


32,738

Total assets

$

815,706

$

821,154

Liabilities





Accounts payable

$

24,092

$

25,237

Accrued and other liabilities

116,658


117,286

Deferred revenue

67,715


70,940

Revolving credit facility borrowings, net of unamortized debt issuance costs

28,002


36,111

Convertible notes and other borrowings, net of unamortized discounts and debt issuance
costs

228,039


226,912

Deferred income tax liabilities

13,587


14,900

Total liabilities

478,093


491,386

Commitments, contingencies and guarantees





Non-controlling interests

732


722

Shareholders' equity





Capital stock common shares — no par value. Authorized — unlimited number.





54,620,083 issued and outstanding (December 31, 2022 — 54,148,614 issued and
outstanding)

390,238


376,715

Other equity

175,374


185,678

Statutory surplus reserve

3,932


3,932

Accumulated deficit

(284,208)


(293,124)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(14,622)


(9,846)

Total shareholders' equity attributable to common shareholders

270,714


263,355

Non-controlling interests

66,167


65,691

Total shareholders' equity

336,881


329,046

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

815,706

$

821,154

IMAX CORPORATION 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
(Unaudited)



Six Months Ended


June 30,


2023

2022

Operating Activities





Net income (loss)

$

14,736

$

(16,201)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization

27,198


27,023

Amortization of deferred financing costs

1,250


1,753

Credit loss expense, net

1,066


7,341

Write-downs

474


5,432

Deferred income tax benefit

(3,279)


(300)

Share-based and other non-cash compensation

12,533


13,966

Unrealized foreign currency exchange loss

175


841

Unrealized investment gains

(72)


(64)

Changes in assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable

9,531


(14,745)

Inventories

(6,118)


(6,949)

Film assets

(9,241)


(10,420)

Deferred revenue

(3,255)


(5,291)

Changes in other operating assets and liabilities

(19,143)


(7,679)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

25,855


(5,293)

Investing Activities





Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(1,009)


(2,934)

Investment in equipment for joint revenue sharing arrangements

(4,033)


(8,651)

Interest in film classified as a financial instrument




(4,731)

Acquisition of other intangible assets

(3,478)


(1,680)

Net cash used in investing activities

(8,520)


(17,996)

Financing Activities





Revolving credit facility borrowings

30,717



Repayments of revolving credit facility borrowings

(38,886)



Credit facility amendment fees paid




(2,028)

Other borrowings

315



Repurchase of common shares

(4,011)


(49,355)

Repurchase of common shares, IMAX China




(1,844)

Taxes withheld and paid on employee stock awards vested

(6,458)


(3,393)

Principal payment under finance lease obligations




(890)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests

(1,438)



Net cash used in financing activities

(19,761)


(57,510)

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash

291


1,200

Decrease in cash and cash equivalents during period

(2,135)


(79,599)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

97,401


189,711

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

95,266

$

110,112

Segment Revenue and Gross Margin



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 30,


June 30,

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars)

2023

2022


2023

2022

Revenue












Content Solutions

$

31,290

$

29,544


$

63,391

$

50,532

Technology Products and Services

63,976


42,857



115,643


80,720

Sub-total for reportable segments

95,266


72,401



179,034


131,252

All Other(1)

2,713


1,567



5,891


2,752

Total

$

97,979

$

73,968


$

184,925

$

134,004














Gross Margin












Content Solutions

$

19,996

$

17,354


$

37,991

$

29,979

Technology Products and Services

36,411


25,709



66,302


44,125

Sub-total for reportable segments

56,407


43,063



104,293


74,104

All Other(1)

1,480


973



3,645


1,703

Total

$

57,887

$

44,036


$

107,938

$

75,807

______________

(1)

All Other includes the results from IMAX Enhanced, SSIMWAVE, and other ancillary activities.

IMAX CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)

In this release, the Company presents adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders and adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders per basic and diluted share, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility, Adjusted EBITDA margin as supplemental measures of the Company's performance, which are not recognized under U.S. GAAP. Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders and adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders per basic and diluted share exclude, where applicable: (i) share-based compensation; (ii) COVID-19 government relief benefits, net, (iii) realized and unrealized investment gains or losses; (iv) acquisition-related expenses, and (v) executive transaction costs, as well as the related tax impact of these adjustments.

The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are important supplemental measures that allow management and users of the Company's financial statements to view operating trends and analyze controllable operating performance on a comparable basis between periods without the after-tax impact of share-based compensation and certain unusual items included in net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders. Although share-based compensation is an important aspect of the Company's employee and executive compensation packages, it is a non-cash expense and is excluded from certain internal business performance measures.

A reconciliation from net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders and the associated per share amounts to adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders and adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders per basic and diluted share are presented in the table below. Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders and the associated per share amounts are the most directly comparable GAAP measures because they reflect the earnings relevant to the Company's shareholders, rather than the earnings attributable to non-controlling interests.

In addition to the non-GAAP financial measures discussed above, management also uses "EBITDA," as well as "Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility," as defined in the Company's Credit Agreement. As allowed by the Credit Agreement, Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility includes adjustments in addition to the exclusion of interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Accordingly, this non-GAAP financial measure is presented to allow a more comprehensive analysis of the Company's operating performance and to provide additional information with respect to the Company's compliance against its Credit Agreement requirements, when applicable. In addition, the Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility presents relevant and useful information widely used by analysts, investors and other interested parties in the Company's industry to evaluate, assess and benchmark the Company's results.

EBITDA is defined as net income or loss excluding (i) income tax expense or benefit; (ii) interest expense, net of interest income; (iii) depreciation and amortization, including film asset amortization; and (iv) amortization of deferred financing costs. Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility is defined as EBITDA excluding: (i) share-based and other non-cash compensation; (ii) realized and unrealized investment gains or losses; (iii) acquisition-related expenses; (iv) executive transition costs; and (v) write-downs, net of recoveries, including asset impairments and credit loss expense.

A reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility is presented in the table below. Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders is the most directly comparable GAAP measure because it reflects the earnings relevant to the Company's shareholders, rather than the earnings attributable to non-controlling interests.

In this release, the Company also presents free cash flow, which is not recognized under U.S. GAAP, as a supplemental measure of the Company's liquidity. The Company's definition of free cash flow deducts only normal recurring capital expenditures, including its investment in joint revenue sharing arrangements, the purchase of property, plant and equipment and the acquisition of other intangible assets (from the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows), from net cash provided by or used in operating activities. Management believes that free cash flow is a supplemental measure of the cash flow available to reduce debt, add to cash balances, and fund other financing activities. Free cash flow does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. A reconciliation of cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow is presented below.

These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies. Additionally, the non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, the comparable GAAP amounts.

Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility


For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Attributable to




Attributable to





Non-controlling

Less:


Non-controlling

Less:



Interests and

Attributable to

Attributable to

Interests and

Attributable to

Attributable to

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Common
Shareholders

Non-controlling
Interests

Common
Shareholders

Common
Shareholders

Non-controlling
Interests

Common
Shareholders

Reported net income (loss)

$

9,613

$

1,262

$

8,351

$

(4,251)

$

(1,400)

$

(2,851)

Add (subtract):

















Income tax expense

3,461


38


3,423


3,133


5


3,128

Interest expense, net of interest income

477


(115)


592


179


(91)


270

Depreciation and amortization, including film asset
amortization

13,878


1,546


12,332


14,282


1,196


13,086

Amortization of deferred financing costs(1)

625





625


730





730

EBITDA

$

28,054

$

2,731

$

25,323

$

14,073

$

(290)

$

14,363

Share-based and other non-cash compensation

6,900


281


6,619


7,777


379


7,398

Unrealized investment gains

(28)





(28)


(30)





(30)

Write-downs, including asset impairments and credit
loss expense

1,016


153


863


5,163


1,477


3,686

Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility

$

35,942

$

3,165

$

32,777

$

26,983

$

1,566

$

25,417

Revenues attributable to common shareholders(2)

$

97,979

$

5,422

$

92,557

$

73,968

$

3,213

$

70,755

Adjusted EBITDA margin attributable to common
shareholders

36.7 %

58.4 %

35.4 %

36.5 %

48.7 %

35.9 %




















For the Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2023

For the Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2022

Attributable to




Attributable to





Non-controlling

Less:


Non-controlling

Less:



Interests and

Attributable to

Attributable to

Interests and

Attributable to

Attributable to

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Common
Shareholders

Non-controlling
Interests

Common
Shareholders

Common
Shareholders

Non-controlling
Interests

Common
Shareholders

Reported net income (loss)

$

11,060

$

6,595

$

4,465

$

(9,166)

$

5,572

$

(14,738)

Add (subtract):

















Income tax expense

12,710


1,595


11,115


21,293


2,683


18,610

Interest expense, net of interest income

2,125


(180)


2,305


877


(378)


1,255

Depreciation and amortization, including film asset
amortization

56,836


5,170


51,666


57,434


5,565


51,869

Amortization of deferred financing costs(1)

2,674





2,674


3,258





3,258

EBITDA

$

85,405

$

13,180

$

72,225

$

73,696

$

13,442

$

60,254

Share-based and other non-cash compensation

26,140


653


25,487


27,713


1,105


26,608

Unrealized investment gains

(78)





(78)


(123)





(123)

Acquisition-related expenses

1,278





1,278









Write-downs, including asset impairments and credit
loss expense

4,490


463


4,027


11,691


1,091


10,600

Executive transition costs

1,353





1,353









Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility

$

118,588

$

14,296

$

104,292

$

112,977

$

15,638

$

97,339

Revenues attributable to common shareholders(2)

$

351,726

$

24,489

$

327,237

$

299,178

$

26,789

$

272,389

Adjusted EBITDA margin attributable to common
shareholders

33.7 %

58.4 %

31.9 %

37.8 %

58.4 %

35.7 %

(1)

The amortization of deferred financing costs is recorded within Interest Expense in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations.

(2)

Revenues attributable to common shareholders calculated as follows:

Three months ended

Three months ended

Twelve months ended

Twelve months ended

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars)

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

Total revenues



$

97,979





$

73,968





$

351,726




$

299,178

Greater China revenues

$

19,112





$

11,237





$

86,295





$

92,083



Non-controlling interest ownership percentage(3)

28.37 %






28.59 %







28.38

%





29.09 %



Deduction for non-controlling interest share of revenues





(5,422)







(3,213)







(24,489)






(26,789)

Revenues attributable to common shareholders



$

92,557





$

70,755





$

327,237




$

272,389







































(3)

Weighted average ownership percentage for change in non-controlling interest share.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Shareholders and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Share



Three Months Ended June 30,


2023

2022

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except per share amounts)

Net Income

Per Share

Net (Loss)
Income

Per Share

Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$

8,351

$

0.15

$

(2,851)

$

(0.05)

Adjustments(1):











Share-based compensation

6,511


0.12


7,261


0.13

COVID-19 government relief benefits, net







32



Unrealized investment gains

(27)





(30)



Tax impact on items listed above

(480)


(0.01)


(490)


(0.01)

Adjusted net income(1)

$

14,355

$

0.26

$

3,922

$

0.07













Weighted average shares outstanding — basic




54,591





57,320

Weighted average shares outstanding — diluted




55,320





57,856


Six Months Ended June 30,


2023

2022

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)

Net Income

Per Share

Net Loss

Per Share

Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$

10,805

$

0.20

$

(16,460)

$

(0.28)

Adjustments(1):











Stock-based compensation

12,047


0.22


13,220


0.23

COVID-19 government relief benefits, net







(161)



Unrealized investment gains

(72)





(64)



Acquisition-related expenses

156









Executive transition costs

1,353


0.02






Tax impact on items listed above

(909)


(0.02)


(857)


(0.01)

Adjusted net income (loss)(1)

$

23,380

$

0.42

$

(4,322)

$

(0.07)













Weighted average shares outstanding — basic




54,328





57,943

Weighted average shares outstanding — diluted




55,145





57,943

_______________

(1)

Reflects amounts attributable to common shareholders.

Free Cash Flow




Six Months Ended

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars)

June 30, 2023

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

25,855

Net cash used in capital expenditures


(8,520)

Free cash flow

$

17,335

SOURCE IMAX Corporation

