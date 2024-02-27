IMAX CORPORATION REPORTS Q4 AND FULL-YEAR 2023 RESULTS

Global entertainment technology platform delivers over 25% YoY growth in FY23 across Revenue, Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA (1) and Adjusted EPS (1)(2)

Company delivers on high end of guidance with 128 system installations in FY23, up from 92 in FY22

IMAX achieves global box office of approximately $1.1 billion , approaching previous record

, approaching previous record Full-Year cash from operations more than triples to $59 million in FY23, up from $17 million FY22

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) today reported financial results for the Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023, highlighted by strong top and bottom-line growth for the full-year.

"IMAX delivered excellent results in 2023 — we grew Net Income by $48 million, Adjusted EPS by 88 cents, Adjusted EBITDA by 52%, and system installations by nearly 40% — on the strength of demand for our technology, our unique premium model, and a clear preference among consumers worldwide for awe-inspiring IMAX experiences," said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX.

"As the entertainment landscape transforms, it is clear that IMAX is among its premier, in-demand destinations. We drove significant expansion and diversification of our global footprint, with a record 61 of our system installations coming from strategic Rest of World markets such as Japan, South Korea and Europe. Even as we deliver an outsized share of the global box office, we estimate the current IMAX network is only at 47% penetration — with the opportunity to open nearly 2,000 additional locations worldwide."

"Our strong network growth is a direct result of our global content strategy, which has yielded the biggest and most diverse portfolio of IMAX Experiences ever. 2023 saw IMAX deliver a record at the North American box office, highest grossing year ever for local language films and overall box office approaching our best year ever. We are strategically managing our content portfolio to drive greater share of Hollywood releases, grow local language, accelerate our pipeline of IMAX Documentaries, and push further into emerging verticals including music and gaming, live experiences and recurring programming."

"Through our global technology platform, IMAX powers awe-inspiring experiences for audiences around the world — capitalizing on the limitlessness of human imagination and need for shared experiences. We look forward to further capturing this opportunity, growing our network and content portfolio, to deliver results for our shareholders."

Fourth Quarter and December Full-Year Financial Highlights





Three Months Ended



Year Ended



December 31,



December 31, In millions of U.S. Dollars, except per share data

2023



2022



YoY %

Change



2023



2022



YoY %

Change



































Total Revenue

$ 86.0



$ 98.0



(12 %)



$ 374.8



$ 300.8



25 %



































Gross Margin

$ 43.7



$ 48.8



(11 %)



$ 214.3



$ 156.4



37 % Gross Margin (%)



51 %



50 %









57 %



52 %







































Adjusted EBITDA - attributable to common shareholders(1)(3)

$ 23.0



$ 27.8



(17 %)



$ 128.2



$ 84.5



52 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%) - attributable to common shareholders(1)(3)



28 %



31 %

(8 %)





37 %



30 %

22 %



































Total Adjusted EBITDA(1)(3)(4)

$ 25.2



$ 31.5



(20 %)



$ 144.0



$ 95.7



51 % Total Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%)(1)(3)(4)



29 %



32 %

(9 %)





38 %



32 %

21 %



































Net Income (Loss)(2)

$ 2.5



$ 2.6



(3 %)



$ 25.3



$ (22.8)



N/A Net Income (Loss) per share(2) - basic and diluted

$ 0.05



$ 0.05





—



$ 0.46



$ (0.40)



N/A



































Adjusted Net Income(1)(2)

$ 9.3



$ 10.6



(12 %)



$ 52.1



$ 3.2



N/A Adjusted Earnings Per Share(1)(2)

$ 0.17



$ 0.19



(11 %)



$ 0.94



$ 0.06



N/A



































Weighted average shares outstanding (in millions)(5):

































Basic



54.0





54.8



(2 %)





54.3





56.7



(4 %) Diluted



55.0





55.7



(1 %)





55.1





57.4



(4 %)















































Fourth Quarter and Full Year Segment Results (1)





Content Solutions



Technology Products and Services













































Revenue



Gross Margin



Gross

Margin %



Revenue



Gross Margin



Gross

Margin %

4Q23

$ 19.1



$ 9.7





51 %

$ 62.5





$ 29.9





48 % 4Q22



29.3





12.1





41 %



66.1







35.2





53 % % change



(35) %



(20) %









(5) %





(15) %













































FY23

$ 126.7



$ 74.1





58 %

$ 234.3





$ 129.9





55 % FY22



101.8





51.2





50 %



192.4







101.1





53 % % change



24 %



45 %









22 %





28 %







Content Solutions Segment

Content Solutions revenue of $126.7 million increased 24% year-over-year for the full year 2023 while Q4 revenue of $19.1 million decreased 35% year-over-year. Gross box office from IMAX locations for full year 2023 of approximately $1.1 billion was up 25% while Q4 2023 of $170 million was down 32% year-over-year. IMAX set numerous records for box office during 2023 including: Highest full year local language box office of $227 million Highest full year domestic box office of $393 million Highest Q3 box office of $347 million

increased 24% year-over-year for the full year 2023 while Q4 revenue of decreased 35% year-over-year. Gross box office from IMAX locations for full year 2023 of approximately was up 25% while Q4 2023 of was down 32% year-over-year. IMAX set numerous records for box office during 2023 including: Gross margin for Content Solutions of $74.1 million for the full year 2023 increased 45% year-over-year while Q4 gross margin of $9.7 million decreased 20% year-over-year. The Company saw significant margin expansion for the full year 2023 (up 800 basis points) and Q4 2023 (up 1000 basis points) driven by the operating leverage in our business along with our disciplined cost management.

Technology Products and Services Segment

Technology Products and Services revenues and gross margin for full year 2023 increased 22% year-over-year to $234.3 million and 28% year-over-year to $129.9 million , respectively. Q4 revenue and gross margin decreased 5% year-over-year to $62.5 million and 15% year-over-year to $29.9 million , respectively.

and 28% year-over-year to , respectively. Q4 revenue and gross margin decreased 5% year-over-year to and 15% year-over-year to , respectively. For the full year 2023 the Company installed 128 systems compared to 92 systems in full year 2022. Of those, 75 systems were under sales and hybrid JRSA arrangements, compared to 46 systems in the prior year.

During the fourth quarter the Company installed 69 systems compared to 52 systems in the fourth quarter of 2022. Of those, 38 systems were under sales and hybrid JRSA arrangements, compared to 24 systems in the prior year.

Commercial network growth accelerated with the number of IMAX locations increasing 4% year-over-year to 1,693. The Company ended 2023 with a backlog of 450 IMAX systems.

Operating Cash Flow and Liquidity

Net cash provided by operating activities for full year 2023 was $58.6 million compared to $17.3 million in the prior period with the increase reflecting the higher profits year-over-year and improvements in working capital.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company's available liquidity was $407 million. The Company's liquidity includes cash and cash equivalents of $76 million, $276 million in available borrowing capacity under the Credit Facility, and $55 million in available borrowing capacity under IMAX China's revolving facilities. Total debt, excluding deferred financing costs, was $257 million as of December 31, 2023.

In 2021, the Company issued $230.0 million of 0.500% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 ("Convertible Notes"). In connection with the pricing of the Convertible Notes, the Company entered into privately negotiated capped call transactions with an initial cap price of $37.2750 per share of the Company's common shares.

Share Count and Capital Return

The weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding used in the calculation of adjusted EPS for the full year of 2023 were 54.3 million and 55.1 million, respectively, compared to 56.7 million and 57.4 million, respectively for the full year 2022, a decrease year-over-year of 4% for both basic and diluted shares outstanding.

For the full year 2023, the Company repurchased 1.6 million common shares at an average price of $16.45 per share, for a total of $26.4 million, excluding commission, with $24.2 million of repurchases coming in the fourth quarter of 2023. Subsequent to year-end, the Company repurchased 1.2 million common shares at an average price of $13.99 per share, for a total of $16.2 million, excluding commission, year-to-date through February 26, 2024.

On June 14, 2023, the Company announced a 3-year extension to its share-repurchase program through June 30, 2026. The current share-repurchase program authorizes the Company to repurchase up to $400.0 million of its common shares, of which approximately $151.0 million remains available.

2024 Guidance

The Company expects the following for the full year 2024:

IMAX Gross Box Office: Similar to 2023

System Installations: 120 to 150 Systems

Total Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Margin: High 30's percent

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture, and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX systems to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, making IMAX's network among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of December 31, 2023, there were 1,772 IMAX systems (1,693 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 67 institutional) operating in 90 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "1970".

IMAX®, IMAX® 3D, Experience It In IMAX®, The IMAX Experience®, DMR®, Filmed For IMAX®, IMAX LIVETM, IMAX Enhanced® are trademarks and trade names of IMAX Corporation or its subsidiaries that are registered or otherwise protected under laws of various jurisdictions. For more information, visit www.imax.com . You can also connect with IMAX on Instagram ( www.instagram.com/company/imax ), Facebook ( www.facebook.com/imax ), LinkedIn ( www.linkedin.com/company/imax) , X ( www.twitter.com/imax ), and YouTube ( www.youtube.com/imaxmovies ).

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains forward looking statements that are based on IMAX management's assumptions and existing information and involve certain risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, business and technology strategies and measures to implement strategies, competitive strengths, goals, expansion and growth of business, operations and technology, future capital expenditures (including the amount and nature thereof), industry prospects and consumer behavior, plans and references to the future success of IMAX Corporation together with its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and expectations regarding the Company's future operating, financial and technological results. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. However, whether actual results and developments will conform with the expectations and predictions of the Company is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks associated with investments and operations in foreign jurisdictions and any future international expansion, including those related to economic, political and regulatory policies of local governments and laws and policies of the United States and Canada, as well as geopolitical conflicts; risks related to the Company's growth and operations in China; the performance of IMAX remastered films and other films released to the IMAX network; the signing of IMAX System agreements; conditions, changes and developments in the commercial exhibition industry; risks related to currency fluctuations; the potential impact of increased competition in the markets within which the Company operates, including competitive actions by other companies; the failure to respond to change and advancements in digital technology; risks relating to consolidation among commercial exhibitors and studios; risks related to brand extensions and new business initiatives; conditions in the in-home and out-of-home entertainment industries; the opportunities (or lack thereof) that may be presented to and pursued by the Company; risks related to cyber-security and data privacy; risks related to the Company's inability to protect the Company's intellectual property; risks related to climate change; risks related to weather conditions and natural disasters that may disrupt or harm the Company's business; risks related to the Company's indebtedness and compliance with its debt agreements; general economic, market or business conditions; risks related to political, economic and social instability; the failure to convert system backlog into revenue; changes in laws or regulations; any statements of belief and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing; other factors and risks outlined in the Company's periodic filings with the SEC; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this earnings release are qualified by these cautionary statements, and actual results or anticipated developments by the Company may not be realized, and even if substantially realized, may not have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These factors, other risks and uncertainties and financial details are discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Primary Reporting Groups

The Company's Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") is its Chief Operating Decision Maker ("CODM"), as such term is defined under U.S. GAAP. The CODM, along with other members of management, assesses segment performance based on segment revenues and gross margins. Selling, general and administrative expenses, research and development costs, the amortization of intangible assets, provision for (reversal of) current expected credit losses, certain write-downs, interest income, interest expense, and income tax (expense) benefit are not allocated to the Company's segments.

In the first quarter of 2023, the Company revised its internal segment reporting, including the information provided to the CODM to assess segment performance and allocate resources.

The Company has the following reportable segments:

(i) Content Solutions, which principally includes the digital remastering of films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network. To a lesser extent, the Content Solutions segment also earns revenue from the distribution of large-format documentary films and exclusive experiences ranging from live performances to interactive events with leading artists and creators, as well as film post-production services.



(ii) Technology Products and Services, which includes results from the sale or lease of IMAX Systems, as well as from the maintenance of IMAX Systems. To a lesser extent, the Technology Product and Services segment also earns revenue from certain ancillary theater business activities, including after-market sales of IMAX System parts and 3D glasses.

Transactions between segments are valued at exchange value. Inter-segment profits are eliminated upon consolidation, as well as for the disclosures below.

IMAX Network and Backlog









Three Months

Ended December 31,



Year

Ended December 31,

System Signings(1):

2023



2022



2023



2022

Sales Arrangements



10





11





64





21

Hybrid JRSA



—





—





—





3

Traditional JRSA



25





1





65





23

Total IMAX System signings



35





12





129





47































Three Months

Ended December 31,



Year

Ended December 31,

System Installations(2):

2023



2022



2023



2022

Sales Arrangements



35





21





70





38

Hybrid JRSA



3





3





5





8

Traditional JRSA



31





28





53





46

Total IMAX System installations



69





52





128





92







Year

Ended December 31,



System Backlog:

2023





2022



Sales Arrangements



164







162



Hybrid JRSA



103







120



Traditional JRSA



183







168



Total System backlog



450







450

























Year

Ended December 31,



System Network:

2023





2022



Commercial Multiplex Systems















Sales Arrangements



769







702



Hybrid JRSA



138







151



Traditional JRSA



786







780



Total Commercial Multiplex Systems



1,693







1,633



Commercial Destination Systems



12







12



Institutional Systems



67







71



Total System network



1,772







1,716





______________ (1) System signings include new signings of 32 in Q4 2023, 9 in Q4 2022, 108 in the full year 2023 and 30 in the full year 2022.



(2) System installations include new systems installations of 47 in Q4 2023, 21 in Q4 2022, 86 in the full year 2023 and 56 in the full year 2022.

IMAX CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)







Three Months Ended



















December 31,



Year Ended







(Unaudited)



December 31,







2023



2022



2023



2022

Revenues























Technology sales

$ 35,337



$ 33,888



$ 100,792



$ 69,158

Image enhancement and maintenance services



35,508





44,094





189,752





161,379

Technology rentals



12,954





18,060





75,566





61,786

Finance income



2,219





2,004





8,729





8,482









86,018





98,046





374,839





300,805

Costs and expenses applicable to revenues























Technology sales



17,805





17,346





46,756





37,610

Image enhancement and maintenance services



18,586





25,575





88,056





81,834

Technology rentals



5,939





6,278





25,686





25,006









42,330





49,199





160,498





144,450

Gross margin



43,688





48,847





214,341





156,355

Selling, general and administrative expenses



35,070





37,862





144,406





138,043

Research and development



2,722





1,633





10,110





5,300

Amortization of intangible assets



1,250





1,417





4,578





4,829

Credit loss expense (reversal), net



170





398





1,759





8,547

Asset impairments



144





—





144





4,470

Restructuring and executive transition costs



1,593





—





2,946





—

Income (loss) from operations



2,739





7,537





50,398





(4,834)

Realized and unrealized investment gains (losses)



29





(29)





465





70

Retirement benefits non-service expense



(179)





(139)





(411)





(556)

Interest income



648





252





2,486





1,428

Interest expense



(1,776)





(1,523)





(6,821)





(5,877)

Income (loss) before taxes



1,461





6,098





46,117





(9,769)

Income tax recovery (expense)



1,850





(2,017)





(13,051)





(10,108)

Net income (loss)



3,311





4,081





33,066





(19,877)

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests



(771)





(1,468)





(7,731)





(2,923)

Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 2,540



$ 2,613



$ 25,335



$ (22,800)





























Net income (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders



Basic

$ 0.05



$ 0.05



$ 0.47



$ (0.40)



Diluted

$ 0.05



$ 0.05



$ 0.46



$ (0.40)





























Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands):



Basic



53,973





54,816





54,310





56,674



Diluted



54,983





55,659





55,146





56,674

Additional Disclosure:























Depreciation and amortization

$ 13,545



$ 13,998



$ 60,022



$ 56,661

Amortization of deferred financing costs

$ 493



$ 712



$ 2,235



$ 3,177



IMAX CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of dollars, except share amounts)





As of December 31,





2023



2022

Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 76,200



$ 97,401

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses



136,259





136,142

Financing receivables, net of allowance for credit losses



127,154





129,384

Variable consideration receivable, net of allowance for credit losses



64,338





44,024

Inventories



31,584





31,534

Prepaid expenses



12,345





12,343

Film assets, net of accumulated amortization



6,786





5,277

Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation



243,299





252,896

Investment in equity securities



—





1,035

Other assets



20,879





15,665

Deferred income tax assets, net of valuation allowance



7,988





9,900

Goodwill



52,815





52,815

Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization



35,022





32,738

Total assets

$ 814,669



$ 821,154

Liabilities











Accounts payable

$ 26,386



$ 25,237

Accrued and other liabilities



111,013





117,286

Deferred revenue



67,105





70,940

Revolving credit facility borrowings, net of unamortized debt issuance costs



22,924





36,111

Convertible notes and other borrowings, net of unamortized discounts and debt issuance costs

229,131





226,912

Deferred income tax liabilities



12,521





14,900

Total liabilities



469,080





491,386

Commitments, contingencies and guarantees











Non-controlling interests



658





722

Shareholders' equity











Capital stock common shares — no par value. Authorized — unlimited number.











53,260,276 issued and outstanding (December 31, 2022 — 54,148,614 issued and outstanding)



389,048





376,715

Other equity



185,087





185,678

Statutory surplus reserve



3,932





3,932

Accumulated deficit



(292,845)





(293,124)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(12,081)





(9,846)

Total shareholders' equity attributable to common shareholders



273,141





263,355

Non-controlling interests



71,790





65,691

Total shareholders' equity



344,931





329,046

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 814,669



$ 821,154



IMAX CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands of dollars)





Years Ended December 31,





2023



2022

Operating Activities















Net income (loss)

$

33,066



$

(19,877)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization





60,022







56,661

Amortization of deferred financing costs





2,235







3,177

Credit loss expense, net





1,759







8,547

Write-downs, including asset impairments





1,884







7,176

Deferred income tax benefit





(1,447)







(2,073)

Share-based and other non-cash compensation





24,230







27,573

Unrealized foreign currency exchange (gain) loss





(212)







1,108

Realized and unrealized investment gain





(465)







(70)

Changes in assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable





(1,907)







(29,003)

Inventories





(285)







(5,529)

Film assets





(20,394)







(19,598)

Deferred revenue





(3,882)







(11,572)

Changes in other operating assets and liabilities





(35,989)







801

Net cash provided by operating activities





58,615







17,321

Investing Activities















Purchase of property, plant and equipment





(6,491)







(8,424)

Investment in equipment for joint revenue sharing arrangements





(18,000)







(19,803)

Interest in film classified as a financial instrument





—







(4,731)

Acquisition of other intangible assets





(8,344)







(4,394)

Proceeds from sale of equity securities





1,045







—

Acquisition of SSIMWAVE Inc., net of cash and cash equivalents acquired





—







(15,939)

Net cash used in investing activities





(31,790)







(53,291)

Financing Activities















Proceeds from revolving credit facility borrowings





39,717







37,871

Repayments of revolving credit facility borrowings





(53,248)







(3,600)

Proceeds from other borrowings





322







—

Repayment of other borrowings





(53)







—

Credit facility amendment fees paid





(46)







(2,279)

Repurchase of common shares, IMAX Corporation





(26,823)







(80,124)

Repurchase of common shares, IMAX China





(15)







(3,043)

Taxes withheld and paid on employee stock awards vested





(6,466)







(3,687)

Principal payment under finance lease obligations





(480)







(948)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests





(1,438)







(2,704)

Net cash used in financing activities





(48,530)







(58,514)

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash





504







2,174

Decrease in cash and cash equivalents during year





(21,201)







(92,310)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year





97,401







189,711

Cash and cash equivalents, end of year

$

76,200



$

97,401



Segment Revenue and Gross Margin

(In thousands of dollars)

Three Months Ended



Years Ended





December 31,



December 31,





2023



2022



2023



2022

Revenue























Content Solutions



19,093





29,320





126,698





101,820

Technology Products and Services



62,490





66,107





234,303





192,368

Sub-total for reportable segments



81,583





95,427





361,001





294,188

All Other(1)



4,435





2,619





13,838





6,617

Total

$ 86,018



$ 98,046



$ 374,839



$ 300,805



























Gross Margin























Content Solutions



9,709





12,122





74,106





51,240

Technology Products and Services



29,880





35,179





129,946





101,055

Sub-total for reportable segments



39,589





47,301





204,052





152,295

All Other(1)



4,099





1,546





10,289





4,060

Total

$ 43,688



$ 48,847



$ 214,341



$ 156,355



______________ (1) All Other includes the results from Streaming and Consumer Technology and other ancillary activities.

IMAX CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)

In this release, the Company presents adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders and adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders per basic and diluted share, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility, Adjusted EBITDA margin as supplemental measures of the Company's performance, which are not recognized under U.S. GAAP. Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders and adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders per basic and diluted share exclude, where applicable: (i) share-based compensation; (ii) COVID-19 government relief benefits, net; (iii) realized and unrealized investment gains or losses; (iv) transaction-related expenses; and (v) restructuring and executive transition costs, as well as the related tax impact of these adjustments.

The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are important supplemental measures that allow management and users of the Company's financial statements to view operating trends and analyze controllable operating performance on a comparable basis between periods without the after-tax impact of share-based compensation and certain unusual items included in net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders. Although share-based compensation is an important aspect of the Company's employee and executive compensation packages, it is a non-cash expense and is excluded from certain internal business performance measures.

A reconciliation from net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders and the associated per share amounts to adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders and adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders per diluted share is presented in the table below. Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders and the associated per share amounts are the most directly comparable GAAP measures because they reflect the earnings relevant to the Company's shareholders, rather than the earnings attributable to non-controlling interests.

In addition to the non-GAAP financial measures discussed above, management also uses "EBITDA," as such term is defined in the Company's Credit Agreement, and which is referred to herein as "Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility." As allowed by the Credit Agreement, Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility includes adjustments in addition to the exclusion of interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility measure is presented to allow a more comprehensive analysis of the Company's operating performance and to provide additional information with respect to the Company's compliance against its Credit Agreement requirements when applicable. In addition, the Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility presents relevant and useful information widely used by analysts, investors and other interested parties in the Company's industry to evaluate, assess and benchmark the Company's results.

EBITDA is defined as net income or loss excluding (i) income tax expense or benefit; (ii) interest expense, net of interest income; (iii) depreciation and amortization, including film asset amortization; and (iv) amortization of deferred financing costs. Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility is defined as EBITDA excluding: (i) share-based and other non-cash compensation; (ii) realized and unrealized investment gains or losses; (iii) transaction-related expenses; (iv) restructuring and executive transition costs; and (v) write-downs, net of recoveries, including asset impairments and credit loss expense.

A reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility is presented in the table below. Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders is the most directly comparable GAAP measure because it reflects the earnings relevant to the Company's shareholders, rather than the earnings attributable to non-controlling interests.

In this release, the Company also presents free cash flow, which is not recognized under U.S. GAAP, as a supplemental measure of the Company's liquidity. The Company definition of free cash flow deducts only normal recurring capital expenditures, including the Company's investment in joint revenue sharing arrangements, the purchase of property, plant and equipment and the acquisition of other intangible assets (from the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows), from net cash provided by or used in operating activities. Management believes that free cash flow is a supplemental measure of the cash flow available to reduce debt, add to cash balances, and fund other financing activities. Free cash flow does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. A reconciliation of cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow is presented below.

These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies. Additionally, the non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, the comparable GAAP amounts.

Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility





For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 (1)



For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 (1)





Attributable to

Non-controlling



Less:









Attributable to

Non-controlling



Less:











Interests and



Attributable to



Attributable to



Interests and



Attributable to



Attributable to





Common



Non-controlling



Common



Common



Non-controlling



Common





Shareholders



Interests



Shareholders



Shareholders



Interests



Shareholders

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars)















































Reported net income

$

3,311



$

771



$

2,540



$

4,081



$

1,468



$

2,613

Add (subtract):















































Income tax expense





(1,850)







(147)







(1,703)







2,016







786







1,230

Interest expense, net of interest income





636







(137)







773







559







(15)







574

Depreciation and amortization, including film asset

amortization





13,545







1,161







12,384







13,998







1,109







12,889

Amortization of deferred financing costs(2)





493







—







493







712







—







712

EBITDA

$

16,135



$

1,648



$

14,487



$

21,366



$

3,348



$

18,018

Stock and other non-cash compensation





6,400







144







6,256







8,063







205







7,858

Unrealized investment (gains) losses





(29)







—







(29)







29







—







29

Transaction-related expenses(3)





327







208







119







166







—







166

Write-downs, including asset impairments and

credit loss expense





812







(37)







849







1,867







162







1,705

Restructuring and executive transition costs(4)





1,593







258







1,335







—







—







—

Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility

$

25,238



$

2,221



$

23,017



$

31,491



$

3,715



$

27,776

Revenues attributable to common shareholders(5)





86,018







4,687







81,331







98,046







7,273







90,773

Adjusted EBITDA margin attributable to common

shareholders





29.3 %





47.4 %





28.3 %





32.1 %





51.1 %





30.6 %





















































For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 (1)



For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 (1)





Attributable to

Non-controlling



Less:









Attributable to

Non-controlling



Less:











Interests and



Attributable to



Attributable to



Interests and



Attributable to



Attributable to





Common



Non-controlling



Common



Common



Non-controlling



Common





Shareholders



Interests



Shareholders



Shareholders



Interests



Shareholders

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars)















































Reported net income (loss)

$

33,066



$

7,731



$

25,335



$

(19,877)



$

2,923



$

(22,800)

Add (subtract):















































Income tax expense





13,051







1,725







11,326







10,108







1,256







8,852

Interest expense, net of interest income





2,101







(408)







2,509







1,272







(251)







1,523

Depreciation and amortization, including film asset

amortization





60,022







5,312







54,710







56,661







4,820







51,841

Amortization of deferred financing costs(2)





2,235







—







2,235







3,177







—







3,177

EBITDA

$

110,475



$

14,360



$

96,115



$

51,341



$

8,748



$

42,593

Stock and other non-cash compensation





24,230







774







23,456







27,573







760







26,813

Unrealized investment gains





(465)







(93)







(372)







(70)







—







(70)

Transaction-related expenses(3)





3,569







208







3,361







1,122







—







1,122

Write-downs, including asset impairments and

credit loss expense





3,273







362







2,911







15,723







1,723







14,000

Restructuring and executive transition costs(4)





2,946







258







2,688







—







—







—

Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility

$

144,028



$

15,869



$

128,159



$

95,689



$

11,231



$

84,458

Revenues attributable to common shareholders(5)





374,839







25,674







349,165







300,805







20,883







279,922

Adjusted EBITDA margin attributable to common

shareholders





38.4 %





61.8 %





36.7 %





31.8 %





53.8 %





30.2 %

______________ (1) The Senior Secured Net Leverage Ratio is calculated using Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility determined on a trailing twelve-month basis.



(2) The amortization of deferred financing costs is recorded within Interest Expense in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations.



(3) Reflects costs incurred resulting from the Company's proposal to acquire the outstanding 96.3 million shares in IMAX China.



(4) Reflects costs in connection with the departure of the President, IMAX Entertainment and Executive Vice President of the Company and other employees to capture efficiencies and centralize certain operational roles.



(5)



(In thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Three months ended

December 31, 2023



Three months ended

December 31, 2022



Year ended

December 31, 2023



Year ended

December 31, 2022

Total revenues









$

86,018











$

98,046











$

374,839









$

300,805

Greater China revenues

$

16,521











$

25,728











$

90,496











$

73,330







Non-controlling interest ownership

percentage(6)





28.37 %













28.27 %













28.37 %













28.48 %





Deduction for non-controlling interest

share of revenues













(4,687)















(7,273)















(25,674)













(20,883)

Revenues attributable to common

shareholders









$

81,331











$

90,773











$

349,165









$

279,922







(6) Weighted average ownership percentage for change in non-controlling interest share

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders and Adjusted Net Income Per Share





Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended





December 31, 2023



December 31, 2022

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)

Net Income



Per Diluted

Share



Net Income



Per Diluted

Share

Net income attributable to common shareholders

$ 2,540



$ 0.05



$ 2,613



$ 0.05

Adjustments(1):























Share-based compensation



6,074





0.11





7,730





0.14

Unrealized investment gains



(32)





—





29





—

Transaction-related expenses(2)



119





—





166





—

Restructuring and executive transition costs(3)



1,335





0.02





—





—

Tax impact on items listed above



(747)





(0.01)





17





—

Adjusted net income(1)

$ 9,289



$ 0.17



$ 10,555



$ 0.19



























Weighted average basic shares outstanding









53,973











54,816

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding









54,983











55,659



















Year Ended



Year Ended





December 31, 2023



December 31, 2022

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)

Net Income



Per Diluted

Share



Net (Loss)

Income



Per Diluted

Share

Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 25,335



$ 0.46



$ (22,800)



$ (0.40)

Adjustments(1):























Share-based compensation



23,184





0.42





26,382





0.46

COVID-19 government relief benefits, net



—





—





(373)





(0.01)

Unrealized investment gains



(558)





(0.01)





(70)





—

Transaction-related expenses(2)



3,361





0.06





1,122





0.02

Restructuring and executive transition costs(3)



2,688





0.05





—





—

Tax impact on items listed above



(1,931)





(0.04)





(1,054)





(0.02)

Adjusted net income(1)

$ 52,079



$ 0.94



$ 3,207



$ 0.06



























Weighted average shares outstanding - basic









54,310











56,674

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted









55,146











57,371



_______________ (1) Reflects amounts attributable to common shareholders.



(2) Reflects costs in connection with the Company's proposal to acquire the outstanding 96.3 million shares in IMAX China in 2023 and costs incurred associated with the acquisition of SSIMWAVE in 2022.



(3) Reflects costs in connection with the departure of the President, IMAX Entertainment and Executive Vice President of the Company and other employees to capture efficiencies and centralize certain operational roles.

Free Cash Flow





Year Ended



Year Ended

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars)

December 31, 2023



December 31, 2022

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

58,615



$

17,321

Purchase of property, plant and equipment





(6,491)







(8,424)

Acquisition of other intangible assets





(8,344)







(4,394)

Free cash flow before growth CAPEX





43,780







4,503

Investment in equipment for joint revenue sharing arrangements





(18,000)







(19,803)

Free cash flow

$

25,780



$

(15,300)



