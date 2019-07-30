IMAX Corporation Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results

NEW YORK, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

(Note: Percentage and other changes refer to second quarter 2018 unless otherwise noted.)

Strong execution and focus on core business driving solid financial performance, with record results across key metrics for China business.

6.6% growth in revenue driven by growth in global box office.

10.0% growth in commercial network.

28.8% growth in IMAX Greater China box office.

Delivered GAAP net income per share of $0.19 , compared to $0.12 ; adjusted net income per share of $0.32 , compared to $0.30 per share.

On-track to deliver low double-digit growth in IMAX global box office for full-year 2019.

IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX), a world leader in using technology to eventicize content, reported revenues of $104.8 million, gross profit of $59.6 million and net income attributable to common shareholders of $11.4 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the second-quarter ended June 30, 2019. Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders for the quarter was $19.7 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA was $41.4 million and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 43.8%. For reconciliations of reported results to non-GAAP financial results, and for the definition and reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, please refer to Tables 8 - 10 and the discussion of non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release.

"IMAX is on track to deliver its best year ever at the box office, with the success of Spider-Man: Far From Home, The Lion King, and our record-breaking, first local language animated release in China this past weekend, Ne Zha, leading a strong second half film slate and building on our solid first-half," said IMAX CEO Richard L. Gelfond. "Our continued success is driven by the privileged position we hold in the entertainment ecosystem, where our end-to-end technology empowers world-class creators to bring cultural events and communal experiences to life on a global scale."

Second Quarter 2019 Results

Box Office Update (Table 2)

Gross box office from IMAX DMR® films was $364.9 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $342.6 million in the second quarter of 2018, representing an increase of 6.5%. The $22.3 million increase in gross box office was principally driven by a $29.1 million increase in China box office. A total of 19 films (15 new and 4 carryovers) were exhibited in the quarter, compared to 14 films (10 new and 4 carryovers) in the second quarter of 2018.

"Through our strong relationships with creators, the power of our global network and our continued cost discipline, we are now delivering top-line growth, EBITDA margin expansion and enhanced returns on capital for investors," Gelfond added. "We continue to enhance IMAX's position in the entertainment ecosystem and have established a solid foundation to deliver further growth in the quarters and years ahead."

Global Network Update (Table 3)

The total IMAX® theater network consisted of 1,541 systems as of June 30, 2019, of which 1,445 were in commercial multiplexes. Including upgrades, there were 612 theaters in backlog as of June 30, 2019, compared to the 635 in backlog as of June 30, 2018.

IMAX also signed contracts for 54 new theaters and 19 upgrades in the second quarter of 2019, reflecting the strong demand for our systems. During the quarter, the Company installed 35 theater systems, 27 of which were for new theater locations. For a breakdown of theater system signings, backlog, installations, and network by type for the second quarter of 2019, please refer to Table 3 at the end of this earnings release.

Second Quarter Consolidated Results

The gross margin across all segments in the second quarter of 2019 was $59.6 million, or 56.8% of total revenues, compared to $60.4 million, or 61.4% of total revenues, in the second quarter of 2018. The slight decline in gross margin was driven by higher cost of revenues in our Network and Theater businesses, as well as a decline in revenues in our New Business segment as a result of a residual one-time payment to the Company of $2.6 million in the prior year period related to our discontinued virtual reality initiative. Operating expenses (which includes SG&A, excluding stock-based compensation, plus R&D) were $26.8 million in the quarter representing an 10.9% decline from the prior year period.

Second Quarter Segment Results (Tables 1 and 7)

Network Business

Network business revenues increased 6.3% to $64.7 million in the quarter, compared with $60.9 million in the prior-year period. The $3.8 million increase in revenues was driven principally by a $3.1 million , or 8.7%, increase in IMAX DMR revenues and a $0.6 million , or 2.3% increase in revenues from joint revenue-sharing arrangements. The strong increase in IMAX DMR revenues was driven by a $22.3 million increase in IMAX global box office.

in the quarter, compared with in the prior-year period. The increase in revenues was driven principally by a , or 8.7%, increase in IMAX DMR revenues and a , or 2.3% increase in revenues from joint revenue-sharing arrangements. The strong increase in IMAX DMR revenues was driven by a increase in IMAX global box office. The blended take-rate (defined as total Network revenue divided by total IMAX global box office) for IMAX DMR and joint revenue sharing arrangements was 17.7% in the quarter, compared to 17.8% in the prior year period. The slight decline is due to mix of global box office, including the strong performance of Greater China .

. Gross margin for the Network business was 66.8%, compared to 70.5% in the prior-year period. The decline in gross margin for the business was due to higher contractual marketing costs driven by the strong performance of Avengers: Endgame, as well as a 50% increase in the number of releases in the quarter from the 10 new films released in the prior year period.

Theater Business

Theater business segment revenues increased 13.2% to $34.9 million in the quarter, compared with $30.9 million in the prior year period. The $4.1 million increase in revenues was driven principally by the higher number of installations in the quarter, as well as higher maintenance revenue on our expanded commercial theater network, partially offset by lower financing revenue. The commercial theater network increased 10.0% to 1,445 commercial multiplex theaters in the current quarter. (Please refer to Table 3 for detail on our signings, installations and theater network at the end of this earnings release).

in the quarter, compared with in the prior year period. The increase in revenues was driven principally by the higher number of installations in the quarter, as well as higher maintenance revenue on our expanded commercial theater network, partially offset by lower financing revenue. The commercial theater network increased 10.0% to 1,445 commercial multiplex theaters in the current quarter. (Please refer to for detail on our signings, installations and theater network at the end of this earnings release). The average revenue per new theater system was $1.3 million , compared to $1.2 million in the prior year period.

, compared to in the prior year period. Gross margin on sales and sales-type leases was 38.5% compared to 57.6% in the prior year period. The decline in gross margin is due principally to the mix of systems installed in the current quarter, compared to the prior year, as well as the Company's decision to allocate additional resources to ensure the successful roll out and launch of its new IMAX with Laser® technology. For full-year 2019, the Company anticipates margins on sales type theaters to return to approximately 50%.

Cash Balances and Outstanding Debt (Table 5)

Total cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2019 was $106.5 million, which includes $64.9 million held in the People's Republic of China. Total bank indebtedness was $23.0 million as of June 30, 2019, including the impact of $2.0 million of deferred financing fees, and represented a decrease of $14.8 million from $37.8 million at December 31, 2018. As of June 30, 2019, $275.0 million is available under the $300.0 million credit facility in place due June 28, 2023.

Share Count and Capital Return

The weighted average diluted shares outstanding in second quarter 2019 declined 3.0% to 61.5 million, compared to 63.4 million in second quarter 2018, due to share repurchase activity. In the second quarter of 2019, a total of 87,769 shares were repurchased at an average price of $19.45 for a total value of $1.7 million. A total of $126.9 million is available under the outstanding share repurchase authorization, which expires on June 30, 2020. Total shares outstanding as of June 30, 2019 was 61.3 million.

Full-Year 2019 Guidance

IMAX's guidance for full-year 2019 is as follows:

IMAX global box office is expected to experience low double-digit growth compared to the $1,032.1 million recorded in full-year 2018.

recorded in full-year 2018. Operating expenses, defined as selling, general and administrative expenses less stock-based compensation plus research and development costs are expected to be in-line with the $110.7 million recorded in full-year 2018.

recorded in full-year 2018. The effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 23%.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be approximately 41% to 42%.

Total theater installations are expected in the range of 185 to 190, consisting of new theater installs of 140 to 145 systems and upgrades to IMAX with Laser of approximately 45 systems. New theater installs are heavily weighted toward the fourth quarter of 2019.

Total theaters equipped with IMAX with Laser are expected to grow to approximately 140 systems.

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX theaters to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and, as such, IMAX's network is among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of June 30, 2019, there were 1,541 IMAX theater systems (1,445 commercial multiplexes, 15 commercial destinations, 81 institutional) operating in 81 countries. On Oct. 8, 2015, shares of IMAX China, a subsidiary of IMAX Corp., began trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "HK.1970."

IMAX®, IMAX® 3D, IMAX DMR®, Experience It In IMAX®, An IMAX 3D Experience®, The IMAX Experience®, IMAX Is Believing® and IMAX nXos® are trademarks of IMAX Corporation. More information about the Company can be found at www.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), Twitter (www.twitter.com/imax) and YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies).

Primary Reporting Groups

The Company has four primary reporting groups identified by nature of product sold or service provided: (1) Network Business, representing variable revenue generated by box-office results and which includes the reportable segments of IMAX DMR and contingent rent from the JRSAs and IMAX systems segments; (2) Theater Business, representing revenue generated by the sale and installation of theater systems and maintenance services, primarily related to the IMAX Systems and Theater System Maintenance reportable segments, and also includes fixed hybrid revenues and upfront installation costs from the JRSA segment; (3) New Business, which includes home entertainment, and other new business initiatives that are in the development, start-up and/or wind-up phases, and (4) Other; which includes the film post-production and distribution segments and certain IMAX theaters that the Company owns and operates, camera rentals and other miscellaneous items.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this release, the Company presents adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders and adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders per diluted share, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility and free cash flow as supplemental measures of performance of the Company, which are not recognized under U.S. GAAP. The Company presents adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share because it believes that they are important supplemental measures of its comparable controllable operating performance and it wants to ensure that its investors fully understand the impact of its stock-based compensation (net of any related tax impact) and non-recurring charges on net income. In addition, the Company presents adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders and adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders per diluted share because it believes that they are important supplemental measures of its comparable financial results and could potentially distort the analysis of trends in business performance and it wants to ensure that its investors fully understand the impact of net income attributable to non-controlling interests and its stock-based compensation (net of any related tax impact) and non-recurring charges in determining net income attributable to common shareholders. Management uses these measures to review operating performance on a comparable basis from period to period. However, these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies. Adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders and adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders per diluted share should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, net income and net income attributable to common shareholders and other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The Company is required to maintain a minimum level of "EBITDA", as such term is defined in the Company's credit agreement (and which is referred to herein as "Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility", as the credit agreement includes additional adjustments beyond interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization). EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility (each as defined below) should not be construed as substitutes for net income or as better measures of liquidity as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility are relevant and useful information widely used by analysts, investors and other interested parties in the Company's industry.

Free cash flow is defined as cash provided by operating activities minus cash used in investing activities (from the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows). Cash provided by operating activities consist of net income, plus depreciation and amortization, plus the change in deferred income taxes, plus other non-cash items, plus changes in working capital, less investment in film assets, plus other changes in operating assets and liabilities. Cash used in investing activities includes capital expenditures, acquisitions and other cash used in investing activities. Management views free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure, as a measure of the Company's after-tax cash flow available to reduce debt, add to cash balances, and fund other financing activities. Free cash flow does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. A reconciliation of cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow is presented in Table 6.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Per Share Calculations – Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 vs. 2018

The Company reported net income of $13.8 million, or $0.22 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019 as compared to net income of $10.3 million, or $0.16 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018.

Net income for the second quarter of 2019 includes a $7.0 million charge, or $0.11 per diluted share (2018— $6.8 million or $0.10 per diluted share), for stock-based compensation and a loss of $4.5 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, for the change in fair value of equity investment (2018 — $nil). The second quarter of 2018 also includes a $0.5 million charge, or $0.01 per diluted share, for exit costs, restructuring charges and associated impairments and a $7.5 million charge, or $0.12 per diluted share, for a legal arbitration award related to one of the Company's litigation matters from 2006.

Adjusted net income, which consists of net income excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, exit costs, restructuring charges and associated impairments, the legal arbitration award, the change in fair value of equity investment and the related tax impact of these adjustments, was $23.8 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019 as compared to adjusted net income of $21.7 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018.

The Company reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $11.4 million, or $0.19 per basic and diluted share for the second quarter of 2019 (2018 — $7.6 million, or $0.12 per basic and diluted share).

Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders, which consists of net income attributable to common shareholders excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, exit costs, restructuring charges and associated impairments, the legal arbitration award, the change in fair value of equity investment and the related tax impact of these adjustments, was $19.7 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019 as compared to adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders of $19.0 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018.

A reconciliation of net income and net income attributable to common shareholders, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure, to adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders and adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders per diluted share is presented in Table 4.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Per Share Calculations – Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 vs. 2018

The Company reported net income of $26.3 million, or $0.43 per basic and diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to net income of $22.3 million, or $0.35 per basic and diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019, includes a $11.4 million charge, or $0.19 per diluted share (2018 — $11.6 million or $0.18 per diluted share), for stock-based compensation, a $0.9 million charge, or $0.01 per diluted share for exit costs, restructuring charges and associated impairments (2018 — $1.2 million, or $0.02 per diluted share) and a loss of $2.1 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, for the change in fair value of equity investment (2018 — $nil). The six months ended June 30, 2018 includes a $7.5 million charge, or $0.12 per diluted share, for a legal arbitration award related to one of the Company's litigation matters from 2006.

Adjusted net income, which consists of net income excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, exit costs, restructuring charges and associated impairments, the legal arbitration award, the change in fair value of equity investment and the related tax impact of these adjustments, was $38.1 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to adjusted net income of $38.8 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

The Company reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $19.7 million, or $0.32 per basic and diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2019 (2018 — $16.1 million, or $0.25 per basic and diluted share).

Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders, which consists of net income attributable to common shareholders excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, exit costs, restructuring charges and associated impairments, the legal arbitration award, the change in fair value of equity investment and the related tax impact of these adjustments, was $30.5 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders of $32.4 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

A reconciliation of net income and net income attributable to common shareholders, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure, to adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders and adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders per diluted share is presented in Table 4.

Table 2:

IMAX Global Box Office

(in millions of USD) For the three months ended,

Jun. 30, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 Sept. 30, 2018 Jun. 30, 2018 Domestic $ 123.3 $ 71.8 $ 82.1 $ 62.0 $ 131.2 Greater China

130.1

105.8

69.2

77.8

101.0 Rest of World

111.5

78.7

85.4

66.7

110.4 Total Global Box Office

364.9

256.3

236.7

206.5

342.6

Table 3: Signings and Installations













Three Months Ended June 30,





Theater System Signings: 2019

2018





Full new sales and sales-type lease arrangements 7

9





New traditional joint revenue sharing arrangements 2

31





New hybrid joint revenue sharing lease arrangements 45

-





Total new theaters 54

40





Upgrades of IMAX theater systems 19

98





Total theater signings 73

138



































Three Months Ended June 30,





Theater System Installations: 2019

2018





Full new sales and sales-type lease arrangements 9

9





New traditional joint revenue sharing arrangements 13

19





New hybrid joint revenue sharing lease arrangements 5

2





Total new theaters 27

30





Upgrades of IMAX theater systems 8

1





Total theater installations 35

31





















Three Months Ended June 30,













Theater Sales Backlog: 2019

2018





Sales and sales-type lease arrangements 182

181





Joint revenue sharing arrangements











Hybrid lease arrangements 154

115





Traditional arrangements 276 (1) 339





Total theater backlog 612 (2) 635 (3)



















Three Months Ended June 30,













Theater Network: 2019

2018





Commercial Multiplex Theaters:











Sales and sales-type lease arrangements 619

576





Traditional joint revenue sharing arrangements 693

628





Hybrid joint revenue sharing lease arrangements 133

110





Total Commercial Multiplex Theaters 1,445

1,314



















Commercial Destination Theaters 15

12





Institutional Theaters 81

84





Total theater network 1,541

1,410





___________________ (1) Includes 60 theater systems where the customer has the option to convert from a joint revenue sharing arrangement to a sales arrangement. (2) Includes 150 new laser projection system configurations and 121 upgrades of existing locations to laser projection system configurations (118 of the 121 upgrades are for the IMAX with Laser projection system configurations). (3) Includes 75 new laser projection system configurations and 101 upgrades of existing locations to laser projection system configurations (99 of the 101 upgrades are for the IMAX with Laser projection system configurations).

Table 4: IMAX CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30,

June 30,





2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues























Equipment and product sales

$ 19,694

$ 15,368

$ 34,894

$ 34,881 Services



56,662



54,785



100,809



99,531 Rentals



25,863



25,124



44,033



43,326 Finance income



2,578



3,068



5,259



5,591







104,797



98,345



184,995



183,329 Costs and expenses applicable to revenues























Equipment and product sales



11,939



7,549



21,374



15,521 Services



26,781



23,633



46,024



43,984 Rentals



6,524



6,759



12,904



12,728







45,244



37,941



80,302



72,233 Gross margin



59,553



60,404



104,693



111,096 Selling, general and administrative expenses



32,136



32,484



59,785



60,443 Research and development



1,222



3,922



2,358



7,514 Amortization of intangibles



1,218



965



2,293



1,857 Receivable provisions, net of recoveries



927



355



1,358



806 Legal arbitration award



-



7,500



-



7,500 Exit costs, restructuring charges and associated impairments



-



456



850



1,158 Income from operations



24,050



14,722



38,049



31,818 Change in fair value of equity investment



(4,544)



-



(2,053)



- Retirement benefits non-service expense



(160)



(124)



(320)



(248) Interest income



572



243



1,142



490 Interest expense



(636)



(851)



(1,317)



(1,345) Income before income taxes



19,282



13,990



35,501



30,715 Provision for income taxes



(5,308)



(3,635)



(8,956)



(8,088) Loss from equity-accounted investments, net of tax

(138)



(100)



(222)



(305) Net income



13,836



10,255



26,323



22,322 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests



(2,439)



(2,630)



(6,661)



(6,192) Net income attributable to common shareholders

$ 11,397

$ 7,625

$ 19,662

$ 16,130



























Net income per share attributable to common shareholders - basic and diluted:

















Net income per share — basic and diluted

$ 0.19

$ 0.12

$ 0.32

$ 0.25



























Weighted average number of shares outstanding (000's):

























Basic



61,331



63,314



61,354



63,931

Fully Diluted



61,507



63,426



61,525



64,006



























Additional Disclosure:























Depreciation and amortization(1)

$ 15,593

$ 14,513

$ 29,804

$ 28,034



























(1) Includes $0.1 million and $0.2 million of amortization of deferred financing costs charged to interest expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively (2018 - $0.4 million and $0.6 million, respectively).

Table 5: IMAX CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)









June 30,

December 31,

2019

2018 Assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 106,451

$ 141,590 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $4,641 (December 31, 2018 — $3,174)

91,490



93,309 Financing receivables, net of allowance for uncollectible amounts

121,649



127,432 Variable consideration receivable from contracts

36,347



35,985 Inventories

47,976



44,560 Prepaid expenses

11,447



10,294 Film assets

17,266



16,367 Property, plant and equipment

308,326



280,658 Investment in equity securities

14,149



1,022 Other assets

19,946



17,997 Deferred income taxes

29,638



31,264 Other intangible assets

32,176



34,095 Goodwill

39,027



39,027 Total assets $ 875,888

$ 873,600











Liabilities









Bank indebtedness $ 22,976

$ 37,753 Accounts payable

22,155



32,057 Accrued and other liabilities

114,150



97,724 Deferred revenue

105,384



106,709 Total liabilities

264,665



274,243











Commitments and contingencies





















Non-controlling interests

7,172



6,439











Shareholders' equity









Capital stock common shares — no par value. Authorized — unlimited number.









61,432,275 issued and 61,331,289 outstanding (December 31, 2018 — 61,478,168 issued and

61,433,589 outstanding)

423,676



422,455 Less: Treasury stock, 77,607 shares at cost (December 31, 2018 — 44,579)

(1,575)



(916) Other equity

166,232



179,595 Accumulated deficit

(66,828)



(85,385) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,926)



(3,588) Total shareholders' equity attributable to common shareholders

518,579



512,161 Non-controlling interests

85,472



80,757 Total shareholders' equity

604,051



592,918 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 875,888

$ 873,600

Table 6: IMAX CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)





Six Months Ended





June 30,





2019

2018

Cash provided by (used in):











Operating Activities













Net income

$ 26,323

$ 22,322

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash from operations:













Depreciation and amortization



29,804



28,034

Write-downs, net of recoveries



1,866



1,686

Change in deferred income taxes



1,296



347

Stock and other non-cash compensation



11,710



11,920

Unrealized foreign currency exchange (gain) loss



(14)



473

Change in fair value of equity investment



2,053



-

Loss from equity-accounted investments



421



106

(Gain) loss on non-cash contribution to equity-accounted investees



(199)



199

Investment in film assets



(8,214)



(18,219)

Changes in other non-cash operating assets and liabilities



(16,529)



(214)

Net cash provided by operating activities



48,517



46,654

















Investing Activities













Purchase of property, plant and equipment



(4,175)



(8,632)

Investment in joint revenue sharing equipment



(22,235)



(8,455)

Acquisition of other intangible assets



(1,121)



(1,705)

Investment in equity securities



(15,153)



-

Net cash used in investing activities



(42,684)



(18,792)

















Financing Activities













Increase in bank indebtedness



35,000



-

Repayment of bank indebtedness



(50,000)



(1,000)

Settlement of restricted share units and options



(7,619)



(1,529)

Treasury stock purchased for future settlement of restricted share units



(1,575)



(4,636)

Repurchase of common shares, IMAX China



(16,813)



-

Taxes withheld and paid on employee stock awards vested



(219)



(1,279)

Common shares issued - stock options exercised



2,379



799

Repurchase of common shares



(1,258)



(46,452)

Issuance of subsidiary shares to non-controlling interests (net of return on capital)



1,106



6,696

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests



(2,266)



(4,623)

Credit facility amendment fees paid



-



(1,963)

Net cash used in financing activities



(41,265)



(53,987)

















Effects of exchange rate changes on cash



293



442

















Decrease in cash and cash equivalents during period



(35,139)



(25,683)

















Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



141,590



158,725

















Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 106,451

$ 133,042

