IMAX Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Results

Global entertainment platform delivers solid results, including Revenue of $89 million , Net Income of $3.6 million , EPS (1) of 7 cents , Total Adjusted EBITDA (2) of $31 million and Adjusted EPS (1) of 18 cents .

June surge of film hits pushes quarterly Global Box Office to $196 million ; third quarter off to strong start with "Twisters" and this weekend's "Deadpool & Wolverine."

; third quarter off to strong start with "Twisters" and this weekend's "Deadpool & Wolverine." Quarterly revenue bolstered by sale of IMAX original documentary "The Blue Angels" as Company further diversifies content portfolio and revenue mix.

Cash from Operations climbs to $35 million in the quarter, up significantly year-over-year from $5 million in the prior-year quarter.

NEW YORK, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2024, demonstrating the value of its unique global entertainment platform and broad content portfolio.

An infographic highlighting IMAX's recent quarter.

"With the strikes — and the lingering effects of the pandemic — firmly behind us, we are in an excellent position to fully realize the benefits of our strong, asset-lite business model," said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX. "The second quarter offered strong evidence that we are at in inflection point in our business; we are on a tear with system sales activity, our system installations are up significantly, and the slate through 2026 is as strong as we've ever seen."

"Several signs across our financial and operating performance in the second quarter underscore our building momentum — we beat consensus across most metrics, generated strong cash flow, delivered our most quarterly signings for IMAX systems in six years, and expect to install a higher number of IMAX systems in 2024 over the year prior."

"We continue to grow our unique global network across key regions including India, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia, while fortifying our most important exhibition partnerships — including our deal with China's Wanda Film, our biggest exhibition agreement in five years."

"Our ongoing strategic network expansion will enable IMAX to fully capitalize on the tremendous film slate over the next several years — featuring new releases from some of our most successful filmmaking partners and studio franchises, as well as a record of at least 14 films shot with IMAX cameras in 2025."

Diluted Net Income Per Share

Second Quarter Financial Highlights



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30, In millions of U.S. Dollars, except per share data 2024

2023

YoY % Change

2024

2023

YoY % Change Total Revenue $ 89.0

$ 98.0

(9 %)

$ 168.1

$ 184.9

(9 %)























Gross Margin $ 43.9

$ 57.9

(24 %)

$ 90.8

$ 107.9

(16 %) Gross Margin (%) 49.4 %

59.1 %





54.0 %

58.4 %



























Total Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2) $ 31.0

$ 35.9

(14 %)

$ 63.1

$ 68.3

(8 %) Total Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%)(1)(2) 34.8 %

36.7 %





37.5 %

36.9 %



























Net Income(3) $ 3.6

$ 8.4

(57 %)

$ 6.9

$ 10.8

(37 %) Diluted Net Income Per Share(3) $ 0.07

$ 0.15

(53 %)

$ 0.13

$ 0.20

(35 %)























Adjusted Net Income(1)(3) $ 9.7

$ 14.4

(33 %)

$ 17.7

$ 23.4

(24 %) Adjusted Earnings Per Share(1)(3) $ 0.18

$ 0.26

(31 %)

$ 0.33

$ 0.42

(21 %)























Weighted average shares outstanding (in millions):





















Basic 52.6

54.6

(4 %)

52.6

54.3

(3 %) Diluted 53.4

55.3

(3 %)

53.4

55.1

(3 %)

Total Adjusted EBITDA is before adjustments for non-controlling interests. Total Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility attributable to common shareholders, excluding non-controlling interests, was $26.9 million and $55.0 million for each of the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 (2023 - $32.8 million and $60.1 million).

Second Quarter Segment Results (1)



Content Solutions

Technology Products and Services

Revenue

Gross Margin

Gross Margin %

Revenue

Gross Margin

Gross Margin % 2Q24 $ 35.1

$ 16.1

46 %

$ 50.9

$ 25.8

51 % 2Q23 31.3

20.0

64 %

64.0

36.4

57 % % change 12 %

(19 %)





(20 %)

(29 %)



























YTD24 $ 69.1

$ 38.2

55 %

$ 94.0

$ 49.4

52 % YTD23 63.4

38.0

60 %

115.6

66.3

57 % % change 9 %

1 %





(19 %)

(26 %)



Please refer to the Company's Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2024 for additional segment information.

Content Solutions Segment

Content Solutions revenues of $35 million increased 12% year-over-year. The sale of the commercial and streaming rights of "The Blue Angels" documentary more than offset the Hollywood strike impacted lower IMAX gross box office in Q2 2024 of $196 million compared to $268 million in Q2 2023.



increased 12% year-over-year. The sale of the commercial and streaming rights of "The Blue Angels" documentary more than offset the strike impacted lower IMAX gross box office in Q2 2024 of compared to in Q2 2023. Gross margin for Content Solutions was $16 million and decreased 19% compared to the second quarter of the prior year period driven by the lower box office and the mix of revenues.

Technology Products and Services Segment

Technology Products and Services revenues and gross margin decreased 20% year-over-year to $51 million and 29% year-over-year to $26 million , respectively, which reflects the lower box office tied rental revenues as well as fewer sale/hybrid installations and a lower contribution from amendments and renewals.



and 29% year-over-year to , respectively, which reflects the lower box office tied rental revenues as well as fewer sale/hybrid installations and a lower contribution from amendments and renewals. During the second quarter the Company installed 24 systems compared to 20 systems in the second quarter of 2023. Of those, 10 systems were under sales and hybrid JRSA arrangements, compared to 13 systems in the prior year.



Commercial network growth accelerated with the number of IMAX locations increasing 4% year-over-year to 1,705. The Company ended Q2 2024 with a backlog of 504 IMAX systems.

Operating Cash Flow and Liquidity

Net cash provided by operating activities for the first half of 2024 was $24 million compared to $26 million in the prior year period. Second quarter 2024 net cash provided by operating activities was $35 million compared to $5 million in the prior year period with the increase reflecting timing of collections and improvements in working capital.

As of June 30, 2024, the Company's available liquidity was $392 million. The Company's liquidity includes cash and cash equivalents of $92 million, $246 million in available borrowing capacity under the Credit Facility, and $55 million in available borrowing capacity under IMAX China's revolving facilities. Total debt, excluding deferred financing costs, was $287 million as of June 30, 2024.

In 2021, the Company issued $230.0 million of 0.500% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 ("Convertible Notes"). In connection with the pricing of the Convertible Notes, the Company entered into privately negotiated capped call transactions with an initial cap price of $37.2750 per share of the Company's common shares.

Share Count and Capital Return

The weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding in the second quarter of 2024 were 52.6 million and 53.4 million, respectively, compared to 54.6 million and 55.3 million in the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of 3.6% and 3.4%, respectively.

During the first half of 2024 the Company repurchased 1,166,370 common shares at an average price of $13.99 for a total of $16 million, excluding commissions

On June 14, 2023, the Company announced a 3-year extension to its share-repurchase program through June 30, 2026. The current share-repurchase program authorizes the Company to repurchase up to $400 million of its common shares, of which approximately $151 million remains available.

Supplemental Materials

For more information about the Company's results, please refer to the IMAX Investor Relations website located at investors.imax.com.

Investor Relations Website and Social Media

On a monthly basis, the Company posts quarter-to-date box office results on the IMAX Investor Relations website located at investors.imax.com. The Company expects to provide such updates within five business days of month-end, although the Company may change this timing without notice.

The Company may post additional information on the Company's corporate and Investor Relations website which may be material to investors. Accordingly, investors, media and others interested in the Company should monitor the Company's website in addition to the Company's press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts, for additional information about the Company.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call today at 8:30 AM ET to discuss its second quarter 2024 financial results. This call is being webcast and can be accessed at investors.imax.com. To access the call via telephone, interested parties please pre-register here:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIaceefcc683494a839687115352a98934 and you will be provided with a dial-in number and unique pin. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the call will be available via webcast at investors.imax.com.

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture, and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX systems to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, making IMAX's network among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of June 30, 2024, there were 1,780 IMAX systems (1,705 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 63 institutional) operating in 89 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "1970".

IMAX®, IMAX® 3D, Experience It In IMAX®, The IMAX Experience®, DMR®, Filmed For IMAX®, IMAX LIVETM, IMAX Enhanced®, IMAX StreamSmartTM, and SSIMWAVE® are trademarks and trade names of IMAX Corporation or its subsidiaries that are registered or otherwise protected under laws of various jurisdictions. For more information, visit www.imax.com. You can also connect with IMAX on Instagram (www.instagram.com/company/imax), Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/imax), X (www.twitter.com/imax), and YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies).

Forward-Looking Statements

Primary Reporting Groups

The Company's Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") is its Chief Operating Decision Maker ("CODM"), as such term is defined under U.S. GAAP. The CODM assesses segment performance based on segment revenues and segment gross margins. Selling, general and administrative expenses, research and development costs, the amortization of intangible assets, provision for (reversal of) current expected credit losses, certain write-downs, interest income, interest expense, and income tax (expense) benefit are not allocated to the Company's segments.

In the first quarter of 2023, the Company revised its internal segment reporting, including the information provided to the CODM to assess segment performance and allocate resources. Accordingly, the Company has two reportable segments:

(i) Content Solutions, which principally includes the digital remastering of films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network. To a lesser extent, the Content Solutions segment also earns revenue from the distribution of large-format documentary films and exclusive experiences ranging from live performances to interactive events with leading artists and creators, as well as film post-production services.



(ii) Technology Products and Services, which includes results from the sale or lease of IMAX Systems, as well as from the maintenance of IMAX Systems. To a lesser extent, the Technology Product and Services segment also earns revenue from certain ancillary theater business activities, including after-market sales of IMAX System parts and 3D glasses.

Transactions between segments are valued at exchange value. Inter-segment profits are eliminated upon consolidation, as well as for the disclosures below.

IMAX Network and Backlog



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 System Signings(1):













Sales Arrangements 25

26

30

41 Traditional JRSA 62

20

65

33 Total IMAX System Signings 87

46

95

74 _________________ (1) System signings include new signings of 19 in Q2 2024, 35 in Q2 2023, 27 in the first half of 2024 and 62 in the first half of 2023.



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 System Installations(1):













Sales Arrangements 10

11

15

19 Hybrid JRSA —

2

1

2 Traditional JRSA 14

7

23

8 Total IMAX System Installations 24

20

39

29 _________________ (1) System installations include new systems installations of 16 in Q2 2024, 14 in Q2 2023, 28 in the first half of 2024 and 21 in the first half of 2023.



As of June 30,

2024

2023 System Backlog:





Sales Arrangements 177

193 Hybrid JRSA 101

109 Traditional JRSA 226

194 Total System Backlog 504

496









As of June 30,

2024

2023 System Network:





Commercial Multiplex Systems





Sales Arrangements 807

731 Hybrid JRSA 138

138 Traditional JRSA 760

769 Total Commercial Multiplex Systems 1,705

1,638 Commercial Destination Systems 12

12 Institutional Systems 63

68 Total System Network 1,780

1,718

IMAX CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenues













Technology sales $ 20,420

$ 29,360

$ 28,324

$ 47,182 Image enhancement and maintenance services 52,189

46,867

102,537

93,994 Technology rentals 14,043

19,546

32,644

39,604 Finance income 2,309

2,206

4,579

4,145

88,961

97,979

168,084

184,925 Costs and expenses applicable to revenues













Technology sales 9,222

13,771

13,989

21,003 Image enhancement and maintenance services 29,089

19,739

50,284

42,824 Technology rentals 6,723

6,582

12,995

13,160

45,034

40,092

77,268

76,987 Gross margin 43,927

57,887

90,816

107,938 Selling, general and administrative expenses 37,564

38,906

68,821

73,054 Research and development 2,031

2,762

4,218

4,617 Amortization of intangible assets 1,321

1,147

2,664

2,221 Credit loss expense, net 139

846

174

1,066 Restructuring and executive transition costs —

—

—

1,353 Income from operations 2,872

14,226

14,939

25,627 Realized and unrealized investment gains 32

28

62

72 Retirement benefits non-service expense (107)

(78)

(214)

(155) Interest income 561

693

1,095

1,100 Interest expense (2,282)

(1,795)

(4,227)

(3,562) Income before taxes 1,076

13,074

11,655

23,082 Income tax benefit (expense) 3,997

(3,461)

(1,162)

(8,346) Net income 5,073

9,613

10,493

14,736 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (1,490)

(1,262)

(3,636)

(3,931) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 3,583

$ 8,351

$ 6,857

$ 10,805















Net income per share attributable to common shareholders:













Basic and diluted $ 0.07

$ 0.15

$ 0.13

$ 0.20















Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands):













Basic 52,633

54,591

52,568

54,328 Diluted 53,428

55,320

53,386

55,145















Additional Disclosure:













Depreciation and amortization $ 18,838

$ 13,878

$ 34,002

$ 27,198 Amortization of deferred financing costs $ 493

$ 625

$ 985

$ 1,250

IMAX CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of dollars, except share amounts)



June 30,

December 31,

2024

2023 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 91,552

$ 76,200 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 121,513

136,259 Financing receivables, net of allowance for credit losses 123,496

127,154 Variable consideration receivables, net of allowance for credit losses 69,927

64,338 Inventories 37,798

31,584 Prepaid expenses 11,786

12,345 Film assets, net of accumulated amortization 8,532

6,786 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 237,781

243,299 Other assets 21,244

20,879 Deferred income tax assets, net of valuation allowance 16,099

7,988 Goodwill 52,815

52,815 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 34,856

35,022 Total assets $ 827,399

$ 814,669 Liabilities





Accounts payable $ 20,055

$ 26,386 Accrued and other liabilities 106,336

111,013 Deferred revenue 62,655

67,105 Revolving credit facility borrowings, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 53,132

22,924 Convertible notes and other borrowings, net of unamortized discounts and debt issuance costs 229,738

229,131 Deferred income tax liabilities 12,521

12,521 Total liabilities 484,437

469,080 Commitments, contingencies and guarantees





Non-controlling interests 657

658 Shareholders' equity





Capital stock common shares — no par value. Authorized — unlimited number. 52,676,567 issued and outstanding (December 31, 2023 — 53,260,276 issued and

outstanding) 394,493

389,048 Other equity 176,632

185,087 Statutory surplus reserve 3,932

3,932 Accumulated deficit (293,889)

(292,845) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13,974)

(12,081) Total shareholders' equity attributable to common shareholders 267,194

273,141 Non-controlling interests 75,111

71,790 Total shareholders' equity 342,305

344,931 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 827,399

$ 814,669

IMAX CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands of dollars)



Six Months Ended

June 30,

2024

2023 Operating Activities





Net income $ 10,493

$ 14,736 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 34,002

27,198 Amortization of deferred financing costs 985

1,250 Credit loss expense, net 174

1,066 Write-downs, including asset impairments 2,399

474 Deferred income tax benefit (7,722)

(3,279) Share-based and other non-cash compensation 11,753

12,533 Unrealized foreign currency exchange loss 51

175 Realized and unrealized investment gain (62)

(72) Changes in assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 14,492

9,531 Inventories (6,271)

(6,118) Film assets (12,741)

(9,241) Deferred revenue (4,397)

(3,255) Changes in other operating assets and liabilities (19,086)

(19,143) Net cash provided by operating activities 24,070

25,855 Investing Activities





Purchase of property, plant and equipment (2,690)

(1,009) Investment in equipment for joint revenue sharing arrangements (9,757)

(4,033) Acquisition of other intangible assets (3,191)

(3,478) Net cash used in investing activities (15,638)

(8,520) Financing Activities





Revolving credit facility borrowings 51,000

30,717 Repayments of revolving credit facility borrowings (21,000)

(38,886) Repayments of other borrowings (311)

— Proceeds from other borrowings —

315 Repurchase of common shares (18,102)

(4,011) Taxes withheld and paid on employee stock awards vested (4,978)

(6,458) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests —

(1,438) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 6,609

(19,761) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash 311

291 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during period 15,352

(2,135) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 76,200

97,401 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 91,552

$ 95,266

Segment Revenue and Gross Margin



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30, (In thousands of dollars) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenue













Content Solutions $ 35,076

$ 31,290

$ 69,089

$ 63,391 Technology Products and Services 50,898

63,976

94,048

115,643 Sub-total for reportable segments 85,974

95,266

163,137

179,034 All Other(1) 2,987

2,713

4,947

5,891 Total $ 88,961

$ 97,979

$ 168,084

$ 184,925















Gross Margin













Content Solutions $ 16,138

$ 19,996

$ 38,237

$ 37,991 Technology Products and Services 25,783

36,411

49,367

66,302 Sub-total for reportable segments 41,921

56,407

87,604

104,293 All Other(1) 2,006

1,480

3,212

3,645 Total $ 43,927

$ 57,887

$ 90,816

$ 107,938 _________________ (1) All Other includes the results from the Company's streaming and consumer technology business, as well as other ancillary activities.

IMAX CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

In this release, the Company presents adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders and adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders per basic and diluted share, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility, Adjusted EBITDA margin as supplemental measures of the Company's performance, which are not recognized under U.S. GAAP. Adjusted net income or loss attributable to common shareholders and adjusted net income or loss attributable to common shareholders per basic and diluted share exclude, where applicable: (i) share-based compensation; (ii) realized and unrealized investment gains or losses; (iii) transaction-related expenses; and (iv) restructuring and executive transition costs, as well as the related tax impact of these adjustments.

The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are important supplemental measures that allow management and users of the Company's financial statements to view operating trends and analyze controllable operating performance on a comparable basis between periods without the after-tax impact of share-based compensation and certain unusual items included in net loss attributable to common shareholders. Although share-based compensation is an important aspect of the Company's employee and executive compensation packages, it is a non-cash expense and is excluded from certain internal business performance measures.

A reconciliation from net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders and the associated per share amounts to adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders and adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders per diluted share is presented in the table below. Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders and the associated per share amounts are the most directly comparable GAAP measures because they reflect the earnings relevant to the Company's shareholders, rather than the earnings attributable to non-controlling interests.

In addition to the non-GAAP financial measures discussed above, management also uses "EBITDA," as such term is defined in the Credit Agreement, and which is referred to herein as "Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility." As allowed by the Credit Agreement, Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility includes adjustments in addition to the exclusion of interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Accordingly, this non-GAAP financial measure is presented to allow a more comprehensive analysis of the Company's operating performance and to provide additional information with respect to the Company's compliance with its Credit Agreement requirements, when applicable. In addition, the Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility presents relevant and useful information widely used by analysts, investors and other interested parties in the Company's industry to evaluate, assess and benchmark the Company's results.

EBITDA is defined as net income or loss excluding: (i) income tax expense or benefit; (ii) interest expense, net of interest income; (iii) depreciation and amortization, including film asset amortization; and (iv) amortization of deferred financing costs. Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility is defined as EBITDA excluding: (i) share-based and other non-cash compensation; (ii) realized and unrealized investment gains or losses; (iii) transaction-related expenses; (iv) restructuring and executive transition costs; and (v) write- downs, net of recoveries, including asset impairments and credit loss expense.

A reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility is presented in the table below. Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders is the most directly comparable GAAP measure because it reflects the earnings relevant to the Company's shareholders, rather than the earnings attributable to non-controlling interests.

In this release, the Company also presents free cash flow, which is not recognized under U.S. GAAP, as a supplemental measure of the Company's liquidity. The Company definition of free cash flow deducts only normal recurring capital expenditures, including the Company's investment in joint revenue sharing arrangements, the purchase of property, plant and equipment and the acquisition of other intangible assets (from the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows), from net cash provided by or used in operating activities. Management believes that free cash flow is a supplemental measure of the cash flow available to reduce debt, add to cash balances, and fund other financing activities. Free cash flow does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. A reconciliation of cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow is presented below.

These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies. Additionally, the non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, the comparable GAAP amounts.

Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility



Three Months Ended (In thousands of U.S. Dollars) June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023 Revenues $ 88,961

$ 97,979 Reported net income $ 5,073

$ 9,613 Add (subtract):





Income tax expense (3,997)

3,461 Interest expense, net of interest income 1,229

477 Depreciation and amortization, including film asset amortization 18,838

13,878 Amortization of deferred financing costs(1) 492

625 EBITDA $ 21,635

$ 28,054 Share-based and other non-cash compensation 6,970

6,900 Unrealized investment gains (32)

(28) Write-downs, including asset impairments and credit loss expense 2,428

1,016 Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 31,001

$ 35,942 Total Adjusted EBITDA margin 34.8 %

36.7 % Less: Non-controlling interest (4,151)

(3,165) Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility - attributable to common shareholders $ 26,850

$ 32,777 _________________ (1) The amortization of deferred financing costs is recorded within Interest Expense in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations.



Twelve Months Ended (In thousands of U.S. Dollars) June 30, 2024(1)

June 30, 2023(1) Revenues $ 357,998

$ 351,726 Reported net income $ 28,823

$ 11,060 Add (subtract):





Income tax expense 5,867

12,710 Interest expense, net of interest income 3,037

2,125 Depreciation and amortization, including film asset amortization 66,826

56,836 Amortization of deferred financing costs(2) 1,969

2,674 EBITDA $ 106,522

$ 85,405 Share-based and other non-cash compensation 23,450

26,140 Unrealized investment gains (455)

(78) Transaction-related expenses 3,413

1,278 Write-downs, including asset impairments and credit loss expense 4,305

4,490 Restructuring and executive transition costs 1,593

1,353 Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 138,828

$ 118,588 Total Adjusted EBITDA margin 38.8 %

33.7 % Less: Non-controlling interest $ (15,761)

$ (14,296) Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility - attributable to common shareholders $ 123,067

$ 104,292 _________________ (1) The Senior Secured Net Leverage Ratio is calculated using Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility determined on a trailing twelve-month basis. (2) The amortization of deferred financing costs is recorded within Interest Expense in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations.

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders and Adjusted Net Income Per Share



Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except per share amounts) Net Income

Per Diluted Share

Net Income

Per Diluted Share Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 3,583

$ 0.07

$ 8,351

$ 0.15 Adjustments(1):













Share-based compensation 6,647

0.12

6,511

0.12 Unrealized investment gains (32)

—

(27)

— Tax impact on items listed above (452)

(0.01)

(480)

(0.01) Adjusted net income(1) $ 9,746

$ 0.18

$ 14,355

$ 0.26















Weighted average shares outstanding — basic



52,633





54,591 Weighted average shares outstanding — diluted



53,428





55,320



Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023 (In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except per share amounts) Net Income

Per Share

Net Income

Per Share Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 6,857

$ 0.13

$ 10,805

$ 0.20 Adjustments(1):













Share-based compensation 11,354

0.21

12,047

0.22 Unrealized investment gains (62)

—

(72)

— Transaction-related expenses —

—

156

— Restructuring and executive transition costs —

—

1,353

0.02 Tax impact on items listed above (462)

(0.01)

(909)

(0.02) Adjusted net income(1) $ 17,688

$ 0.33

$ 23,380

$ 0.42















Weighted average shares outstanding — basic



52,568





54,328 Weighted average shares outstanding — diluted



53,386





55,145 _________________ (1) Reflects amounts attributable to common shareholders.

Free Cash Flow

Six Months Ended

June 30, (In thousands of U.S. Dollars) 2024

2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 24,070

$ 25,855 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (2,690)

(1,009) Acquisition of other intangible assets (3,191)

(3,478) Free cash flow before growth CAPEX 18,189

21,368 Investment in equipment for joint revenue sharing arrangements (9,757)

(4,033) Free cash flow $ 8,432

$ 17,335

SOURCE IMAX Corporation